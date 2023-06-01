Subscribe
Previous / Gasly: F1 Monaco GP result a weight off Alpine's shoulders Next / Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Haas open to Alfa Romeo F1 deal but no offer yet 

Haas is open to a partnership with Italian manufacturer Alfa Romeo in Formula 1 next year but denies there have been any formal talks so far about a sponsorship deal

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

Alfa Romeo is ending its current title arrangement with Sauber at the end of this season and has not yet finalised whether or not it will continue any involvement in F1. 

At the Monaco Grand Prix, a meeting between Haas team boss Guenther Steiner and Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato prompted suggestions that the team and car maker were set for a title sponsorship arrangement in 2024. 

Speaking ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Steiner said that talk of a deal was premature, even though it would obviously be an attractive thing for Haas. 

Asked by Autosport if the team would be sponsored by Alfa Romeo in 2024, Steiner said: “A lot of people are telling that to me, but the only ones who haven't told me that yet are Alfa Romeo.  

“Obviously they are looking at what they are doing in the future, and they came to see us, to see how we are doing. It was an introduction, nothing else.  

“I had never met the CEO before in my life and we just got introduced Obviously there was nothing to hide. He just said ‘hello’, and that was it. I don't know what they are doing in the future.” 

Haas already has a long-term title sponsorship arrangement in place with Moneygram, and Steiner said that any association with Alfa Romeo would have to accommodate that. 

Guenther Steiner, Haas F1 team principal

Guenther Steiner, Haas F1 team principal

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Asked if Haas would be open to another naming deal – and perhaps even lose the Haas name – Steiner said: “I don't know because we never spoke about this, so I don't know.  

“I don't have an answer for that because we haven't discussed with Gene about this. There is nothing on the table, therefore I don't even think about it. I have a lot of other things to do.” 

Steiner also said there was no indication from his talks with Alfa Romeo about what the company intended to do next year. 

“I think they're looking what they want to do, that's my feeling,” he said. “But they didn’t tell me.”

shares
comments

Gasly: F1 Monaco GP result a weight off Alpine's shoulders

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Perez: Monaco GP “hurt” exposed wrong F1 approach

Perez: Monaco GP “hurt” exposed wrong F1 approach

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Perez: Monaco GP “hurt” exposed wrong F1 approach Perez: Monaco GP “hurt” exposed wrong F1 approach

Mercedes adds to upgrade package as top F1 teams reveal changes

Mercedes adds to upgrade package as top F1 teams reveal changes

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Mercedes adds to upgrade package as top F1 teams reveal changes Mercedes adds to upgrade package as top F1 teams reveal changes

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed in 2026 despite added manufacturers

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed in 2026 despite added manufacturers

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed in 2026 despite added manufacturers Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed in 2026 despite added manufacturers

Steiner: Ferrari F1 parts make Haas concept change difficult

Steiner: Ferrari F1 parts make Haas concept change difficult

Formula 1

Steiner: Ferrari F1 parts make Haas concept change difficult Steiner: Ferrari F1 parts make Haas concept change difficult

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Latest news

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

F1 Formula 1

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace

Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace

EXTE Extreme E

Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe