Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How F1's helicopter footage was brought to a higher level Next / How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era
Formula 1 News

Alfa Romeo CEO: “No hurry” to decide F1 future beyond 2023

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato says the company is in “no hurry” to make a call on its long-term future in Formula 1.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alfa Romeo CEO: “No hurry” to decide F1 future beyond 2023

Alfa Romeo announced last month that it will conclude its sponsorship deal with the Sauber team at the end of the 2023 season ahead of the Swiss outfit’s expected alliance with Audi.

The Alfa announcement was made on the same day that Audi confirmed its intention to enter F1 in 2026, and it was seen by some observers as a clumsy attempt to draw attention away from it.

Alfa can only stay in F1 beyond 2023 if it can agree a deal with a team using Ferrari engines, which at the moment leaves Haas as its sole option. The only other possibility would be to hook up with a new entrant who agrees a PU partnership with Maranello, such as Andretti.

Alternatively, the company could look at other categories, such as Formula E or WEC.

Like other manufacturers Alfa is moving towards electric vehicles, which could inform any decision on its motor sport future.

"I'm totally open to everything,” Imperato told Autosport. “By the way, it's a period that gives me the opportunity to study everything with no pressure. That's what I have.

“And I would say, even if we have to take a decision before the end of this year, we have some weeks, months, to see how is the business, and as well to choose in a kind of serene atmosphere.

“So I'm not in a hurry. Everything is on the table, I would say. I would love to find the best compromise between motorsport DNA, and the EV transition that you see.

“What I'm trying to build is this consistency between my history and the necessary existential move that I have to do. And it's not obvious I would say, between the DNA history, and the switch.”

Jean Philippe Imparato, Brand CEO, Alfa Romeo

Jean Philippe Imparato, Brand CEO, Alfa Romeo

Photo by: Jean Philippe Imparato

While declining to comment on Sauber’s expected deal with Audi, Imparato said the timing of the 2023 contract announcement was to provide “clarity” on its involvement.

"The need for clarity seems to be very important. So what I wanted to send as a message was super simple. One, I renew the contract with Sauber Engineering for 2023, for one reason - we are happy with them.

“Not only on the business side, because on the business side, I have probably the best return on investment of the paddock. But on the way we are working together. We are working on special editions, but as well we organised special events together with GTA owners, with classic owners. We are happy to be together.

“Second message, never forget that I have with Sauber Engineering an annual contract with yearly assessment. And I can exit each and every end of July of any year.

“Third message, 2024 will be the first year when I launch a 100% EV offer for Alfa Romeo. So at one point of time, as we cannot plan for three months, I have to plan for more than that.

“So I said guys, we have to open a new chapter of our history, a new chapter of our adventure, so it's more than a history with Sauber, and with motorsport, and let's benefit from this context to be clear. And that was a sense of our communication.”

Read Also:

Asked if a WEC project is a future option, Imparato insisted that anything is possible.

"Nothing definitive on '24, absolutely nothing. Today I'm focused on 2022-23. In the coming months, I can say that, we will be ready to open the 2024, ‘25, ‘26 consideration and studies.

“And I will come back to you the day I will consider that I have something that is consistent with my DNA, with the Italian sportiness of Alfa Romeo.  I need to be consistent - Italian sportiness, for me it's the signature of Alfa Romeo.”

He added: “It's very clear, for the sake of clarity once more, we will never run with another engine than Ferrari if we were to stay in F1.”

shares
comments
How F1's helicopter footage was brought to a higher level
Previous article

How F1's helicopter footage was brought to a higher level
Next article

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Ocon: 2022 F1 cars like ‘go karts on kerbs’ in Singapore Leclerc Ferrari 312 testing
Formula 1

Ocon: 2022 F1 cars like ‘go karts on kerbs’ in Singapore

Red Bull building its own F1 engine "very bold", says Wolff
Formula 1

Red Bull building its own F1 engine "very bold", says Wolff

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Hamilton: Maintaining record of win in every F1 season has "zero importance to me"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Maintaining record of win in every F1 season has "zero importance to me"

Lewis Hamilton says maintaining his record of winning a race in every Formula 1 season he has competed in has “zero importance to me.”

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Alfa Romeo CEO: “No hurry” to decide F1 future beyond 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo CEO: “No hurry” to decide F1 future beyond 2023

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato says the company is in “no hurry” to make a call on its long-term future in Formula 1.

How F1's helicopter footage was brought to a higher level
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's helicopter footage was brought to a higher level

The ever increasing quality of Formula 1's helicopter camera work has made it an indispensable part of the broadcast. We went behind the scenes to find out how F1's spectacular aerial shots come together.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
5 h
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Plus

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing

It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Plus

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward Plus

Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward

Lewis Hamilton’s words in a recent Vanity Fair interview define both his world-view and his approach to this season: one of perpetual struggle against adversity. As GP RACING explains, that’s what Lewis feeds off – and why, far from being down and nearly out, he’s using his unique skillset to spearhead Mercedes’ revival…

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Plus

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023 - which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars Plus

How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars

While Formula 1 drivers taking part in retro events can prove costly, as Charles Leclerc discovered at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, the Goodwood Revival could prove an interesting experiment for today's stars. As the event's own Tourist Trophy race proves it means serious business, a race for current F1 drivers feels as though it’s in line with where the event is currently at

Goodwood Revival
Sep 21, 2022
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Plus

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.