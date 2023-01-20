Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Steiner: "A lot of margin" for F1 race control to improve after "nonsense" calls Next / Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing News

Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car

Alfa Romeo has become the latest team to announce its launch plans, with its new Formula 1 car to be unveiled on 7 February.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car

The Sauber-run squad, which is embarking on its last season under the moniker of the Italian car manufacturer ahead of its tie up with Audi for 2026, plans to reveal its C43 in Zurich on that day.

The launch will then likely be followed soon after by a filming day at Barcelona to iron out any early teething problems before the only pre-season test takes place in Bahrain from 23 February.

Alfa Romeo made some encouraging progress last year, as both Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou produced some very strong performances – especially in the opening phase of the campaign.

PLUS: How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

However, poor reliability throughout the season compromised its chances of scoring better points and it eventually finished sixth in the constructors’ championship – tied with Aston Martin but taking the place on to countback.

Bottas and Zhou have been retained for the 2023 season but the squad will have changes elsewhere, with team principal Fred Vasseur having left to join Ferrari as replacement for Mattia Binotto.

No new boss has yet been announced, but it was revealed over the winter that former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl was joining the parent Sauber company as its new CEO ahead of its transition to Audi.

Read Also:

The team is well aware of the areas that it needs to improve this season, with the second-half slump of 2022 something that has highlighted weaknesses within the organisation.

Speaking over the winter, Bottas felt that, as well as improving its reliability, Alfa Romeo needed to lift its rate of car development if it was to stay competitive in the midfield.

"It's a fact one of our weaknesses was the speed of bringing the upgrades," Bottas told Autosport.

 

"That was quite a lot down to production, just not having enough human power to produce the parts.

"While some other teams, for example Mercedes, at this moment, they definitely have more people and more power to produce things quicker.

Read Also:

"And also all the reliability issues we had, a lot of the focus and energy was focused on trying to fix those instead of trying to develop the car.

"So that distracted us quite a bit in the middle part of the year.

"Now that we've got the reliability, let's say, at a good level, we again can just purely focus on the performance."

shares
comments
Steiner: "A lot of margin" for F1 race control to improve after "nonsense" calls
Previous article

Steiner: "A lot of margin" for F1 race control to improve after "nonsense" calls
Next article

Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more

Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Aston Martin: Rule loopholes have allowed ‘clever innovations’ on 2023 F1 car
Formula 1

Aston Martin: Rule loopholes have allowed ‘clever innovations’ on 2023 F1 car

Mercedes: Schumacher can get back to F1, even with another team
Formula 1

Mercedes: Schumacher can get back to F1, even with another team

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure Plus
Formula 1

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Alfa Romeo More
Alfa Romeo
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Plus
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Bottas impressed by Zhou’s lack of mistakes through rookie F1 season
Formula 1

Bottas impressed by Zhou’s lack of mistakes through rookie F1 season

Sixth seemed "best scenario" for Alfa Romeo after F1 shakedown struggles
Formula 1

Sixth seemed "best scenario" for Alfa Romeo after F1 shakedown struggles

Latest news

Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about

New Hyundai World Rally championship boss Cyril Abiteboul says Toyota’s impressive start to the 2023 World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo is “nothing to worry about".

Daytona 24 Hours: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 of Roar practice
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24 Hours: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 of Roar practice

Colin Braun set the pace for Acura in the fourth practice session of the IMSA SportsCar Championship Daytona 24 Hours.

M-Sport not concerned by power steering issues at WRC opener
Video Inside
WRC WRC

M-Sport not concerned by power steering issues at WRC opener

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener isn’t worried by power steering issues that have hampered the team’s two full-time entries at the World Rally Championship opener in Monte Carlo.

WRC Monte Carlo: Rovanpera slashes Ogier's lead, Hyundai ends stage win drought
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Rovanpera slashes Ogier's lead, Hyundai ends stage win drought

Sebastien Ogier remains on course to score a record ninth Monte Carlo Rally victory despite coming under pressure from a charging Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanpera on Saturday.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When F1 ‘holiday’ races kept drivers busy through the winter Plus

When F1 ‘holiday’ races kept drivers busy through the winter

Modern Formula 1 fans have grown accustomed to a lull in racing during winter in the northern hemisphere. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when teams headed south of the equator rather than bunkering down in the factory. And why not? There was fun to be had, money to be made and reputations to forge…

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2023
What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure Plus

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Porsche whipped up a frenzy thanks to a cryptic social media post last week and, although it turned out to be a false alarm, it also highlighted why manufacturers remain such an important element in terms of the attraction that they bring to F1. It is little wonder that several other manufacturers are bidding for a slice of the action

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2023
Why the new Williams boss shouldn’t avoid ‘Mercedes B-team’ comparisons Plus

Why the new Williams boss shouldn’t avoid ‘Mercedes B-team’ comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
Jan 17, 2023
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Plus

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
Jan 16, 2023
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Plus

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Plus

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Plus

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship’s self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Plus

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.