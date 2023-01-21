Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more Next / Williams had two-year plan for Sargeant in Formula 2
Formula 1 News

Russell sees no risk of Hamilton trouble even amid F1 title battle

George Russell acknowledges his relationship with Lewis Hamilton will have a “different dynamic” if Mercedes challenges for the 2023 Formula 1 world titles but does not fear it breaking down. 

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Russell sees no risk of Hamilton trouble even amid F1 title battle

Russell and Hamilton are set to embark on their second season as Mercedes team-mates in the 2023 campaign, which will follow the difficult 2022 season where Mercedes’ W13 challenger was initially badly off the pace and impacted severely by porpoising. 

Although Hamilton was known to prefer Mercedes possibly keeping Valtteri Bottas across the garage rather than promoting Russell for 2022, the pair’s new working relationship did not come under strain as they worked with their Silver Arrows squad to improve the W13. 

Mercedes hopes this work will lead to a quick return to the front of the F1 grid and if it is successful there will be additional focus on how its drivers get on given the increased pressure of title chasing and because the team has sometimes struggled – most notably when Nico Rosberg was Hamilton’s team-mate in 2013-2016 – to keep a driver pairing straightforward. 

When asked if he felt his relationship with Hamilton would remain healthy in the circumstances Mercedes hopes to find itself in during an interview in late-2022 with select media including Autosport, Russell replied: “I mean naturally if you are fighting for 1-2s there will be a slightly different dynamic and that’s only natural.  

“But I think the thing we have going for us is the fact that we are at very different stages of our career.  

“It kind of feels like we are in this together, really.  

“If we get to next [season] and we’ve got a car that’s capable of 1-2 finishes, we will have a huge amount of pride in thinking we have contributed together in helping the team achieve this.  

“And then we go about our business. But we’ve got no reason to have conflict. We have got a good relationship.  

“We need to give each other respect, and I think we gave each other respect [in Mexico at the first corners] as an example.  

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, the rest of the field at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“We recognise the importance of that within the whole team. If our relationship starts to break up, it’s going to have an impact on the team and ultimately it’s going to go full circle and affect us as well.  

“I think we can continue to build off this and if anything our relationship will probably get closer as time goes on.” 

During the early part of the 2022 season, Russell’s results were more consistent than Hamilton’s as they tried different set-up approaches to try and work around the W13’s early issues. 

Read Also:

While Hamilton tried extreme set-up options during this time, Russell said he did not as he “was in a happier place with the car from the beginning”, which Mercedes team insiders put down to his previous experience racing in the pack with Williams

“We bought a number of test items to every single track,” Russell added of this time. “They were the main development parts, and they were always being alternated – one week was Lewis and one week as me – week in week out.  

“For sure, at the start of the year, Lewis made more drastic set-up changes, within the confines of the car, but that was purely because I was in a happier place and he was still trying to find the set-up that sort of suited him.  

“But when it came to the development, it would always alternate from one week to the next.   

“Whenever there was a development item, it does disrupt your race weekend, that’s why it’s always fair and that’s why the team always does one week with Lewis, one week it’s me.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Previous article

Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Next article

Williams had two-year plan for Sargeant in Formula 2

Williams had two-year plan for Sargeant in Formula 2
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
How one wrong simulation answer triggered key mistake in Mercedes' W13 design
Formula 1

How one wrong simulation answer triggered key mistake in Mercedes' W13 design

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad 2022 Autosport Awards Plus
General

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

Russell’s Mercedes adaption helped by his Williams battles
Formula 1

Russell’s Mercedes adaption helped by his Williams battles

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
How Hamilton has changed as an F1 driver at Mercedes
Formula 1

How Hamilton has changed as an F1 driver at Mercedes

Wolff: New Hamilton F1 deal will be sorted in a "few hours"
Formula 1

Wolff: New Hamilton F1 deal will be sorted in a "few hours"

The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year Plus
Formula 1

The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes W14 may be no closer to Red Bull at start of 2023, says Wolff
Formula 1

Mercedes W14 may be no closer to Red Bull at start of 2023, says Wolff

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Plus
Formula 1

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

Latest news

Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about

New Hyundai World Rally championship boss Cyril Abiteboul says Toyota’s impressive start to the 2023 World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo is “nothing to worry about".

Daytona 24 Hours: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 of Roar practice
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24 Hours: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 of Roar practice

Colin Braun set the pace for Acura in the fourth practice session of the IMSA SportsCar Championship Daytona 24 Hours.

M-Sport not concerned by power steering issues at WRC opener
Video Inside
WRC WRC

M-Sport not concerned by power steering issues at WRC opener

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener isn’t worried by power steering issues that have hampered the team’s two full-time entries at the World Rally Championship opener in Monte Carlo.

WRC Monte Carlo: Rovanpera slashes Ogier's lead, Hyundai ends stage win drought
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Rovanpera slashes Ogier's lead, Hyundai ends stage win drought

Sebastien Ogier remains on course to score a record ninth Monte Carlo Rally victory despite coming under pressure from a charging Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanpera on Saturday.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When F1 ‘holiday’ races kept drivers busy through the winter Plus

When F1 ‘holiday’ races kept drivers busy through the winter

Modern Formula 1 fans have grown accustomed to a lull in racing during winter in the northern hemisphere. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when teams headed south of the equator rather than bunkering down in the factory. And why not? There was fun to be had, money to be made and reputations to forge…

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2023
What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure Plus

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Porsche whipped up a frenzy thanks to a cryptic social media post last week and, although it turned out to be a false alarm, it also highlighted why manufacturers remain such an important element in terms of the attraction that they bring to F1. It is little wonder that several other manufacturers are bidding for a slice of the action

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2023
Why the new Williams boss shouldn’t avoid ‘Mercedes B-team’ comparisons Plus

Why the new Williams boss shouldn’t avoid ‘Mercedes B-team’ comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
Jan 17, 2023
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Plus

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
Jan 16, 2023
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Plus

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Plus

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Plus

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship’s self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Plus

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.