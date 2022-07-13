Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023 Next / The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset
Formula 1 News

Albon: New Williams F1 package "good platform to start on"

Alex Albon says that the Williams Formula 1 team’s latest aero update package provides more downforce and is a “good platform to start on.”

Adam Cooper
By:
Albon: New Williams F1 package "good platform to start on"

The package, which represents a significant change of concept, was first introduced on Albon’s FW44 at Silverstone.

However a wet FP1 and qualifying and then Albon’s first-lap retirement in the race meant that the team only gathered a limited amount of data.

After a clean weekend in Austria that saw Albon finish the race in 12th place, the team has a much better idea of where it now stands.

"We've got more downforce, that's clear,” Albon said about the updates. “It is a little bit trickier to use in some places, especially at this circuit it was very tricky, with the wind changing.

“I don't know how the others felt it, but it was a very tricky race to drive. But the way I see it is we've got the downforce, that's the important bit, then it's trying to get the balance into it.

“So we've got the rest of the season to do that. And we've got a good platform to start on, as I said, you just see it, it's not the most intricate car in that sense. And we can build on that. It's a good base."

 

Photo by: Williams F1

Albon acknowledged that it’s not easy to optimise a car around such a different package.

"You see the top teams are most probably confident in their base car, and then they're just fine-tuning it, week on week on week,” he said.

“We've done quite a big change to the car, a different philosophy, which takes much more time to understand. It's a bit a little bit more of a reset.

“You see it with the other cars like Aston Martin, they've got a new package and they're learning that, so there is there is obviously an element of where are we weak, where are we strong?

“Fortunately today we got a full race under our belts so we can really pick the pieces out of the data and see where we're struggling, and maybe the areas we need to improve."

Read Also:

Although disappointed to finish out of the points in Austria, Albon said it was a good race and that he’d been able to fight with other cars.

"Yeah, it was at some points exciting. We were running P10 at one point, which I was really happy about," he added.

“It's our first proper full race with the new aero package. We will learn a lot from today, we'll have a look at the data and really conclude where we're strong, where we're weak.

“Clearly [we're] still missing a little bit, but we're still getting to grips with the car, so it felt like almost a genuine debut outing for the car.

“We weren't falling away from the pack. We got a little bit of blue flags, which dropped us away from the Haas and the McLarens. So we're there, we're not far away."

shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023
Previous article

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023
Next article

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint race Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint race

Former F1 race director Masi responds to FIA departure
Formula 1

Former F1 race director Masi responds to FIA departure

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Alex Albon More
Alex Albon
Albon: "Peaky" upgraded Williams F1 car good but harder to drive Austrian GP
Formula 1

Albon: "Peaky" upgraded Williams F1 car good but harder to drive

Albon released from hospital after British GP F1 crash British GP
Formula 1

Albon released from hospital after British GP F1 crash

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

Williams More
Williams
Why Williams is abandoning its F1 2022 launch concept
Formula 1

Why Williams is abandoning its F1 2022 launch concept

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash” British GP
Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

The anatomy of the last Williams F1 world title winner Plus
Formula 1

The anatomy of the last Williams F1 world title winner

Latest news

Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint race
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint race

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Albon: New Williams F1 package "good platform to start on"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: New Williams F1 package "good platform to start on"

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Plus

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
15 h
The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next Plus

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next

At the midpoint of the 2022 season, several trends have emerged with the latest breed of Formula 1 cars. Here's what each team should be focused on in the remaining races of the campaign

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Plus

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat Plus

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance Plus

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.