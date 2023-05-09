Subscribe
Previous / How F1 teams are changing cars without new parts Next / Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Albon explains angry F1 radio messages during Miami GP

Alex Albon has explained why he disagreed with his Williams Formula 1 team on calls made during the Miami GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alex Albon, Williams FW45

The Thai-British driver was heard on the radio telling the pitwall that he didn't agree with a message to push on the tyres, while at another point in the race, he felt that he should be doing that rather than managing them.

Albon had a frustrating race after qualifying an encouraging 11th, slipping back to 14th at the flag in a race that saw no retirements.

"I think at the time I got told to manage the tyres we weren't catching the cars in front," said Albon.

"So it was either try and not manage and try and catch the cars and overtake them, or just stay at the back.

"I'd rather be aggressive and then suffer the consequences later than never try and just finish last. So that was that was why I think I said I don't I don't really agree with it.

"But then at the same time, we wanted to push very hard in the first few laps with the tyre, and it was making the tyre grain up. So I didn't agree with that either. So a bit of everything."

Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Photo by: Williams

Albon said that his race performance reflected the true form of the car relative to rivals in race trim after his superb effort in qualifying, with the nature of the Miami track not favouring Williams.

"It's more just we don't have the pace," he said. "So we're just trying to do different things. And I do think we're the ninth or 10th slowest car, that's the reality of it.

"We're just getting the most out of it most weekends, and on a track where the tyres do get hot there is deg, and it exposes our weaknesses.

"And today was a really clear example that these kinds of circuits don't normally suit us.

"We did a great job in qualifying, and this was our true pace today. So just one of those things. Hopefully, we can go to another circuit that suits us a little bit more."

Read Also:

Like other drivers, Albon was frustrated by how hard it was to pass in the DRS zones after drivers expressed their opposition to the FIA's decision to shorten them.

"Particularly frustrating for me, because I was so in the one place where you need to be quick. So Turn 7, if you're slow through there you just tend to miss the DRS, and then the car behind you has it.

"So it was bad timing. It was a badly designed DRS zone for our car!

"We were quite vocal about shortening DRS zones all year so far. And they still stuck to their guns on shortening them, and we kind of pre-warned it. It happens, no surprises for anyone."

He added: "I think the show matters. And if everyone's watching these kinds of races, no one's going to be enjoying them. At the same time, we say we can't do things last minute.

"But even in the sprint race, the whole tyre strategy was last minute. So I wonder what is last minute and what's not last minute. I think that point is very dependent on what gets asked!"

shares
comments

How F1 teams are changing cars without new parts

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
How Brundle triggered Stewart Miami GP grid moment

How Brundle triggered Stewart Miami GP grid moment

Formula 1
Miami GP

How Brundle triggered Stewart Miami GP grid moment How Brundle triggered Stewart Miami GP grid moment

Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy

Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy

Formula 1
Miami GP

Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Alex Albon More
Alex Albon
Albon: Mastery of F1's tyre "dark art" key to Australian GP Q3 surprise

Albon: Mastery of F1's tyre "dark art" key to Australian GP Q3 surprise

Formula 1
Australian GP

Albon: Mastery of F1's tyre "dark art" key to Australian GP Q3 surprise Albon: Mastery of F1's tyre "dark art" key to Australian GP Q3 surprise

Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules

Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Williams launch

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Williams More
Williams
Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint race after crash

Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint race after crash

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint race after crash Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint race after crash

Frank Williams Academy funding initiative launched

Frank Williams Academy funding initiative launched

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Frank Williams Academy funding initiative launched Frank Williams Academy funding initiative launched

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Latest news

MotoGP at 1000: Autosport's favourite races

MotoGP at 1000: Autosport's favourite races

MGP MotoGP

MotoGP at 1000: Autosport's favourite races MotoGP at 1000: Autosport's favourite races

Krack: Aston Martin not taking F1 podiums for granted

Krack: Aston Martin not taking F1 podiums for granted

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Krack: Aston Martin not taking F1 podiums for granted Krack: Aston Martin not taking F1 podiums for granted

How Brundle triggered Stewart Miami GP grid moment

How Brundle triggered Stewart Miami GP grid moment

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

How Brundle triggered Stewart Miami GP grid moment How Brundle triggered Stewart Miami GP grid moment

Shanghai track regains top FIA licence as F1 Chinese GP targets 2024 return

Shanghai track regains top FIA licence as F1 Chinese GP targets 2024 return

F1 Formula 1

Shanghai track regains top FIA licence as F1 Chinese GP targets 2024 return Shanghai track regains top FIA licence as F1 Chinese GP targets 2024 return

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe