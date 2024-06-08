All Series
Results
Formula 1 Canadian GP

2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole

George Russell took pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth round of the 2024 F1 World Championship, although Red Bull’s Max Verstappen equalled his qualifying time.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Russell will start ahead of Verstappen, despite the dead heat, and McLaren’s Lando Norris after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Canadian Grand Prix grid: Russell on pole from Verstappen

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'12.000  
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'12.000  
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.021 0.021
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.103 0.103
3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'12.178 0.178
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.228 0.228
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'12.280 0.280
22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'12.414 0.414
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.701 0.701
10  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'12.796 0.796
11  16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.691 0.691
12  55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'12.728 0.728
13  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'12.736 0.736
14  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'12.916 0.916
15  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'12.940 0.940
16  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'13.326 1.326
17  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'13.366 1.366
18  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'13.978 1.978
19  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'14.292 2.292
20  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'13.435 1.435

What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q1?

Verstappen set the benchmark at 1m13.368s on a dry but very ‘green’ track after earlier rain showers, beaten by Russell’s 1m13.242s at the halfway point for Mercedes.

As the track ramped up in grip, Norris took P1 with a couple of minutes to go before Hamilton and then Verstappen beat him, the latter’s 1m12.360s sticking for the quickest time. Yuki Tsuonda jumped to second, ahead of Hamilton.

Falling at the first hurdle were Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

Canadian GP Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Tsunoda

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 11

1'12.360

216.965
2 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 10

+0.388

1'12.748

0.388 215.807
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 9

+0.491

1'12.851

0.103 215.502
4 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 11

+0.536

1'12.896

0.045 215.369
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 10

+0.547

1'12.907

0.011 215.337
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 9

+0.599

1'12.959

0.052 215.183
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 9

+0.653

1'13.013

0.054 215.024
8 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 11

+0.678

1'13.038

0.025 214.951
9 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 12

+0.703

1'13.063

0.025 214.877
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 11

+0.728

1'13.088

0.025 214.804
11 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 12

+0.747

1'13.107

0.019 214.748
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 10

+0.757

1'13.117

0.010 214.718
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 9

+0.857

1'13.217

0.100 214.425
14 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 10

+0.880

1'13.240

0.023 214.358
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 10

+0.929

1'13.289

0.049 214.214
16 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 11

+0.966

1'13.326

0.037 214.106
17 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 10

+1.006

1'13.366

0.040 213.990
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 11

+1.075

1'13.435

0.069 213.789
19 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 10

+1.618

1'13.978

0.543 212.219
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 11

+1.932

1'14.292

0.314 211.322
What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q2?

Rain spots at the start of Q2 focused everyone’s attention to get a banker lap in, Piastri setting the early pace at 1m12.462s, which was beaten by Russell’s 1m12.323s.

As the rain amounted to very little, Norris again took P1 with 1m12.210s with two minutes remaining but Hamilton beat that with 1m11.979s and Russell went faster still at 1m11.742s.

Knocked out at this point were the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Logan Sargeant (who made his first Q2 appearance of 2024 for Williams), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

Canadian GP Q2 results: Russell fastest from Hamilton

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 11

1'11.742

218.834
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 11

+0.237

1'11.979

0.237 218.113
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 8

+0.459

1'12.201

0.222 217.442
4 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 7

+0.561

1'12.303

0.102 217.136
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 10

+0.720

1'12.462

0.159 216.659
6 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 8

+0.743

1'12.485

0.023 216.591
7 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 9

+0.807

1'12.549

0.064 216.399
8 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 8

+0.830

1'12.572

0.023 216.331
9 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 7

+0.893

1'12.635

0.063 216.143
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 8

+0.917

1'12.659

0.024 216.072
11 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 9

+0.949

1'12.691

0.032 215.977
12 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 11

+0.986

1'12.728

0.037 215.867
13 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 10

+0.994

1'12.736

0.008 215.843
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 7

+1.174

1'12.916

0.180 215.310
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 8

+1.198

1'12.940

0.024 215.239
What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, with the sun now coming out, Russell set the pace with 1m12.000s, 0.28s faster than Hamilton.

On the final runs, Verstappen set exactly the same time as Russell – who didn’t improve on his original time. Norris was just 0.021s off pole, but will start third, ahead of team-mate Piastri.

Daniel Ricciardo qualified fifth, ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Hamilton, Tsunoda, Lance Stroll (Aston) and Alex Albon (Williams).

Canadian GP Q3 results: Russell takes pole

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 26

1'12.000

218.050
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 27

+0.000

1'12.000

0.000 218.050
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.021

1'12.021

0.021 217.986
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 29

+0.103

1'12.103

0.082 217.738
5 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 25

+0.178

1'12.178

0.075 217.512
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 23

+0.228

1'12.228

0.050 217.361
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 26

+0.280

1'12.280

0.052 217.205
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 24

+0.414

1'12.414

0.134 216.803
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

+0.701

1'12.701

0.287 215.947
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 26

+0.796

1'12.796

0.095 215.665
Charles Bradley
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
