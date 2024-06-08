2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole
George Russell took pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth round of the 2024 F1 World Championship, although Red Bull’s Max Verstappen equalled his qualifying time.
Russell will start ahead of Verstappen, despite the dead heat, and McLaren’s Lando Norris after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Canadian Grand Prix grid: Russell on pole from Verstappen
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'12.000
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'12.000
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'12.021
|0.021
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'12.103
|0.103
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'12.178
|0.178
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'12.228
|0.228
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'12.280
|0.280
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'12.414
|0.414
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'12.701
|0.701
|10
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'12.796
|0.796
|11
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'12.691
|0.691
|12
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'12.728
|0.728
|13
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'12.736
|0.736
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'12.916
|0.916
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'12.940
|0.940
|16
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'13.326
|1.326
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'13.366
|1.366
|18
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'13.978
|1.978
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'14.292
|2.292
|20
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'13.435
|1.435
What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q1?
Verstappen set the benchmark at 1m13.368s on a dry but very ‘green’ track after earlier rain showers, beaten by Russell’s 1m13.242s at the halfway point for Mercedes.
As the track ramped up in grip, Norris took P1 with a couple of minutes to go before Hamilton and then Verstappen beat him, the latter’s 1m12.360s sticking for the quickest time. Yuki Tsuonda jumped to second, ahead of Hamilton.
Falling at the first hurdle were Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).
Canadian GP Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Tsunoda
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|11
|
1'12.360
|216.965
|2
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|10
|
+0.388
1'12.748
|0.388
|215.807
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|9
|
+0.491
1'12.851
|0.103
|215.502
|4
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|11
|
+0.536
1'12.896
|0.045
|215.369
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|10
|
+0.547
1'12.907
|0.011
|215.337
|6
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|9
|
+0.599
1'12.959
|0.052
|215.183
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|9
|
+0.653
1'13.013
|0.054
|215.024
|8
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|11
|
+0.678
1'13.038
|0.025
|214.951
|9
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|12
|
+0.703
1'13.063
|0.025
|214.877
|10
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|11
|
+0.728
1'13.088
|0.025
|214.804
|11
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|12
|
+0.747
1'13.107
|0.019
|214.748
|12
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|10
|
+0.757
1'13.117
|0.010
|214.718
|13
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|9
|
+0.857
1'13.217
|0.100
|214.425
|14
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|10
|
+0.880
1'13.240
|0.023
|214.358
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|10
|
+0.929
1'13.289
|0.049
|214.214
|16
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|11
|
+0.966
1'13.326
|0.037
|214.106
|17
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|10
|
+1.006
1'13.366
|0.040
|213.990
|18
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|11
|
+1.075
1'13.435
|0.069
|213.789
|19
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|10
|
+1.618
1'13.978
|0.543
|212.219
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|11
|
+1.932
1'14.292
|0.314
|211.322
What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q2?
Rain spots at the start of Q2 focused everyone’s attention to get a banker lap in, Piastri setting the early pace at 1m12.462s, which was beaten by Russell’s 1m12.323s.
As the rain amounted to very little, Norris again took P1 with 1m12.210s with two minutes remaining but Hamilton beat that with 1m11.979s and Russell went faster still at 1m11.742s.
Knocked out at this point were the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Logan Sargeant (who made his first Q2 appearance of 2024 for Williams), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).
Canadian GP Q2 results: Russell fastest from Hamilton
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|11
|
1'11.742
|218.834
|2
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|11
|
+0.237
1'11.979
|0.237
|218.113
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|8
|
+0.459
1'12.201
|0.222
|217.442
|4
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|7
|
+0.561
1'12.303
|0.102
|217.136
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|10
|
+0.720
1'12.462
|0.159
|216.659
|6
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|8
|
+0.743
1'12.485
|0.023
|216.591
|7
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|9
|
+0.807
1'12.549
|0.064
|216.399
|8
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|8
|
+0.830
1'12.572
|0.023
|216.331
|9
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|7
|
+0.893
1'12.635
|0.063
|216.143
|10
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|8
|
+0.917
1'12.659
|0.024
|216.072
|11
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|9
|
+0.949
1'12.691
|0.032
|215.977
|12
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|11
|
+0.986
1'12.728
|0.037
|215.867
|13
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|10
|
+0.994
1'12.736
|0.008
|215.843
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|7
|
+1.174
1'12.916
|0.180
|215.310
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|8
|
+1.198
1'12.940
|0.024
|215.239
What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q3?
On the first runs, with the sun now coming out, Russell set the pace with 1m12.000s, 0.28s faster than Hamilton.
On the final runs, Verstappen set exactly the same time as Russell – who didn’t improve on his original time. Norris was just 0.021s off pole, but will start third, ahead of team-mate Piastri.
Daniel Ricciardo qualified fifth, ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Hamilton, Tsunoda, Lance Stroll (Aston) and Alex Albon (Williams).
Canadian GP Q3 results: Russell takes pole
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|26
|
1'12.000
|218.050
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|27
|
+0.000
1'12.000
|0.000
|218.050
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.021
1'12.021
|0.021
|217.986
|4
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.103
1'12.103
|0.082
|217.738
|5
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.178
1'12.178
|0.075
|217.512
|6
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.228
1'12.228
|0.050
|217.361
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.280
1'12.280
|0.052
|217.205
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|24
|
+0.414
1'12.414
|0.134
|216.803
|9
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.701
1'12.701
|0.287
|215.947
|10
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.796
1'12.796
|0.095
|215.665
