2023 F1 United States GP – How to watch, session timings and more

With both F1 world titles wrapped up at the last two rounds, as Max Verstappen collected the drivers’ crown in Qatar while Red Bull wrapped up the constructors’ in Japan, it is a five-race blast to the finish of the 2023 season.

Sergio Perez will look to defend second place in the standings from Lewis Hamilton, who moved to 30 points off the Mexican despite a first-corner crash with Mercedes team-mate George Russell in the Qatar GP.

While in the F1 constructors’ standings, McLaren is clawing into the gap to Aston Martin’s fourth place with just 11 points splitting the two teams, after the Woking squad’s sprint win with Oscar Piastri that was followed up by a double podium in the grand prix at the Losail track.

All eyes will also be on Lance Stroll after his formal warning from the FIA for shoving his trainer and throwing his steering wheel out of his cockpit, which were among several incidents that occurred in Qatar.

An outcome on the FIA’s review of Hamilton's track crossing incident in the Qatar GP is also set to be a focus point, while the latest on Andretti’s plan to join the grid will no doubt return to attention with F1 back in the United States.

F1 also runs its penultimate sprint weekend format at the Circuit of the Americas, with the final sprint planned for Brazil at the end of the triple-header.

Full 2023 United States GP session timings

Friday 20 October 2023

Free Practice 1: 6:30pm-7:30pm BST (12:30pm-1:30pm local)

Qualifying: 10:00pm-11:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Saturday 21 October 2023

Sprint Qualifying: 6:30pm-7:30pm BST (12:30pm-13:30pm local)

Sprint Race: 11:00pm-12:00am BST (5:00pm-6:00pm local)

Sunday 22 October 2023

Race: 8:00pm BST (2:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a monthly membership of £34.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch highlights of the race for free will have to wait until the Sunday morning (sprint race) or Sunday night (grand prix) on Channel 4.

How can I watch the United States GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Channel numbers - Sky: 406

406 Channel numbers - Virgin Media:506

Sky Sports has live broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 United States GP race starting from 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1 ahead of lights out at 8:00pm.

When can I watch the United States GP highlights?

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: Sprint – 8:00am Sunday, Race – 12:30am Sunday night

Channel 4 has the rights to show the United States GP highlights of the qualifying and the full grand prix.

Will the United States GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the United States GP will start at 8:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the United States GP

The Circuit of the Americas in Austin is set for largely sunny and warm conditions throughout the race weekend, with a chance of low chance of rain. Highs of 30 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, with bright and sunny conditions.

Most F1 United States GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 6 wins (2007, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Michael Schumacher: 5 wins (2000, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006)

Graham Hill: 3 wins (1963, 1964, 1965)

Jim Clark: 3 wins (1962, 1966, 1967)