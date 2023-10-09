Subscribe
Video: Verstappen seals his third F1 title at the Qatar GP

Max Verstappen secured his third Formula 1 world championship in Qatar, finishing second in Saturday's sprint to clinch the crown.

The Red Bull driver becomes one of only five F1 drivers to win three consecutive titles, alongside Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

Sunday's grand prix was a demanding race which saw many drivers struggle with track limits and battling soaring temperatures, with several left seeking medical attention.

Joining Martyn Lee is Sam Hall, and from trackside in Qatar Matt Kew, to cover the main talking points from the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Why F1’s social media dip is no cause for panic

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

