Video: Verstappen seals his third F1 title at the Qatar GP

The Red Bull driver becomes one of only five F1 drivers to win three consecutive titles, alongside Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

Sunday's grand prix was a demanding race which saw many drivers struggle with track limits and battling soaring temperatures, with several left seeking medical attention.

Joining Martyn Lee is Sam Hall, and from trackside in Qatar Matt Kew, to cover the main talking points from the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.