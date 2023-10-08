Hamilton: Russell F1 Qatar GP clash "100% my fault"
Lewis Hamilton has taken the blame for his Qatar GP start clash with Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate George Russell and said it was "100% my fault".
Hamilton started third behind Russell and Red Bull's polesitter Max Verstappen and on his soft tyres he made a better getaway than the front-row starters on mediums.
That initial grip advantage gave Hamilton the confidence and momentum to try and pass both cars around the outside of Turn 1, but he then turned in too early, leaving Russell with no room to avoid a collision.
Hamilton retired on the spot as he lost a wheel and tumbled into the gravel trap, while a furious Russell was forced to pit with what appeared to be a damaged front-left wheel.
Initially Hamilton said on the team radio he was "taken out by my team-mate" but he soon rectified that once he had seen the replays.
"I’ve watched the replay, and it was 100% my fault and I take full responsibility. Apologies to my team and to George," Hamilton said on X (formerly Twitter).
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 he explained his initial comments: "I just feel really sorry to the team, it was an opportunity today to get some good points.
"It's in the heat of the moment, I mean, I didn't really understand what happened. I just obviously felt the tap from behind, but I don't think George probably had anywhere to go.
"It's just one of those really unfortunate situations, I'm happy to take responsibility.
"Everyone's working incredibly hard, so it's like massively gutting to have a result like this."
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, walks back after retiring from the race
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Russell managed to fight his way back to fourth and said there were no hard feelings after his clash with Hamilton.
"Of course, I was frustrated because it was just a big, missed opportunity for both of us. We've got one goal and that's to finish P2 in the constructors' championship," Russell said.
"We had a lot of discussions this morning about how we're going to work together. The fight wasn't with each other. The fight's with Ferrari.
"Fortunately, we still came up with more points from them this weekend.
"But Lewis and I we'll be fine. We've got a huge respect for each other; nothing was intentional from either side."
Additional reporting by Matt Kew
Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"
Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in F1's Qatar GP
How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in F1's Qatar GP How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in F1's Qatar GP
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022
Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022 Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Latest news
Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022
Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022 Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022
McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington
McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington
Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP
Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP
Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”
Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier” Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Why F1’s social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1’s social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1’s social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.