Subscribe
Previous / Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals Next / Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Formula 1 / Bahrain February Testing News

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing

Max Verstappen narrowly topped the opening day of 2023 Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain, as the Red Bull driver held onto the fastest time from Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Haydn Cobb
By:

Verstappen, the only driver to run for the full day as all other F1 teams split their programmes, put in a 1m32.837s midway through the afternoon to improve on his effort that led the morning session.

It looked nailed on to give Red Bull top spot until a number of teams started to focus on performance runs on the softer compound tyres.

Alonso, on fresh C3 tyres, duly leapt to 0.029 seconds off Verstappen’s benchmark to cap a solid recovery by Aston Martin, after the team’s day endured a false start when Felipe Drugovich – standing in for the injured Lance Stroll – suffered a sensor issue on his first out-lap, which triggered the only red flag of the day.

The Spaniard also lost a chunk of the afternoon session due to floor damage, but recovered sufficiently to log 60 laps to couple up with Drugovich’s 40 laps from the morning.

But Verstappen remained on top by the end of the opening day, having notched up 157 laps in total, to show strong pace and reliability from Red Bull’s RB19 on its first public outing.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ferrari also enjoyed a decent start to pre-season testing, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc third and fourth respectively, as the Italian squad comfortably pushed past a century of laps with the SF-23 F1 car.

But one of the teams to struggle on the opening day was McLaren, as Lando Norris lost time, stuck in the garage with the team repairing a wheel fairing issue. But the British driver did recover well to take fifth place on the combined timesheet, six-tenths off Verstappen’s leading effort.

Lewis Hamilton led a solid day for Mercedes in sixth on the final timesheet, as the German manufacturer stuck with its zero-pod design with the W14, while team-mate George Russell dropped to ninth having taken part in the morning session.

Alex Albon took seventh for Williams after debuting the FW45 before handing over to F1 rookie Logan Sargeant for the afternoon, with the US youngster in 10th place.

With Zhou Guanyu in eighth for Alfa Romeo, ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas in 12th, F1 returnee Nico Hulkenberg produced an impressive start to his full-time comeback with 11th for Haas and 51 laps to his name – with Kevin Magnussen propping up the timesheet of a field covered by 2.2s.

Nyck de Vries took 13th ahead of his rookie F1 season for AlphaTauri, as Drugovich split him from team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, while Alpine quietly went about its work logging 113 laps with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon 16th and 17th respectively.

Bahrain F1 test day one times

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 157 1'32.837  
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 60 1'32.866 0.029
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 72 1'33.253 0.416
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 64 1'33.267 0.430
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 40 1'33.462 0.625
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 83 1'33.508 0.671
7 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 74 1'33.671 0.834
8 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 67 1'33.723 0.886
9 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 69 1'34.174 1.337
10 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 75 1'34.324 1.487
11 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 51 1'34.424 1.587
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 71 1'34.558 1.721
13 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 85 1'34.559 1.722
14 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin 40 1'34.564 1.727
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 46 1'34.671 1.834
16 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 60 1'34.822 1.985
17 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 53 1'34.871 2.034
18 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 52 1'34.888 2.051
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 57 1'35.087 2.250
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen tops morning as pre-season test begins

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen tops morning as pre-season test begins

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen tops morning as pre-season test begins 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen tops morning as pre-season test begins

F1 pre-season testing 2023: What is it, when is it and can I watch it

F1 pre-season testing 2023: What is it, when is it and can I watch it

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

F1 pre-season testing 2023: What is it, when is it and can I watch it F1 pre-season testing 2023: What is it, when is it and can I watch it

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo

Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo

F1 Formula 1

Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo

Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test

Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test

WRC WRC

Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running

F1 Formula 1

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running

F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix

F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1

F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix

Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars? Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Somerfield

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.