Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes still needs "a lot of lap time" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff Next / Haas F1 boss Steiner not surprised by Rich Energy BSB team saga
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

2022 F1 Hungarian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 Formula 1 season heads to Budapest this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix on the 29-31 July.

Haydn Cobb
By:
2022 F1 Hungarian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Fresh from the French GP, won by Max Verstappen after Charles Leclerc crashed out from the lead, F1 has a final round before the summer break with a return to the Hungaroring.

More: 10 things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix 

Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ standings has swelled to 63 points over Leclerc after his triumph in France, while Red Bull now leads the constructors’ championship by 82 points from Ferrari.

Behind the top two, Mercedes will aim to maintain its recent momentum swing, having taken its first double podium of the season in France, as the team looks to close the performance gap to Red Bull and Ferrari.

Elsewhere, Haas has already announced it will deliver an upgrade package at the Hungarian GP but that only Kevin Magnussen will run the new parts. 

Last year’s Hungarian GP produced arguably the most dramatic race of the season, as a first-corner pile-up meant the race was red-flagged and saw Lewis Hamilton as the sole starter on the grid as the rest of the drivers pitted for dry tyres at the end of the sighting lap. With Hamilton’s strategy call forcing him to pit early, it opened up the race for Esteban Ocon to take his maiden grand prix victory.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Full 2022 Hungarian GP session timings

Friday 29th July 2022
Free Practice 1: 1:00pm-2:00pm BST (2:00pm-3:00pm local)
Free Practice 2: 4:00pm-5:00pm BST (5:00pm-6:00pm local)

Saturday 30th July 2022
Free Practice 3: 12:00pm-1:00pm BST (1:00pm-2:00pm local)
Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Sunday 31st July 2022
Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, lifts his trophy

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, lifts his trophy

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday afternoon (qualifying) or Sunday afternoon (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch the Hungarian GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event HD
Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401
Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Hungarian GP race starting from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1 and 1:55pm on Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP highlights?

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: Qualifying – 7:30pm Saturday, Race – 6:30pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Hungarian GP highlights of qualifying and the race.

Will the F1 Hungarian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Hungarian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Hungarian GP

The Hungaroring in Budapest is set for hot and mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, with a high chance of rain on Saturday but dry weather on Friday and Sunday. Highs of 27 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, seven degrees colder than the French GP last time out.

Most F1 Hungarian GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 8 wins (2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020)
Michael Schumacher: 4 wins (1994, 1998, 2001, 2004)
Ayrton Senna: 3 wins (1988, 1991, 1992)

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Tickets
shares
comments
Mercedes still needs "a lot of lap time" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff
Previous article

Mercedes still needs "a lot of lap time" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff
Next article

Haas F1 boss Steiner not surprised by Rich Energy BSB team saga

Haas F1 boss Steiner not surprised by Rich Energy BSB team saga
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
Sainz trusts Ferrari strategy amid frustration on losing French GP podium fight French GP
Formula 1

Sainz trusts Ferrari strategy amid frustration on losing French GP podium fight

2022 F1 French GP – How to watch, session timings and more French GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 French GP – How to watch, session timings and more

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Ferrari: No reason we cannot win final 10 races of F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: No reason we cannot win final 10 races of F1 2022

Ferrari sees no reason why it cannot win the remaining 10 Formula 1 races this season to help save its world championship ambitions.

Sargeant's bid for Williams F1 seat "a great headache" - Capito
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sargeant's bid for Williams F1 seat "a great headache" - Capito

Williams Formula 1 team boss Jost Capito says that Logan Sargeant putting himself into contention for a 2023 seat by winning the F2 title would be "a great headache" to have.

Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in Agag's E1 powerboat series
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in Agag's E1 powerboat series

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez is to enter a squad in the electric powerboat series being established by Formula E co-founder Alejandro Agag.

Ferrari: Delayed France F1 radio messages made strategy look ‘nonsensical’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Delayed France F1 radio messages made strategy look ‘nonsensical’

Ferrari says that delays by Formula 1 in broadcasting its radio messages to Carlos Sainz during the French Grand Prix were to blame for making its strategy calls look ‘nonsensical.’

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
3 h
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Plus

The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline Plus

The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP Plus

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s team-mate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Plus

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.