2022 F1 Hungarian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Fresh from the French GP, won by Max Verstappen after Charles Leclerc crashed out from the lead, F1 has a final round before the summer break with a return to the Hungaroring.

Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ standings has swelled to 63 points over Leclerc after his triumph in France, while Red Bull now leads the constructors’ championship by 82 points from Ferrari.

Behind the top two, Mercedes will aim to maintain its recent momentum swing, having taken its first double podium of the season in France, as the team looks to close the performance gap to Red Bull and Ferrari.

Elsewhere, Haas has already announced it will deliver an upgrade package at the Hungarian GP but that only Kevin Magnussen will run the new parts.

Last year’s Hungarian GP produced arguably the most dramatic race of the season, as a first-corner pile-up meant the race was red-flagged and saw Lewis Hamilton as the sole starter on the grid as the rest of the drivers pitted for dry tyres at the end of the sighting lap. With Hamilton’s strategy call forcing him to pit early, it opened up the race for Esteban Ocon to take his maiden grand prix victory.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Full 2022 Hungarian GP session timings

Friday 29th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 1:00pm-2:00pm BST (2:00pm-3:00pm local)

Free Practice 2: 4:00pm-5:00pm BST (5:00pm-6:00pm local)

Saturday 30th July 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00pm-1:00pm BST (1:00pm-2:00pm local)

Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Sunday 31st July 2022

Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, lifts his trophy Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday afternoon (qualifying) or Sunday afternoon (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch the Hungarian GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event HD

Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401

Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Hungarian GP race starting from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1 and 1:55pm on Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP highlights?

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: Qualifying – 7:30pm Saturday, Race – 6:30pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Hungarian GP highlights of qualifying and the race.

Will the F1 Hungarian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Hungarian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Hungarian GP

The Hungaroring in Budapest is set for hot and mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, with a high chance of rain on Saturday but dry weather on Friday and Sunday. Highs of 27 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, seven degrees colder than the French GP last time out.

Most F1 Hungarian GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 8 wins (2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020)

Michael Schumacher: 4 wins (1994, 1998, 2001, 2004)

Ayrton Senna: 3 wins (1988, 1991, 1992)

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Alex Albon, Williams FW44 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images