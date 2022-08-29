2022 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The Zandvoort race is the middle leg of an intense F1 triple-header, with Max Verstappen returning to his home event fresh from a dominant victory at the Belgian GP.

The reigning F1 world champion’s ninth win of the season puts him 93 points clear at the top of the standings from nearest rival and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari will be hoping to bounce back from yet another tough race, as he dropped to sixth place due to a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane late in the Spa race while pitting for fresh tyres to target the bonus point for fastest lap.

Off the track, the Dutch GP is set to be the first time the F1 paddock reconvenes following an outcome to the F1 Contract Recognition Board hearing on Oscar Piastri’s future between Alpine and McLaren.

That could have an impact on the latest F1 drive market saga, with Pierre Gasly linked with a move to Alpine during the Belgian GP weekend.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Erik Junius

Full 2022 Dutch GP session timings

Friday 2nd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:30am-12:30pm BST (12:30pm-13:30pm local)

Free Practice 2: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Free Practice 3: 11:00am-12:00pm BST (12:00pm-1:00pm local)

Qualifying: 2:00pm-3:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Sunday 4th September 2022

Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday afternoon (qualifying) or Sunday afternoon (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Erik Junius

How can I watch the Dutch GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD

Channel numbers - Sky: 406

Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Dutch GP race starting from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1 ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

When can I watch the F1 Dutch GP highlights?

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: Qualifying – 6:30pm Saturday, Race – 6:30pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Dutch GP highlights of qualifying and the race.

Will the F1 Dutch GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Dutch GP will start at 1:45pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Dutch GP

Zandvoort is set for warm and dry conditions throughout the race weekend, but with a small chance of rain on Sunday. Highs of 23 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, the same temperature as the Belgian GP last time out.

Most F1 Dutch GP wins

Jim Clark: 4 wins (1963, 1964, 1965, 1967)

Jackie Stewart: 3 wins (1968, 1969, 1973)

Niki Lauda: 3 wins (1974, 1977, 1985)

A fan of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in a grandstand Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images