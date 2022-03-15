2022 F1 Bahrain GP – How to watch, session timings and more

After two pre-season tests split between Barcelona and Bahrain, the 2022 F1 season is set to begin with plenty of intrigue and excitement following a dramatic and, at times, controversial 2021 campaign which saw Max Verstappen claim the world drivers’ title on the last lap of the last race.

F1 goes into 2022 with a new generation of cars due to the overhaul in technical regulations, seeing a return to ground-effect formula, with the aerodynamic rule alterations aimed to make cars easier to follow and therefore produce closer and more exciting racing. Here’s a full explanation on the new F1 car rules.

While pre-season testing is typically difficult to gauge which teams are on top and which teams are struggling, the overriding conclusions pointed to both Red Bull and Ferrari having the strongest packages. Both Mercedes and McLaren have also been put in the fight at the front but each is facing problems with its respective cars under the new rules.

Mercedes is struggling with the porpoising phenomenon as it continues to search for a solution without compromising the set-up of its W13, which ran with an extremely small sidepod design at the Bahrain test, while McLaren is suffering with a front brake problem that restricted its long runs last week. Daniel Ricciardo, who missed the Bahrain test, also remains a doubt having tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is facing a race against time to be declared fit for Bahrain GP.

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Despite the pre-season predictions, in truth any of the F1 teams could spring a surprise at the opening round, in what is set to be the most highly-anticipated first race of a season in years.

Full 2022 Bahrain GP session timings

Friday 18th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:00pm-1:00pm GMT (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Free Practice 2: 3:00pm-4:00pm GMT (6:00pm-7:00pm local)

Saturday 19th March 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00pm-1:00pm GMT (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm GMT (6:00pm-7:00pm local)

Sunday 20th March 2022

Race: 3:00pm GMT (6:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the evening of Saturday (qualifying) or Sunday (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, kicks up sparks Photo by: Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Bahrain GP?

• Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD

• Channel numbers - Sky: 406

• Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 (Sky Sports F1 HD)

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 race starting from 1:30pm ahead of lights out at 3:00pm.

When can I watch the Bahrain GP highlights?

• Channel: Channel 4

• Start time: Saturday qualifying – 7:30pm, Sunday race – 7:30pm

Channel 4 has the rights to show Bahrain GP highlights of qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Will the Bahrain GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Bahrain GP will start at 2:30pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the Bahrain GP

The Bahrain International Circuit is set for dry and clear weather conditions throughout the race weekend, with a very low chance of rain on each day of track action. Highs of 21 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race with the temperature dipping as the race progresses into the night.

Most F1 Bahrain GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 5 wins (2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Sebastian Vettel: 4 wins (2012, 2013, 2017, 2018)

Fernando Alonso: 3 wins (2005, 2006, 2010)

Felipe Massa: 2 wins (2007, 2008)