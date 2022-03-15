Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Aston Martin windtunnel model already “nothing like” current car Next / How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing News

2022 F1 Bahrain GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 starts its new era in 2022 with the season-opener Bahrain Grand Prix on the 18-20 March.

Haydn Cobb
By:
2022 F1 Bahrain GP – How to watch, session timings and more

After two pre-season tests split between Barcelona and Bahrain, the 2022 F1 season is set to begin with plenty of intrigue and excitement following a dramatic and, at times, controversial 2021 campaign which saw Max Verstappen claim the world drivers’ title on the last lap of the last race.

F1 goes into 2022 with a new generation of cars due to the overhaul in technical regulations, seeing a return to ground-effect formula, with the aerodynamic rule alterations aimed to make cars easier to follow and therefore produce closer and more exciting racing. Here’s a full explanation on the new F1 car rules. 

While pre-season testing is typically difficult to gauge which teams are on top and which teams are struggling, the overriding conclusions pointed to both Red Bull and Ferrari having the strongest packages. Both Mercedes and McLaren have also been put in the fight at the front but each is facing problems with its respective cars under the new rules.

Mercedes is struggling with the porpoising phenomenon as it continues to search for a solution without compromising the set-up of its W13, which ran with an extremely small sidepod design at the Bahrain test, while McLaren is suffering with a front brake problem that restricted its long runs last week. Daniel Ricciardo, who missed the Bahrain test, also remains a doubt having tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is facing a race against time to be declared fit for Bahrain GP.

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Despite the pre-season predictions, in truth any of the F1 teams could spring a surprise at the opening round, in what is set to be the most highly-anticipated first race of a season in years.

Full 2022 Bahrain GP session timings

Friday 18th March 2022
Free Practice 1: 12:00pm-1:00pm GMT (3:00pm-4:00pm local)
Free Practice 2: 3:00pm-4:00pm GMT (6:00pm-7:00pm local)

Saturday 19th March 2022
Free Practice 3: 12:00pm-1:00pm GMT (3:00pm-4:00pm local)
Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm GMT (6:00pm-7:00pm local)

Sunday 20th March 2022
Race: 3:00pm GMT (6:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the evening of Saturday (qualifying) or Sunday (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, kicks up sparks

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, kicks up sparks

Photo by: Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Bahrain GP?

• Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD
• Channel numbers - Sky: 406
• Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 (Sky Sports F1 HD)

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 race starting from 1:30pm ahead of lights out at 3:00pm.

When can I watch the Bahrain GP highlights?

• Channel: Channel 4
• Start time: Saturday qualifying – 7:30pm, Sunday race – 7:30pm

Channel 4 has the rights to show Bahrain GP highlights of qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Will the Bahrain GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Bahrain GP will start at 2:30pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the Bahrain GP

The Bahrain International Circuit is set for dry and clear weather conditions throughout the race weekend, with a very low chance of rain on each day of track action. Highs of 21 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race with the temperature dipping as the race progresses into the night.

Most F1 Bahrain GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 5 wins (2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021)
Sebastian Vettel: 4 wins (2012, 2013, 2017, 2018)
Fernando Alonso: 3 wins (2005, 2006, 2010)
Felipe Massa: 2 wins (2007, 2008)

shares
comments
Aston Martin windtunnel model already “nothing like” current car
Previous article

Aston Martin windtunnel model already “nothing like” current car
Next article

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test
Load comments
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
Uralkali seeks sponsorship repayment from Haas F1 team
Formula 1

Uralkali seeks sponsorship repayment from Haas F1 team

2022 F1 Bahrain Test: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it? Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

2022 F1 Bahrain Test: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it?

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

2022 F1 Bahrain GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Bahrain GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Aston Martin windtunnel model already “nothing like” current car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin windtunnel model already “nothing like” current car

Has Netflix gone too far with creative licence in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Netflix gone too far with creative licence in Formula 1?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Plus

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woes and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
1 h
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing Plus

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing

From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test

Formula 1
18 h
The crucial missing ingredient from F1's Abu Dhabi response Plus

The crucial missing ingredient from F1's Abu Dhabi response

Removing Michael Masi from the race director role deals with one matter arising from last year’s controversial championship finale. But has the FIA properly investigated, understood and remedied the systemic failings which led to it? STUART CODLING says we won’t know until the governing body publishes the results of its inquiry

Formula 1
21 h
The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future Plus

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future

Sebastian Vettel’s place in Formula 1 is undisputed but the four-time world champion has multiple questions of his own he'll need answers to before deciding on his future. The will to win and see Aston Martin climb the grid is obvious, but could how he considers life outside of the paddock be critical?

Formula 1
23 h
How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title Plus

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title

When the Japanese engine manufacturer was dropped by McLaren, Red Bull took a leap of faith by switching from its tried and tested Renault customer units. The key players involved in the decision explain how their gamble brought rewards in abundance

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2022
Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Plus

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Mercedes dumped him for George Russell, so Valtteri Bottas has reunited with old boss Fred Vasseur in a bid to bring Formula 1 glory back to Alfa Romeo. And as OLEG KARPOV finds out, Bottas has “learned a lot” from a driver who knows a thing or two about achieving success…

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2022
Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’ Plus

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’

The business of predicting outcomes based on testing results fraught with peril. But while Red Bull ended Bahrain's pre-season test on top, it appears to have different company at the front of the new ‘favourites’ group, with Ferrari enjoying a strong start to its 2022 campaign and Mercedes seemingly off the pace. But the reasons why are deeper than the headline times suggest

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2022
The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022  Plus

The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022 

As a new technical era dawns in F1, an old partnership is being rekindled at Aston Martin - new team principal Mike Krack engineered Sebastian Vettel in his first F1 tests with BMW-Sauber. BEN EDWARDS looks at the opportunities that may ensue

Formula 1
Mar 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.