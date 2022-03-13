Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing News

Seidl: McLaren “on the back foot” after brake cooling dramas

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl admits that the Woking team has been left “on the back foot” after a brake cooling issue badly compromised its Bahrain test.

Adam Cooper
By:
Seidl: McLaren “on the back foot” after brake cooling dramas

In the high temperatures at Sakhir the team discovered that it had insufficient cooling to its front brakes, which restricted any long runs.

New parts were flown in for Saturday, which improved the situation. However, they were only a temporary fix, and the team is working towards a definitive solution for next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

With Daniel Ricciardo sidelined by COVID-19, Lando Norris had the MCL36 to himself, and over the three days the Englishman completed 50, 60 and 90 laps.

That left the team with a much lower overall total than it had planned, and thus a lot of routine work was not completed.

"The test definitely didn't go to plan,” Seidl said in an interview with F1 TV. “We had an unexpected problem on the front axle with the brakes, which limited our running quite a bit. Especially when it came to long runs.

“So it puts us definitely a bit on the back foot. Still, I think there was still a lot of positive runs we could do as well, we still could work on the car to extract more performance from it. We still could bring further upgrades to the car as well. So that was positive.

“But definitely we have this issue. And we simply are up against the time in order to bring upgrades to the car to solve the issue, which we could do to a certain degree, but not to the full extent.

“And now simply hope that with the upgrades we get for next week that the problem is finally solved, and we can try to come back."

Seidl conceded that the new parts didn’t completely solve the problem.

"We made steps,” he said. “But due to the time constraints we have we could only do limited changes, also with the great support we had from home.

“So it allowed us to actually to do some longer runs again, today in the morning, trying to get some further ones in today in the afternoon. But let's say the real solution will only be available for next week.

"In the end with the track layout here, with the high temperatures, just not enough, what we had, and also not enough in terms of time to get the new parts here to the track. That's why we simply have to wait now for next week.

“But I'm very confident that we can solve that issue. And then speak more about performance again."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Seidl insisted that the track running that Norris and the team did manage to achieve had been productive.

"We left Barcelona after a really positive test. I think also what we have seen here so far from the car, when we did the runs we could do, I think we definitely have a very healthy platform going into this new era of F1.

“But of course, unfortunately, we missed to tick a lot of boxes now in these three days, because of the limited running we could do. So definitely not fully happy." 

Read Also:

Seidl said it was hard to judge McLaren's form relative to rivals, although most observers suggest that it currently has the third or fourth best package.

"In terms of pecking order I think it's still too early or too difficult to say really where everyone is.

“Some cars look really strong, since Barcelona already, like the red Ferrari, some other teams as well. So the main thing at the moment is to just focus on ourselves and get this problem sorted, and then see where we are next week.

“I'm sure Mercedes knows exactly what they're doing. And they will be there next week, no doubt. Again, it's difficult to say where we really are. 

"Until next week, during the race weekend, we will not know where everyone is."

shares
comments
Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes
Previous article

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Horner expects F1 pitstops will be slower with 2022 cars Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Horner expects F1 pitstops will be slower with 2022 cars

Symonds: F1 has made a “breakthrough” with 2022 cars Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Symonds: F1 has made a “breakthrough” with 2022 cars

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Plus
Formula 1

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

McLaren More
McLaren
Piastri joins pool of McLaren F1 reserves for 2022 season
Formula 1

Piastri joins pool of McLaren F1 reserves for 2022 season

Ricciardo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss final F1 test day Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Ricciardo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss final F1 test day

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Saudi Arabia Plus
Extreme E

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

Latest news

Seidl: McLaren “on the back foot” after brake cooling dramas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren “on the back foot” after brake cooling dramas

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Vettel explains ‘No War’ helmet design he wishes wasn’t needed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel explains ‘No War’ helmet design he wishes wasn’t needed

The photo that offers clues about Mercedes’ F1 troubles
Formula 1 Formula 1

The photo that offers clues about Mercedes’ F1 troubles

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Plus

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Mercedes dumped him for George Russell, so Valtteri Bottas has reunited with old boss Fred Vasseur in a bid to bring Formula 1 glory back to Alfa Romeo. And as OLEG KARPOV finds out, Bottas has “learned a lot” from a driver who knows a thing or two about achieving success…

Formula 1
1 h
Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’ Plus

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’

The business of predicting outcomes based on testing results fraught with peril. But while Red Bull ended Bahrain's pre-season test on top, it appears to have different company at the front of the new ‘favourites’ group, with Ferrari enjoying a strong start to its 2022 campaign and Mercedes seemingly off the pace. But the reasons why are deeper than the headline times suggest

Formula 1
14 h
The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022  Plus

The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022 

As a new technical era dawns in F1, an old partnership is being rekindled at Aston Martin - new team principal Mike Krack engineered Sebastian Vettel in his first F1 tests with BMW-Sauber. BEN EDWARDS looks at the opportunities that may ensue

Formula 1
Mar 12, 2022
Can Alpine’s latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide? Plus

Can Alpine’s latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Since Renault returned to F1 as a manufacturer, barely a winter seems to have passed without a management restructure – or, indeed, a rebrand of the entire team. MARK GALLAGHER examines the latest moves at ‘Team Enstone’ as Laurent Rossi's impact begins to be felt

Formula 1
Mar 12, 2022
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out Plus

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Plus

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Plus

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget Plus

The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shakeup, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.