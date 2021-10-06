Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around Next / Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 heads back to Istanbul for the Turkish Grand Prix this weekend, the 16th round of the 2021 season, on the 8-10 October.

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more

After Lewis Hamilton reclaimed the lead in the drivers’ world championship standings with a dramatic victory at the Russian GP, marking his 100th F1 race win, Max Verstappen was still able to produce decent damage limitation in second place having started at the back of the grid due to an engine grid penalty.

Lando Norris saw a maiden F1 victory slip away when he and McLaren misjudged the late rain shower while the British driver was leading the race in Sochi, meaning he dropped to seventh place at the chequered flag.

Since his frustrating end to the race in Russia, Norris has worked closely with his McLaren team to learn the lessons from their mistakes, which included a two-day sim session at its Woking base.

Between the Russian and Turkish rounds, F1 also finalised the remainder of its 2021 calendar including a first trip to Qatar which will fill the vacant slot in November as part of a triple-header with Mexico and Brazil.

The Turkish GP stays on the F1 calendar for 2021 as part of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic reshuffle having initially returned last year and became the scene of Hamilton’s win to clinch his record-equalling seventh F1 world title.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, his dog Roscoe, and the Mercedes team celebrate championship victory

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, his dog Roscoe, and the Mercedes team celebrate championship victory

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

2021 Turkish GP session timings

F1 will stick to its regular weekend schedule for the Turkish GP, with two practice sessions on Friday each lasting 60 minutes (rather than the previous 90-minute sessions), before an additional practice session also running for one hour on Saturday.

The Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout-style qualifying format is also being retained on Saturday afternoon to decide the grid for the Turkish GP on Sunday.

F1 has also ditched starting races at 10 minutes past the hour mark for the 2021 season, with all races starting at the top of the hour.

Friday 8th October 2021

Free Practice 1: 09:30am-10:30am BST (11:30am-12:30pm local)
Free Practice 2: 1:00pm-2:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Saturday 9th October 2021

Free Practice 3: 10:00am-12:00pm BST (12:00pm-1:00pm local)
Qualifying: 1:00pm-2:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Sunday 10th October 2021

Race: 1:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

How can I watch the Turkish GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD
Channel numbers - Sky: 406
Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 (Sky Sports F1 HD)
Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 race starting from 11:30am ahead of lights out at 1:00pm.

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, and the rest of the field at the start

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, and the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the Turkish GP highlights?

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: Saturday qualifying 6:30pm, Sunday race 6:30pm

Channel 4 has the rights to show Turkish GP highlights of qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Will the Turkish GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Turkish GP will start at 1:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website.

Weather forecast for the Turkish GP

Istanbul is set for mixed weather conditions throughout the race weekend, with a strong chance of rain on Saturday, with conditions set to remain dry but cool on Friday and Sunday. Highs of 19 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday – the same temperatures as the warmest conditions at the Russian GP.

Most F1 Turkish GP wins

Felipe Massa: 3 wins (2006, 2007, 2008)
Lewis Hamilton: 2 wins (2010, 2020)

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around

Previous article

Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around

Next article

Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1

Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

1 d
2
Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

6 h
3
Formula 1

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

5 h
4
MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

3 h
5
Formula 1

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more

23 min
Latest news
Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1
F1

Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1

3m
2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more
F1

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more

23m
Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around
F1

Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around

2 h
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus
F1

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

5 h
Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP
Video Inside
F1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

6 h
Latest videos
The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
1 h

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
1 h

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Turning Japanese for Honda at the Turkish Grand Prix 00:24
Formula 1
6 h

Turning Japanese for Honda at the Turkish Grand Prix

Will Lewis Hamilton's Win Record Ever Be Broken In Formula 1? 01:11:23
Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Will Lewis Hamilton's Win Record Ever Be Broken In Formula 1?

Intermediate Tyres, 100 Race Wins & More | 2021 Russian GP F1 Race Debrief 08:02
Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021

Intermediate Tyres, 100 Race Wins & More | 2021 Russian GP F1 Race Debrief

Trending Today

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Plus
FIA F3 FIA F3

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
5 h
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive Plus

Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Plus

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

It has been a tricky past few races for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver has mustered just 16 points since the British Grand Prix in July and the team's constructors' championship chances have taken a hit. Yet the Mexican remains optimistic that he has all the tools he needs to turn his performances around

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2021
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Plus

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz Jr was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021
The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling Plus

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

The technical directive issued by Formula 1 to reduce levels of automation in pitstops has given teams an unwelcome period of adjustment. Although safety was the primary goal, it has already had a significant impact on the title race and puts extra pressure on teams to deliver as the season reaches the business end

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021

Latest news

Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more

Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.