Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more Next / Albon: Red Bull F1 team nothing like "villain" misconception
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1

By:

Fernando Alonso has hailed Esteban Ocon’s role in helping his readjustment to Formula 1 through 2021, calling the Frenchman a “very fast reference”.

Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1

Two-time F1 world champion Alonso made his return to the championship this season after spending two years away exploring other motorsport events including the Indianapolis 500, the Le Mans 24 Hours and the Dakar Rally.

Alonso initially struggled to match Ocon’s form at Alpine, but has scored points in all but one of the last 10 races, helping lift him above his race-winning team-mate in the drivers’ standings.

The Spaniard has been renowned for dominating team-mates in qualifying, famously beating Stoffel Vandoorne 21-0 in their second season together at McLaren in 2018.

But Alonso only leads Ocon for qualifying wins 8-7 this year, a stat he felt showed just how fine the margins had been between them.

“It has been very close this year,” Alonso said.

“At the beginning of the year, it was not even close. I was not up to speed, for sure. So it was very helpful to have Esteban on top of his game.

“To try to get up to speed with a very fast reference was a good thing for me. I could make my adaptation a little bit shorter thanks to Esteban as well, to have that reference.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Ocon has previously noted the strong atmosphere at the Enstone-based squad this year and the good level of teamwork, best seen in Hungary when Alonso helped stall Lewis Hamilton’s charge and assist Ocon in taking a shock victory.

Read Also:

Alonso said that Ocon had played a role in making the atmosphere at the team so good, and hoped that it would serve as a boost in the fight for fifth place in the constructors’ championship. Alpine currently sits 19 points clear of sixth-placed AlphaTauri.

“He has [helped make] a really good environment in the team now, a good atmosphere,” Alonso said of Ocon.

“I cannot ask for anything more at the moment.

“Let’s try to push together to help Alpine in the constructors’ championship, it's going to be very tight with Aston, with AlphaTauri as well.

“So we need the best of both in every weekend.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more

Previous article

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more

Next article

Albon: Red Bull F1 team nothing like "villain" misconception

Albon: Red Bull F1 team nothing like "villain" misconception
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

7 h
2
Formula 1

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

6 h
3
Formula 1

Albon: Red Bull F1 team nothing like "villain" misconception

9 min
4
Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

1 d
5
Formula 1

Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1

1 h
Latest news
Albon: Red Bull F1 team nothing like "villain" misconception
F1

Albon: Red Bull F1 team nothing like "villain" misconception

9m
Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1
F1

Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1

1 h
2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more
F1

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more

1 h
Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around
F1

Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around

3 h
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus
F1

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

6 h
Latest videos
The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
2 h

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
2 h

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza 08:41
Formula 1
3 h

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza

Turning Japanese for Honda at the Turkish Grand Prix 00:24
Formula 1
7 h

Turning Japanese for Honda at the Turkish Grand Prix

Will Lewis Hamilton's Win Record Ever Be Broken In Formula 1? 01:11:23
Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Will Lewis Hamilton's Win Record Ever Be Broken In Formula 1?

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Albon: Red Bull F1 team nothing like "villain" misconception Turkish GP
Formula 1

Albon: Red Bull F1 team nothing like "villain" misconception

Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around
Formula 1

Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Alpine More
Alpine
Alonso: Alpine “ultra competitive” in best F1 race of year Russian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine “ultra competitive” in best F1 race of year

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat Russian GP
Formula 1

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Trending Today

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

Albon: Red Bull F1 team nothing like "villain" misconception
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Red Bull F1 team nothing like "villain" misconception

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
6 h
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive Plus

Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Plus

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

It has been a tricky past few races for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver has mustered just 16 points since the British Grand Prix in July and the team's constructors' championship chances have taken a hit. Yet the Mexican remains optimistic that he has all the tools he needs to turn his performances around

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2021
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Plus

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz Jr was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021
The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling Plus

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

The technical directive issued by Formula 1 to reduce levels of automation in pitstops has given teams an unwelcome period of adjustment. Although safety was the primary goal, it has already had a significant impact on the title race and puts extra pressure on teams to deliver as the season reaches the business end

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021

Latest news

Albon: Red Bull F1 team nothing like "villain" misconception
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Red Bull F1 team nothing like "villain" misconception

Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: “Very fast reference” Ocon helped readjustment to F1

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more

Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.