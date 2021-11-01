Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How to be an ace engineer: Simulation guru Kia Cammaerts Next / F1 to continue double yellow flag lap deletions at Mexican GP
Formula 1 / Mexican GP Preview

2021 F1 Mexican GP – how to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 makes a belated comeback to Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend, the 18th round of the 2021 season on the 5-7 November.

2021 F1 Mexican GP – how to watch, session timings and more

F1 is cranking up for another triple-header, starting a run of five races across six weeks to set up a dramatic climax to the 2021 campaign, beginning at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for F1’s first return to the track since 2019 after the cancellation of last year’s race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Max Verstappen extended his F1 world championship lead to 12 points with victory last time out at the United States GP, holding off a late charge by title rival Lewis Hamilton, which has given the Red Bull driver a key advantage going into the title deciders. 

While Red Bull will head into the Mexican GP as pre-race favourites with a car package traditionally better suited to the high altitude of the Mexico City circuit, both title contenders remain wary of the fine margins in performance which has been an ongoing theme in 2021.

PLUS: Why the intensity of F1 2021’s title fight plays into Red Bull’s ethos

Meanwhile, Mercedes remains slightly wary of its ongoing power unit issues, with Valtteri Bottas hopeful he can reach the end of the season without further engine grid penalties having picked up three in the last four races. 

The Mexican GP starts a gruelling triple-header with the Brazilian GP, and the third trial of the sprint race weekend format, hosting the middle leg before the final race of the trio in Qatar.

The season finishes with back-to-back races in the Middle East, starting with the first-ever Saudi Arabian GP ahead of the 2021 finale in Abu Dhabi.

Fans cheer from the grandstands at the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix

Fans cheer from the grandstands at the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

2021 Mexican GP session timings

F1 will stick to its regular weekend schedule for the Mexican GP, with two practice sessions on Friday each lasting 60 minutes (rather than the previous 90-minute sessions), before an additional practice session also running for one hour on Saturday.

The Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout-style qualifying format is also being retained on Saturday afternoon to decide the grid for the Mexican GP on Sunday.

F1 has also ditched starting races at 10 minutes past the hour mark for the 2021 season, with all races starting at the top of the hour.

Friday 5th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 5:30pm-6:30pm BST (11:30am-12:30pm local)
Free Practice 2: 9:00pm-10:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Saturday 6th November 2021

Free Practice 3: 5:00pm-6:00pm BST (11:00am-12:00pm local)
Qualifying: 8:00pm-9:00pm BST (2:00pm-3:00pm local)

Sunday 7th November 2021

Race: 7:00pm BST (1:00pm local)

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S. 19

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S. 19

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Mexican States GP? 

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD
  • Channel numbers - Sky: 406
  • Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 (Sky Sports F1 HD) 

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 race starting from 5:30pm ahead of lights out at 7:00pm.

When can I watch the Mexican GP highlights?

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: Saturday qualifying – 8:30am Sunday, Sunday race – 11:35pm

Channel 4 has the rights to show Mexican GP highlights of qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Will the Mexican GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Mexican GP will start at 6:45pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Mexican GP

Mexico City is set for largely dry and sunny weather conditions throughout the race weekend, with sunshine and a low chance of rain on each day of track action. Highs of 18 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday – 13 degrees cooler than the hottest conditions at the United States GP.

Most F1 Mexican GP wins

Max Verstappen: 2 wins (2017, 2018)
Lewis Hamilton: 2 wins (2016, 2019)
Alain Prost: 2 wins (1988, 1990)
Nigel Mansell: 2 wins (1987, 1992)
Jim Clark: 2 wins (1963, 1967)

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

How to be an ace engineer: Simulation guru Kia Cammaerts
Previous article

How to be an ace engineer: Simulation guru Kia Cammaerts
Next article

F1 to continue double yellow flag lap deletions at Mexican GP

F1 to continue double yellow flag lap deletions at Mexican GP
Load comments

Latest news

F1 to continue double yellow flag lap deletions at Mexican GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to continue double yellow flag lap deletions at Mexican GP

2021 F1 Mexican GP – how to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Mexican GP – how to watch, session timings and more

How to be an ace engineer: Simulation guru Kia Cammaerts
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to be an ace engineer: Simulation guru Kia Cammaerts

Williams F1 'walrus nose' aerodynamicist Terzi dies
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams F1 'walrus nose' aerodynamicist Terzi dies

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The early signs of greatness that convinced Mercedes to pursue Russell Plus

The early signs of greatness that convinced Mercedes to pursue Russell

George Russell’s ascent is almost complete, as he gets to become team-mate to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022. As STEWART BELL explains, although Russell has made a big splash since joining the F1 grid in 2019, Mercedes knew much earlier that it had a real star on its hands…

Formula 1
4 h
Why the intensity of F1 2021’s title fight plays into Red Bull’s ethos Plus

Why the intensity of F1 2021’s title fight plays into Red Bull’s ethos

After spending so many difficult seasons watching Mercedes clean up in Formula 1’s hybrid era, Red Bull has finally put together a package capable of fighting for the world championship. It’s therefore no surprise to see Max Verstappen and his team attacking with zero compromise in pursuit of glory

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2021
F1’s underrated free spirit who stood up to Ecclestone Plus

F1’s underrated free spirit who stood up to Ecclestone

Nelson Piquet loved racing, hated gladhanding sponsors, and wanted to be adequately compensated for his talents. Nigel Roebuck recalls how that set Piquet on course for conflict with a team boss he felt was exploiting his loyalty

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2021
The secrets of preparing for a new F1 circuit Plus

The secrets of preparing for a new F1 circuit

No Formula 1 team arrives at a ‘new’ circuit entirely unfamiliar with it. As PAT SYMONDS explains, simulation and artificial intelligence does the hard work even before the driver takes their turn

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2021
The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Plus

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen's clash in Austin has thrust the debate about rights and wrongs of wheel-to-wheel combat firmly into the public spotlight, prompting complaints about the Formula 1 rules process. But what can the FIA do to prevent the issue resurfacing?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2021
How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle Plus

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle

Supremacy in the McLaren vs Ferrari fight over third place in the constructors’ championship has ebbed and flowed between the two teams so far in the 2021 Formula 1 season. But for several key reasons, right now it seems the advantage has swung decisively back to the Scuderia and McLaren knows it.

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2021
The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1 Plus

The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1

Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing was briefly one of the biggest names on the US motorsports scene, but its ambition outstripped its resources. STUART CODLING relates the story of a Formula 1 campaign cut off in its prime

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2021
The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory Plus

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory

As the 2021 Formula 1 title battle winds towards its climax, the United States GP added another thrilling act in the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battle. Although Hamilton aced the start, Verstappen and Red Bull took the initiative with strategy and were richly rewarded, despite Mercedes' best efforts as the race went down to the wire

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.