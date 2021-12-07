Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Seidl backs call for F1 red flag rule change after Jeddah race Next / Top 10 F1 title deciders ranked: 1986 Australian GP, 2008 Brazilian GP and more
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP Preview

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more

By:

Formula 1 reaches its season finale with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton level on points for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the 22nd round of the 2021 season on 10-12 December.

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Hamilton won a dramatic and chaotic Saudi Arabian GP last weekend, while also setting the fastest lap to put him level on points with Verstappen as the Red Bull driver finished in second place. 

The fight for victory became the latest controversial tussle between the title contenders, with Verstappen slapped with a five-second penalty during the race for going off-track at Turn 2 to defend his lead against Hamilton, before a post-race 10-second penalty for “erratic” braking when the pair clashed at Turn 27. 

With Verstappen and Hamilton tied on points, the Dutch driver holds the smallest of advantages by having more wins this season – nine to Hamilton’s eight – meaning if they remain tied on points after the Abu Dhabi GP he would take the title on countback.

Put simply, whoever finishes in front, assuming both drivers are in the top 10, they will be crowned 2021 F1 world champion. Here’s the full F1 title permutations for the Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Full 2021 Saudi Arabian GP session timings

Friday 10th December 2021

Free Practice 1: 9:30am-10:30am GMT (1:30pm-2:30pm local)

Free Practice 2: 1:00pm-2:00pm GMT (5:00pm-6:00pm local)

Saturday 11th December 2021

Free Practice 3: 10:00am-11:00am GMT (2:00pm-3:00pm local)

Qualifying: 1:00pm-2:00pm GMT (5:00pm-6:00pm local)

Sunday 12th December 2021

Race: 1:00pm GMT (5:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, though highlights are shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £41 a month.

Alternatively fans can take out a single-day Sports Day pass for £9.99, which lasts for 24 hours and gives you access to all Sky Sports channels.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until 5:30pm for the race highlights to start on Channel 4.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Abu Dhabi GP?

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD
  • Channel numbers - Sky: 406
  • Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 (Sky Sports F1 HD)

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 race starting from 11:30am ahead of lights out at 1:00pm. The race is also being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event from 11:30am.

When can I watch the Abu Dhabi GP highlights?

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: Saturday qualifying – 6:55pm, Sunday race – 5:30pm

Channel 4 has the rights to show Abu Dhabi GP highlights of qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Will the Abu Dhabi GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Abu Dhabi GP will start at 1:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Abu Dhabi GP

The Yas Marina Circuit is set for dry and clear weather conditions throughout the race weekend, with a very low chance of rain on each day of track action. Highs of 26 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race with the temperature dipping as the race progresses into the night.

Most F1 Abu Dhabi GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 5 wins (2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019)

Sebastian Vettel: 3 wins (2009, 2010, 2013)

Max Verstappen: 1 win (2020)

Valtteri Bottas: 1 win (2017)

Nico Rosberg: 1 win (2015)

Kimi Raikkonen: 1 win (2012)

