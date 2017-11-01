Latest
What would a papaya '18 McLaren look like McLaren could opt for a 'papaya orange' livery for its 2018 Formula 1 car and to celebrate Halloween Autosport's sister title Motorsport.com has visualised the Renault-powered machine 1509474533 F1

Sauber has made a breakthrough - Ericsson Marcus Ericsson says a breakthrough in the way his Sauber Formula 1 team manages its tyres is the key reason behind its recent upturn in form 1509470125 F1

Force India sure VSC cost it podium Force India believes it was on for its first podium of the 2017 Formula 1 season in the Mexican Grand Prix but for the virtual safety car 1509464008 F1

Frontrunners split on Brazil tyre choices Formula 1's top teams diverged slightly in their tyre selections for the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix, as the grid as a whole overwhelmingly favoured softer compounds 1509459096 F1

F1 reveals 2021 engine rules revamp details Formula 1 bosses have revealed details of the 2021 engine plans that were presented to teams on Tuesday 1509457995 F1

Magnussen was perfect in Mexico - Haas The Haas Formula 1 team says Kevin Magnussen did a perfect job in the Mexican Grand Prix, finishing eighth on a weekend the team had been braced for the worst 1509447354 F1

Hamilton: I need to raise my game for Verstappen Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton believes he will have to raise his game further to fend off Max Verstappen in the coming seasons 1509527571 F1

Zarco should reject '17 bike next year - Rossi Johann Zarco should turn down Yamaha's 2017 MotoGP bike if it is offered to Tech3 next season, says Valentino Rossi 1509471068 MotoGP

Hartley's Ganassi deal had F1 proviso Brendon Hartley's provisional 2018 Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar contract had a caveat in case a Formula 1 team approached him, Autosport understands 1509530374 IndyCar

Manor announces LMP1 graduation with Ginetta Manor will step up to the LMP1 division of the World Endurance Championship for the 2018/19 'superseason', becoming the first team to commit to using Ginetta's new prototype 1509530426 WEC

Duval handed first WEC outing since Audi exit Former Audi LMP1 driver Loic Duval will return to the World Endurance Championship for this year's Bahrain season finale with the G-Drive LMP2 squad 1509528624 WEC

Reinvented Hamilton can break all F1 records Lewis Hamilton has edged past the achievements of several legends in the Formula 1 pantheon this year. The way he's improved himself along the way suggests there's now no record he can't break 1509494400 F1

How Rosberg 'messed with Lewis's head' A little under 12 months ago Nico Rosberg won the world championship and then abruptly announced his departure from the sport before he'd even collected his trophy. He's been somewhat elusive ever since, but now, speaking exclusively to F1 Racing, Rosberg explains how he "messed with Lewis's head", why he's been largely absent from the Formula 1 scene - and what’s coming next... Words Stuart Codling Portraits Malcolm Griffiths 1509408000 F1

The weakness Mercedes must fix for 2018 Lewis Hamilton has been the master of maximising his package this season, and that's allowed him to deny Ferrari the title it craves. But in the face of increased competition for 2018, Mercedes has a key car trait it needs to focus on 1509408000 F1

10 moments that decided the 2017 title Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes faced their toughest challenge in the V6 hybrid era of Formula 1 from Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari, but in the end that threat was seen off with two races to spare 1509321600 F1

The four-way 2018 battle Mexico promised The 2017 Formula 1 championship battle was decided by a collision, and after that the title rivals weren't the only ones driving like champions in Mexico on Sunday 1509321600 F1

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Two title contenders charging from the back, an utterly dominant winner, but the absolute hero of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend was in the upper midfield 1509321600 F1

