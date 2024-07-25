Hulkenberg in "a bit of a shock" about Audi's F1 management shake-up

Nico Hulkenberg is in "a bit of a shock" after Audi's decision to oust Andreas Seidl from its Formula 1 entry project and replace him with ex-Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto.

Audi's decision to axe former Porsche LMP1 and McLaren F1 squad chief Seidl, as well as former Sauber board chairman Oliver Hoffmann, sent a shockwave through F1 ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend on the eve of the 2024 season's summer break.

It came nearly two years on from Audi's acclaimed announcement of its 2026 F1 entry, with Seidl signed from McLaren at the end of the 2022 season to provide a long build-up to the marque's F1 debut.

But with the results of the Sauber team Audi is taking over tanking and after an apparent recent power struggle between Seidl and Hoffmann, Audi acted decisively and installed Binotto at the top of the project, with the Italian's work beginning in early August.

Hulkenberg is Audi's first confirmed F1 driver signing and will join the team for its final Sauber year in 2025 to also benefit from experience with the team before it transitions to Audi's works effort.

He was quizzed about the developments at the top of the Audi/Sauber project as F1 reconvened at Spa, where Hulkenberg revealed he had briefly spoken with Binotto but was yet to speak to Seidl.

"No, not concerned," he replied when asked if he was worried about potential instability at his soon-to-be new team, where he also raced for one year, in 2013.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"Now that was obviously a bit of a wave, a bit of a shock. But now it's back to business. I still look forward to joining their project and make it a successful story with Audi.

"The fact that two people who were closely involved in signing me are not there anymore is of course maybe a bit sad.

"But I am more interested about the project, joining Formula 1 with Audi and making it a successful story."

Hulkenberg said "of course" Seidl and Hoffmann "were influential" in his decision to sign for Audi/Sauber earlier this year, as "these were the two guys we did the deal with".

"That's that," he added. "Obviously kind of an unexpected change. I was informed about the group's decision on the day of the announcement, by Gernot Dollner [Audi CEO] himself.

"That's the group's decision, that they want to change moving forward. I think big projects like this, you have obviously in the management people that are big pillars of such projects.

"But they never just rely on one or two persons. In F1 everyone is kind of changeable.

"In terms of Mattia, I know him obviously from the past from the paddock, but I've never worked with him. That will change in a few months."

Hulkenberg also said the move "shows that the CEO of Audi and everyone is looking" at Sauber's current plight and how that might impact the results of the rebranded squad in 2026.

He continued: "They are aware, they are involved. The fact that they take action means that they are very much involved and invested in it and hands-on. And that's good and positive news."