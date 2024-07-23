Binotto to head Audi F1 project as part of major management shake up

Audi has appointed former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to head up its Formula 1 project as part of a major management shake-up.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, Audi announced that Binotto would be joining the team as its chief operating and chief technical officer from 1 August to head up efforts ahead of its 2026 debut.



His arrival comes with Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann, previously its chairman of the board of directors, leaving the project.

The major change of direction comes as Audi ramps up preparations for its F1 entry, with it becoming increasingly clear that the German manufacturer needs to increase its control of the operation and lift the company’s infrastructure. Sauber is the only team that has failed to score a point this season.



Audi recently accelerated its full takeover of the Sauber team in a bid to ensure that it got on the front foot with putting in place what it needed ahead of the 2026 campaign.



In appointing Binotto, who will report directly to the Audi board, it will have someone who can ensure that Audi’s autonomy and independence remains.



Audi CEO Gernot Doellner said: “I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project.



“With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in Formula 1, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi.”



He added: “Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to F1 speed by means of clear management structures, defined responsibilities, reduced interfaces, and efficient decision-making processes.

“For this purpose, the team must be able to act independently and quickly.”

Hoffmann, left, and Seidl will leave the project as Binotto joins Photo by: Audi

Binotto has been out of F1 since he left Ferrari at the end of the 2022 season, after failing to win that season’s world championship.



The Swiss-born Italian had been part of Ferrari since 1995, having worked his way up through the ranks to head both the engine and chassis technical departments before becoming team principal in 2019.



Seidl had joined Sauber at the start of 2023 to become the CEO of Audi’s F1 effort, with Hoffmann being part of the Audi organisation that originally committed to join grand prix racing prior to joining the Sauber team this year.



Speaking about their contribution, Doellner added: “I would like to thank Oliver and Andreas for their important work in establishing our entry into Formula 1 and their commitment in preparing it.”