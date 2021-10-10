F1 Turkish Grand Prix Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
09:06 Vettel duly pits at the end of the lap, sliding into a half-spin at pit entry, and was a whole minute slower compared to the rest. Vettel is now P18 and well out of it.
09:06 Bottas has managed to fire up his inters quicker than Verstappen, adding to his buffer. Leclerc has yet to stop and sits in the lead.
09:05 Perez also makes a stop, allowing Hamilton to make up a place - and the Mercedes driver now sits on Verstappen's tail having not stopped.
09:03 Vettel has gambled to pit for the medium tyres and it is a gamble that has failed. On his out-lap he's been off at Turn 4 and Turn 7 and is being overtaken by everyone.
09:02 After all that good work in the first stint climbing up the order, Sainz has an awful pitstop, stationary for 8s. He's stuck to the inters.
09:02 Bottas reacts to Verstappen's pitlane visit by coming into the pits himself.
09:00 Verstappen is the first of the leaders to blink, pitting for fresh intermediate tyres. The cat is very much amongst the pigeons.
09:00 Latifi the latest to pit, followed a lap later by Tsunoda and Russell, all opting for fresh inters.
08:58 Norris pits for fresh inters and comes out in ninth place, dropping behind Stroll and Sainz.
08:58 Hamilton finally gets a run on Perez, and hangs around the outside of Turn 12 to try and get the inside - but Perez SOMEHOW defends from Hamilton in the following corners and remains fourth!
08:57 An overtake - not had one of those for a while - as Ricciardo gets by Latifi into Turn 1 on lap 33.
08:55 "It's raining more now," Sainz reports over his Ferrari team radio.
08:55 Bottas says his rear is getting a little snappy, so has been asked to get some heat into them by avoiding the wet bits of the circuit. Regardless, he's now leaving Verstappen very much behind at his point.
08:53 Alonso becomes the second driver to pit in this race. The Alpine driver serves his penalty for the clash with Schumacher before getting a new set of inters and returns in P18.
08:51 Ocon is all over the rear of Vettel in the fight for 10th place but cannot find a way through at the Turn 12-14 complex.
08:50 "Still rain from Turn 6 to Turn 12," Bottas reports, now 4s ahead of Verstappen at the front.
08:49 Mazepin holds Hamilton up a fair bit despite blue flags - luckily for the British driver, Perez ahead had a slow lap in the 1m35s.
08:48 At half-race distance it is still only Ricciardo that has pitted in this race. The track appears to be drying out, but really slowly.
08:48 "Still no dry line," says Hamilton, "only the exit of Turn 8." Meanwhile, Bottas has re-opened the gap to Verstappen, which sits at 3.7s out front.
08:46 "Pace is still good, we're going long," Bottas is told by Riccardo Musconi. "Copy, tyres are basically slicks now," replies the Finn.
