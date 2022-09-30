Live: F1 Singapore GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2

F1's first ever night race back in 2008, Singapore's Marina Bay circuit blends a challenging layout with hot, tropical conditions to work the drivers hard throughout the 61-lap race.

Sebastian Vettel won last time out in 2019, beating Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc to claim his final victory for the Scuderia - and his most recent win in F1.

Max Verstappen could theoretically win the F1 title this weekend if he wins and Leclerc is unable to score, but the Dutchman has admitted that it would be "unrealistic" to wrap it up before Japan.