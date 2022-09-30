Live: F1 Singapore GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2
The Singapore Grand Prix returns to the Formula 1 calendar after three years away.
F1's first ever night race back in 2008, Singapore's Marina Bay circuit blends a challenging layout with hot, tropical conditions to work the drivers hard throughout the 61-lap race.
Sebastian Vettel won last time out in 2019, beating Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc to claim his final victory for the Scuderia - and his most recent win in F1.
Max Verstappen could theoretically win the F1 title this weekend if he wins and Leclerc is unable to score, but the Dutchman has admitted that it would be "unrealistic" to wrap it up before Japan.
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Megan White, Haydn Cobb
Hamilton gets held up by Latifi while on a push lap, not an uncommon occurrence around this tight and twisty track, and between them they sort it out.
Magnussen locks up into Turn 14 and wisely takes to the escape road to perform a 180-degree spin to get going again.
Following Russell for his first timed lap, the Mercedes car is bumping all over the track but it doesn't appear to be a porpoising problem. Just a very stiff and low ride.