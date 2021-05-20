F1 Monaco GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Megan White, Haydn Cobb
10:25 So, it is time to digest all that action and cast an eye on what could follow this weekend. Remember, we'll be back with live text commentary on Saturday ahead of FP3 that starts at 11AM BST. Until then, go well!
10:22 Here's the full FP2 report on a fascinating day at Monaco: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-monaco-gp-leclerc-heads-sainz-for-ferrari-1-2-fp2/6512006/
10:08 Are Ferrari back in the big time? All will be revealed on Saturday - don't forget about that day off tomorrow - so there is a whole 48 hours to wait to find out. Any ideas on what to fill the extra time with?
10:04 So, Charles Leclerc takes hometown glory - for today at least - as he tops Friday practice ahead of Sainz in a Ferrari 1-2. Hamilton has to settle for third place but in front of title rival Verstappen.
10:01
10:00 Or not - as the FIA race control screen states the session will not be restarted. So that is your lot.
09:59 The FIA-to-team radio feature pops up again! This time it is race director Michael Masi to the McLaren team stating they will aim to restart the session to allow practice starts. That's effectively all they will have time for now.
09:56 Ah, now there is a red flag. With less than four minutes to go in FP2 that'll probably be all for today.
09:56 The Haas driver keeps his car going until the Nouvelle chicane where he sensibly finds the run-off and parks up.
09:54 Mick Schumacher has been bitten by the Monaco walls. He's got a right-rear tyre puncture after drifting wide and off the racing line at Massenet.
09:50 We've spent a lot of time focusing on the top runners, so it is worth noting Norris is also well placed for McLaren in sixth ahead of Gasly, Perez and Giovinazzi.
09:48 So far the drivers coming back out from the pits are sticking to the usual long run plans - some on mediums but most on softs - so in terms of the timesheet order that should be largely settled now.
09:45 Glory run or not, that Leclerc lap will catch the attention of everyone assuming nobody else goes for another qualifying-style run with only 15 minutes to go.
09:42 Leclerc goes fastest! He puts in a 1m11.684s on a clear track to go one tenth of a second faster than his team-mate. A Ferrari 1-2 at Monaco. What fun.
09:41
09:40 Not for long though, as Hamilton finds time on his latest soft tyre run to move up to second place with a 1m12.074s. Still some 0.278s off Sainz, mind.
09:38 Leclerc and Verstappen both go oh-so-close to the walls on their latest quick laps, but for Leclerc it is worthwhile as he moves up to third place with a 1m12.093s.
09:37 "It feels like my eye is bleeding, I will carry on, but it feels like I am crying," Vettel, somewhat disturbingly, says over his team radio. I guess we are all allowed to get emotional returning to Monaco.
09:35 Only Tsunoda is missing from the soft lap running currently due to his earlier meeting with one of the barriers.
09:33 Sainz goes top for Ferrari with a 1m11.796s - yes, you read that right - with Verstappen slotting into second for Red Bull with a 1m12.081s. That shuffles the Mercedes pair to third and fourth respectively.
