Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 Monaco GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Megan White, Haydn Cobb

Summary

  • Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 in Monaco GP FP2, just ahead of Sainz
  • Hamilton best of the rest in third, Verstappen fourth and Bottas fifth
  • Session ends under red flags after Schumacher stops out on track after colliding with the barriers at Massenet
  • Monaco GP FP3 takes place on Saturday at 1100hrs BST

Leaderboard
1. Leclerc, Ferrari
2. Sainz, Ferrari
3. Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Verstappen, Red Bull
5. Bottas, Mercedes
6. Norris, McLaren
7. Gasly, AlphaTauri
8. Perez, Red Bull
9. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
10. Vettel, Aston Martin
Status: Stopped
10:25 So, it is time to digest all that action and cast an eye on what could follow this weekend. Remember, we'll be back with live text commentary on Saturday ahead of FP3 that starts at 11AM BST. Until then, go well!
10:22 Here's the full FP2 report on a fascinating day at Monaco: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-monaco-gp-leclerc-heads-sainz-for-ferrari-1-2-fp2/6512006/
10:08 Are Ferrari back in the big time? All will be revealed on Saturday - don't forget about that day off tomorrow - so there is a whole 48 hours to wait to find out. Any ideas on what to fill the extra time with?
10:04 So, Charles Leclerc takes hometown glory - for today at least - as he tops Friday practice ahead of Sainz in a Ferrari 1-2. Hamilton has to settle for third place but in front of title rival Verstappen.
10:01
 
10:00 Or not - as the FIA race control screen states the session will not be restarted. So that is your lot.
09:59 The FIA-to-team radio feature pops up again! This time it is race director Michael Masi to the McLaren team stating they will aim to restart the session to allow practice starts. That's effectively all they will have time for now.
09:56 Ah, now there is a red flag. With less than four minutes to go in FP2 that'll probably be all for today.
09:56 The Haas driver keeps his car going until the Nouvelle chicane where he sensibly finds the run-off and parks up.
09:54 Mick Schumacher has been bitten by the Monaco walls. He's got a right-rear tyre puncture after drifting wide and off the racing line at Massenet.
09:50 We've spent a lot of time focusing on the top runners, so it is worth noting Norris is also well placed for McLaren in sixth ahead of Gasly, Perez and Giovinazzi.
09:48 So far the drivers coming back out from the pits are sticking to the usual long run plans - some on mediums but most on softs - so in terms of the timesheet order that should be largely settled now.
09:45 Glory run or not, that Leclerc lap will catch the attention of everyone assuming nobody else goes for another qualifying-style run with only 15 minutes to go.
09:42 Leclerc goes fastest! He puts in a 1m11.684s on a clear track to go one tenth of a second faster than his team-mate. A Ferrari 1-2 at Monaco. What fun.
09:41
 
09:40 Not for long though, as Hamilton finds time on his latest soft tyre run to move up to second place with a 1m12.074s. Still some 0.278s off Sainz, mind.
09:38 Leclerc and Verstappen both go oh-so-close to the walls on their latest quick laps, but for Leclerc it is worthwhile as he moves up to third place with a 1m12.093s.
09:37 "It feels like my eye is bleeding, I will carry on, but it feels like I am crying," Vettel, somewhat disturbingly, says over his team radio. I guess we are all allowed to get emotional returning to Monaco.
09:35 Only Tsunoda is missing from the soft lap running currently due to his earlier meeting with one of the barriers.
09:33 Sainz goes top for Ferrari with a 1m11.796s - yes, you read that right - with Verstappen slotting into second for Red Bull with a 1m12.081s. That shuffles the Mercedes pair to third and fourth respectively.
Load more
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

23h
4
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

4h
Latest news
Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert to star in an ‘in conversation with’ London show
F1

Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert to star in an ‘in conversation with’ London show

12m
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
F1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

1h
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

2h
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
Latest videos
My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
14m

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
19h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
20h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.