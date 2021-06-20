Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard

Summary

  • Verstappen jumps Hamilton courtesy of a slick undercut from the Red Bull driver after the first round of pit stops.  
  • Hamilton grabs the lead on Lap 1 after Verstappen runs wide at Turn 1. 
  • Formula 1's French GP will get underway at 1500 local time (1400 BST)
  • Verstappen starts on pole from Hamilton, Bottas and Perez on row 2
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull 
  2. Hamilton, Mercedes
  3. Bottas, Mercedes
  4. Perez, Red Bull 
  5. Vettel, Aston Martin
  6. Stroll, Aston Martin
  7. Ricciardo, McLaren
  8. Sainz, Ferrari
  9. Norris, McLaren
  10. Gasly,  AlphaTauri
Status: Live
09:54

At Turn 1 the Ferrari drivers switch positions to release Sainz, with Leclerc struggling for pace on his hard tyres, and further around the lap at Turn 8 Norris gets ahead of Gasly for ninth place.
09:52

Norris and Gasly get incredibly close around the final sector, at least we think so, as the TV director shows their fight through a tiny in-screen box while focusing on the leaders. Gasly runs wide but keeps position.
09:52 "We cannot keep this up until the end of the race, that's for sure," says Verstappen.
09:50

Ricciardo's race engineer admires his driver's work with a simple "nice" as he gets by Ocon at Turn 1 for eighth place. The Alpine driver then loses places to Sainz, Gasly and Norris - Ocon's tyres must be really crying out now.
09:50 Vettel and Stroll continue with the Aston Martin long-game - their pace is still looking good and are lapping faster than the majority of cars behind them.
09:47 Norris comes out in P14 which, when taking into account those yet to stop, is roughly where he was earlier in the race. He'll look to chase down Gasly with tyres that are nine laps fresher.
09:48 I wonder if the Merc play is to pit again - although Perez is probably too far in that window to make it work.
09:45 Race leader Perez now makes his stop, which was distinctly rapid. Norris also makes his stop for hards.
09:43

And just like that Raikkonen goes from P11 to P14 in the space of a lap as Ricciardo, Sainz and Gasly fly by him with their newer tyres.
09:44 "We're enjoying this Valtteri, keep going," says race engineer Riccardo Musconi. He's having his best run in a while.
09:42

Leclerc, on the fresher tyres, gets by Raikkonen to take 10th place. That particular group which has stopped is quickly catching those yet to stop, so overtakes a plenty coming up.
09:42 Renowned tyre-whisperer Perez is sticking to a one-stop, with an extra three laps anticipated. He'll be a way off, but with some much fresher boots.
09:40

There will be plenty of focus on the drivers who started on the hards now to see how long they can go for and at what pace. Vettel is the leader of that gang, currently sixth, with an eight-second gap over team-mate Stroll.
09:39 Hamilton does, however, have DRS on Verstappen. With Bottas in tow, Mercedes could mount an assault if they can find the grip in sector 1.
09:38 That's the power of the undercut, kids. Verstappen was quick on his outlap and managed to slash the disadvantage he had over Hamilton.
09:37 Hamilton now comes in to make his stop, a tidy stop from Mercedes to get him out on the hards - but Verstappen gets ahead and claims the net lead!
09:36

All the midfield runners that started on medium tyres have pitted for the hards - except for Norris who is going on a little longer.
09:36 Red Bull responds and brings in Verstappen - who rejoins just ahead of Bottas to hold position.
09:35 Bottas rejoins in fourth, and will have a chance to undercut Verstappen now.
09:33

Gasly does indeed pit, joined by Sainz and Russell, but it is to little effect as Ricciardo storms past to gain track position on the AlphaTauri and Ferrari drivers.
Load more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained

1m
2
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

2d
3
Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
4
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

1d
5
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez seals emotional first win since injury comeback

59min
Latest news
F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
F1

F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

1h
F1 should go to countries with human rights issues - Todt
F1

F1 should go to countries with human rights issues - Todt

2h
Sainz: Pirelli has tougher task than previous F1 tyre suppliers
F1

Sainz: Pirelli has tougher task than previous F1 tyre suppliers

2h
Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation
F1

Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation

2h
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus
F1

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

3h
Latest videos
The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.