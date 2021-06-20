F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
At Turn 1 the Ferrari drivers switch positions to release Sainz, with Leclerc struggling for pace on his hard tyres, and further around the lap at Turn 8 Norris gets ahead of Gasly for ninth place.
Norris and Gasly get incredibly close around the final sector, at least we think so, as the TV director shows their fight through a tiny in-screen box while focusing on the leaders. Gasly runs wide but keeps position.
Ricciardo's race engineer admires his driver's work with a simple "nice" as he gets by Ocon at Turn 1 for eighth place. The Alpine driver then loses places to Sainz, Gasly and Norris - Ocon's tyres must be really crying out now.
And just like that Raikkonen goes from P11 to P14 in the space of a lap as Ricciardo, Sainz and Gasly fly by him with their newer tyres.
Leclerc, on the fresher tyres, gets by Raikkonen to take 10th place. That particular group which has stopped is quickly catching those yet to stop, so overtakes a plenty coming up.
There will be plenty of focus on the drivers who started on the hards now to see how long they can go for and at what pace. Vettel is the leader of that gang, currently sixth, with an eight-second gap over team-mate Stroll.
All the midfield runners that started on medium tyres have pitted for the hards - except for Norris who is going on a little longer.
Gasly does indeed pit, joined by Sainz and Russell, but it is to little effect as Ricciardo storms past to gain track position on the AlphaTauri and Ferrari drivers.