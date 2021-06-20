Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day Next / F1 French Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton at Paul Ricard
Formula 1 / French GP Race report

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error

Max Verstappen made a penultimate lap pass to beat Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1’s 2021 French Grand Prix, with an aggressive and unexpected two-stop strategy key to his victory.

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error

Verstappen had earlier lost the lead by running off track ahead of the race’s second corner, before gaining first place back when the power of the undercut caught out Mercedes at the first pitstops.

But, with all the drivers struggling more with tyre degradation than had been expected in what were cooler conditions at Paul Ricard on race day compared to the rest of the weekend, this time it was Red Bull that gave up track position for the second half of the race to set up another grandstand finish along the lines of the 2019 Hungarian GP and the 2021 race in Spain.

At the start, Verstappen led Hamilton away from the front of the grid and looked in command as he ran through Turn 1, but as he swept around the fast left-hander and began to move towards the Turn 2 right, the Red Bull driver had to catch a sudden slide.

Verstappen was suddenly heading right when he should have been positioning his car to the left ahead of Turn 2 and had to run off track as he caught the slide, keeping tight to the bollards on the inside of the second corner.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

As Verstappen was catching his slide and running off, Hamilton steamed around Turn 2 and the Red Bull inside kerbs to easily move into the lead.

From there, Hamilton built a 1.4-second lead by the end of the first lap, despite having to catch his on lurid slide coming onto the pit straight at the end of lap one of 53.

The leaders quickly dropped Sergio Perez, running in P4 in the second Red Bull, as Hamilton ran untroubled up front and Bottas pressured Verstappen’s second place – dipping in and out of DRS threat towards the end of the opening 10 laps.

The three leaders were the only cars able to lap regularly in the low-mid 1m39s throughout the opening stint, where Hamilton calmly built a solid lead over Verstappen.

The gap had just about reached three seconds when Mercedes brought Bottas in at the end of lap 17 to switch his starting mediums for hards, after drivers who had stopped earlier and were running in the pack – Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo – made gains with an undercut.

Red Bull reacted by bringing Verstappen in at the end of the following lap and the Dutchman was able to return comfortably in net P2, now also on the hard tyres.

Hamilton made the same switch a lap later, but Verstappen stunned him by making into Turn 1 ahead as the Mercedes, which was stationary for a tenth of a second less at its stop compared to the Red Bull, was still getting back to speed.

Verstappen was back in front by under immense pressure from both Mercedes, who ran in DRS range behind the net leader (Perez led until he stopped at the end of lap 24 having cycled to the front when the runners in front came in).

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

For the 10 laps after Verstappen retook the lead, Hamilton was able to run within a second, but, as the leaders discussed the possibility of turning their expected one-stop strategies into two stops, the gap began to edge out.

By lap 32, Verstappen led by 2.2s as he was able to stay in the 1m37s bracket, while the following Black Arrows cars slipped beyond that into the mid 1m38s, but at the end of that tour Red Bull called the leader in to go back to the mediums.

Once he had completed his outlap, Verstappen had an 18s gap to close back to the lead and he began to carve into that advantage by around two seconds a lap as he ran in the mid 1m36s versus Hamilton’s mid 1m38s.

Perez waved Verstappen by at Turn 11 on lap 35, with Mercedes telling Hamilton the catch would depend on how long it took his title rival to battle by Bottas and if Verstappen could keep his mediums in better shape than most drivers managed in the first stint.

Verstappen reached Bottas with 10 laps to go, his rate of catching the two Mercedes cars slowing after his initial onslaught, with Hamilton in particular getting back to regularly lapping in the 1m37s, as they all had to make their way through backmarker traffic.

On lap 44, Verstappen closed on Bottas with DRS down the first half of the Mistral Striaght, and when the Mercedes defended to the inside of the first part of the Turns 8/9 chicane Bottas ended up losing momentum.

That allowed Verstappen to get alongside on the run down the rest of the straight and he retook second as they swept through Turn 10, Signes, which gave Verstappen 5.1s to close on Hamilton over the final nine laps.

The gap initially only came down in small bursts, but as Hamilton toured back in the 1m38s as the distance to go ticked under five laps, Verstappen was able to gain the best part of a second a lap as the traffic between the leaders disappeared.

At the start of the penultimate lap, Verstappen was finally within DRS range – the gap at 0.7s – and he seized the lead back at the first opportunity, heading into the chicane on the Mistral Straight.

Verstappen had closed in rapidly with DRS, and although Hamilton defended to the inside, the Red Bull as able to get alongside on the left-hand side approaching Turn 8 and Verstappen sealed the lead at the apex of the first part of the chicane/

He pulled clear over the final lap and a third, winning by 2.9s, with Perez coming home third ahead of Bottas as the Mexican driver was able to bring his offset one-stopper tyre life advantage to bear in the closing stages.

Perez took third sweeping around the outside of Signes on lap 49, with Bottas furious he had not be switched to a two-stopper.

Lando Norris was another driver to make late stop on the one-stopper work to his advantage, as he climbed the order to finish fifth and ahead of team-mate Ricciardo.

Pierre Gasly finished seventh ahead of Fernando Alonso, with Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll coming home in the final points paying positions after starting on the hards – Stroll from the last row of the grid – and running deep into the race before coming in.

Leclerc, the first driver to pit in the race, tumbled down the order as his hards wore out, and he was eventually put on a two-stopper, which left him down in P16.

Carlos Sainz Jr also struggled for tyre life in his Ferrari, finishing 11th having started fifth, with George Russell beating the pit-lane-starting Yuki Tsunoda to P12.

F1 French Grand Prix results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 53 1:27'25.770  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 53 1:27'28.674 2.904
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 53 1:27'34.581 8.811
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 53 1:27'40.388 14.618
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 53 1:28'29.802 1'04.032
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 53 1:28'41.627 1'15.857
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 53 1:28'42.366 1'16.596
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 53 1:28'43.465 1'17.695
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 53 1:28'45.436 1'19.666
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 53 1:28'57.716 1'31.946
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 53 1:29'05.107 1'39.337
12 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 52 1 lap  
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 52 1 lap  
14 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 52 1 lap  
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 52 1 lap  
16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 52 1 lap  
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 52 1 lap  
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 52 1 lap  
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 52 1 lap  
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 52 1 lap  
View full results
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation French GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France French GP Plus
Formula 1

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
4h
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

The 1956 Italian Grand Prix was over for Juan Manuel Fangio, along with his hopes of winning the world championship – until his Ferrari team-mate (and title rival) voluntarily surrendered his own car so Fangio could continue. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls Peter Collins, a remarkable sportsman

Formula 1
22h
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021

