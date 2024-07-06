F1 returns to the United Kingdom for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, which hosted the very first world championship race back in 1950.

The weekend marks the closing leg of F1's first triple-header of 2024 that took in visits to Barcelona and Spielberg. Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will be back in action for the first time since their Austrian GP clash handed a shock victory to Mercedes driver George Russell.

Norris completed a clean sweep in FP1 and FP2 on Friday, will he continue that form in final practice and qualifying?

FP3 starts at 11:30am BST, followed by qualifying at 3:00pm BST.