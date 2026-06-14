F1 Barcelona GP live commentary and updates - Race
Follow along for updates from race day at the Barcelona Grand Prix
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F1 TV graphic is showing Perez on softs but our data screen says hards... It's now updated. He's on softs!
That's quite a gamble for Hamilton and Verstappen – clearly aiming for track position at what is often a processional race. Or banking on an early safety car?
Well, we could be wrong there since Lewis Hamilton is starting on used softs, as is Max Verstappen. Nico Hulkenberg, Franco Colapinto, Carlso Sainz and Esteban Ocon on new softs.
Everyone else on new mediums apart from Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso at the back of the grid (although Fernando is starting from the pitlane).
Pirelli's often-wrong strategy prediction is that a two-stop race – medium-hard-hard – is fastest. Medium-hard-soft and soft-medium-hard are also possible, but maybe less optimal.
Anyone for soft-medium-soft-soft? No? Thought not.
Just having a look at available tyre sets for the race. Most drivers have two new sets of hard-compound Pirellis set aside, the exceptions being Verstappen, Ocon and Bearman, who only have one each.
Verstappen has two fresh sets of mediums available, everybody else just one.
A smattering of fresh soft sets available, mostly to drivers outside the top 10 of course. Leclerc is the exception here after he smote the barrier in Q3 yesterday.
In case you missed it, this is the broader story from qualifying yesterday, including the full grid:
Remember the rules for our live coverage drinking game: two fingers' depth of the beverage of your choice when the F1 TV coverage cuts to a pointless shot of a driver's girlfriend or other family member.
Three fingers if the feed cuts to a micro-celebrity you've never heard of.
And as a bonus this weekend, 'down in one' whenever a commentator says "This could be Fernando Alonso's last race in Barcelona" OR the camera cuts to klepto-celebrity Kim Kardashian helping herself to a towel which doesn't belong to her.
Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell had to undergo resets this weekend – see how it influenced qualifying yesterday.
WELCOME TO RACE DAY
This is the hottest race of the year so far, courtesy of Barcelona shifting its timeslot so Canada could slot in after Miami.
So tyres are going to be the hot topic of this race, and we're likely to see two-stop strategies being the default across the grid - maybe even three. Pirelli has brought compounds a step softer than last year and been slightly caught out by the heat, downforce levels - and, er, rim design.
Say what? We've got you...
By: Stuart Codling