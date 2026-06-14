Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Driver Ratings
Barcelona Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026
A vintage performance from one of Formula 1’s biggest stars as Lewis Hamilton clinched his first grand prix win for Ferrari. Across the grid Barcelona gave many drivers the opportunity to shine, while others missed that chance through ill fortune or an off day. Here’s how we rated the drivers
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Barcelona-Catalunya GP
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7
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7.6
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Lewis Hamilton
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10
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9.5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
George Russell
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8
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7.1
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lando Norris
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8
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7.5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Max Verstappen
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8
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6.9
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Oscar Piastri
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6
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5.9
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Isack Hadjar
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7
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6.5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Pierre Gasly
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8
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7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Franco Colapinto
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6
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6.2
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Liam Lawson
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8
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6.7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Arvid Lindblad
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7
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6.4
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Gabriel Bortoleto
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5
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5.5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Carlos Sainz
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7
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5.6
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Esteban Ocon
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5
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4.8
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Sergio Perez
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7
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5.3
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Charles Leclerc
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6
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5.5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
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8
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7.9
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Oliver Bearman
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6
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5.5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Alex Albon
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6
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4.9
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Fernando Alonso
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5
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4.7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Nico Hulkenberg
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7
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6.1
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Valtteri Bottas
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6
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4.4
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lance Stroll
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6
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3.7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
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