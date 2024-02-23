Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 3
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Bahrain pre-season test concludes on Friday.
After its stunning 2023 season when it won all but one grand prix, Red Bull is the team everybody wants to beat and began the test in ominous fashion as Max Verstappen ended up over a second quicker than the field on the opening day.
But Carlos Sainz responded by topping day two for Ferrari, albeit on a softer tyre compound than Red Bull's Sergio Perez used, after red flag delays caused by a dislodged drain cover.
The Bahrain pre-season test will conclude on 23 February, with the day’s track action starting at 7am GMT (10am local time).
By: James Newbold, Stephen Lickorish, Sam Hall, Haydn Cobb
"Engineers can't bull**** him, no one can bull**** him because he knows what's going on."
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team
