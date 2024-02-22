All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test
Testing report

2024 Bahrain F1 test: Leclerc top as morning session cut short

The second morning of Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain has been ended prematurely after a loose drain cover caused red flags to fly shortly after the two hour mark.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc ended the Thursday morning session at the top of the pile with a 1m31.750s set on C3 tyres in the limited running.

But as drivers were beginning to settle into their long runs, the red flags were shown as Leclerc’s Ferrari dislodged a drain cover on the run to Turn 11, before the debris was stuck by both the Ferrari driver and Lewis Hamilton.

The red flags were quickly shown after two hours and 22 minutes of running and following a delay of 40 minutes, it was announced that the session would not be resumed.

Ferrari has since confirmed that Leclerc suffered damage to the floor of his SF-24, with the part having already been replaced.

This was particularly bad news for Sergio Perez, who had completed the fewest laps of any driver (20) following an earlier brake problem which had already confined him to the garage for over half an hour.

After Verstappen drove for the entirety of Wednesday, this was Perez’s first official outing in the RB20. While reigning champion Verstappen was scheduled to take over in the cockpit in the afternoon, Autosport has learned this will no longer be the case and Perez will continue.

Damaged track kerbs

Damaged track kerbs

Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge

Despite the problems, Perez registered a 1m.32.879s, putting him fourth in the order.

Also making his first appearance in testing was Lewis Hamilton, who will continue to lap in the afternoon session.

Unlike Perez, Hamilton appeared to enjoy a trouble-free session before striking the drain cover, ending the session sixth-fastest after focussing on long-runs.

Oscar Piastri was second-fastest and picked up where team-mate Lando Norris left off on day one, falling 0.578s shy of Leclerc.

Logan Sargeant was third for Williams, 0.828s off the pace, after the team allowed him some early push laps.

But no driver was able to match Verstappen’s ominous day one time, with Leclerc four-tenths short of the pre-season marker.

The afternoon session has been pulled forward by an hour to begin at 11:00 GMT (14:00 local time) but will conclude at the previously advertised time, meaning it will run for five hours rather than four.

2024 Bahrain F1 test Thursday morning times

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps Tyres
1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.750   36 C3
2 Oscar Piastri Mclaren 1:32.328 +0.578s 35 C3
3 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:32.578 +0.828s 30 C3
4 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:32.879 +1.129s 20 C3
5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.053 +1.303s 31 C3
6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.225 +1.475s 39 C3
7 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:33.715 +1.965s 38 C3
8 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:33.804 +2.054s 33 C3
9 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:37.509 +5.759s 31 C3
10 Yuki Tsunoda RB 1:38.074 +6.324s 40 C3

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula
Next article Why successfully emulating Red Bull’s dominant F1 concept isn’t straightforward

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
AMABA nominee Barnard joins PHM AIX to complete F2 2024 grid

AMABA nominee Barnard joins PHM AIX to complete F2 2024 grid

FIA F2

AMABA nominee Barnard joins PHM AIX to complete F2 2024 grid AMABA nominee Barnard joins PHM AIX to complete F2 2024 grid

Supercars slates “misleading” bias claim in Kostecki-Erebus standoff

Supercars slates “misleading” bias claim in Kostecki-Erebus standoff

Supercars

Supercars slates “misleading” bias claim in Kostecki-Erebus standoff Supercars slates “misleading” bias claim in Kostecki-Erebus standoff

F1 Academy announces FIA superlicence points and wildcards for 2024

F1 Academy announces FIA superlicence points and wildcards for 2024

F1 Academy

F1 Academy announces FIA superlicence points and wildcards for 2024 F1 Academy announces FIA superlicence points and wildcards for 2024

Latest news

David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator

David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator

WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays

WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays

WEC WEC
Losail Prologue

WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues

New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why successfully emulating Red Bull’s dominant F1 concept isn’t straightforward

Why successfully emulating Red Bull’s dominant F1 concept isn’t straightforward

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By GP Racing

Why successfully emulating Red Bull’s dominant F1 concept isn’t straightforward Why successfully emulating Red Bull’s dominant F1 concept isn’t straightforward

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe