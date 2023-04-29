Live: F1 Azerbaijan GP commentary and updates – Sprint

F1 is in Baku for round four, with Charles Leclerc beating the Red Bulls to pole for Sunday's race yesterday afternoon.

Today will follow a different format, with a shorter sprint qualifying 'shootout' for this afternoon's sprint race.

It means drivers will get thrown right into competitive action this morning without a practice session to warm up.

Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda won’t be able to participate in the third part of sprint qualifying after taking a tyre gamble in qualifying.

The sprint shootout starts at 9.30am BST, with the sprint race getting underway at 2.30pm BST.