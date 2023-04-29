Live: F1 Azerbaijan GP commentary and updates – Sprint
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix hosts the first sprint shootout.
F1 is in Baku for round four, with Charles Leclerc beating the Red Bulls to pole for Sunday's race yesterday afternoon.
Today will follow a different format, with a shorter sprint qualifying 'shootout' for this afternoon's sprint race.
It means drivers will get thrown right into competitive action this morning without a practice session to warm up.
Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda won’t be able to participate in the third part of sprint qualifying after taking a tyre gamble in qualifying.
The sprint shootout starts at 9.30am BST, with the sprint race getting underway at 2.30pm BST.
By: Stephen Lickorish, Haydn Cobb
The bad news? That's it for live coverage on today's F1 action.
The good news? We get to do it all over again tomorrow for the full-fat grand prix. The Azerbaijan GP starts at 12pm BST so don't miss out.
Until then, have a lovely rest of your Saturday. Go well!
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-azerbaijan-gp-perez-overtakes-leclerc-for-sprint-race-win/10462578/
