Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Defending Extreme E champion Molly Taylor splits with Rosberg team
Extreme E News

Sainz stays in Extreme E as 2022 grid takes shape

World Rally champion Carlos Sainz and team-mate Laia Sanz will remain in Extreme E in 2022 as the grid nears completion subject to the finances of Jenson Button’s JBXE squad.

Sainz stays in Extreme E as 2022 grid takes shape
Matt Kew
By:

Two major moves in the championship’s driver market were announced last week.

Reigning champion Molly Taylor split with Rosberg X Racing while four-time Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah has replaced Mattias Ekstrom at the Abt Cupra concern.

As the entry list continues to fall into place with fewer than 10 days until the season-opening round in Neom, Saudi Arabia, rival teams have announced stable line-ups.

Two-time WRC title winner Sainz Sr will carry on alongside his two-wheel Dakar Rally expert stablemate Sanz after their car’s reliability-restricted run to sixth in the points last year.

The Extreme E programme for Sainz, 59, at the Acciona Sainz squad will supplement his involvement in the new all-electric Audi RS Q e-tron project alongside Ekstrom.

Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, Jutta Kleinschmidt, Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, Jutta Kleinschmidt, Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, Chip Ganassi Racing will hang on to the services of Kyle Leduc and Sara Price.

The American duo showed glimmers of immense pace in 2021 but were critically hurt by crashes and unreliability to consign the duo to eighth of the nine teams in the standings.

Team boss Dave Berkenfield previously told Autosport: “We’ve seen lots of little moments of really good stuff from Kyle and Sarah.

“The pace is there. I’m less worried about that. I’m more worried about consistency and driving smart.

“For our team right now, it’s defining the race craft, getting the car to the finish and bringing Kyle and Sarah into that mindset.”

Andretti United (Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings) plus Lewis Hamilton’s X44 (Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez) have also named unchanged line-ups for the new season.

With McLaren Racing making its debut with the services of Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust, while Veloce Racing sports a new pairing in Lance Woolridge and Christine Giampaoli Zonca, just two teams are yet to go public with their plans for 2022.

Although Xite Energy had been ready to walk away as a series backer and the title sponsor of the Hispano Suiza crew, it is now set to renew its deals and stay put.

But driver Oliver Bennett’s interest in Extreme E had cooled come a home event in Dorset in December while the squad lost the popular Giampaoli Zonca to Veloce.

Start of the Artic X Prix final race

Start of the Artic X Prix final race

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The biggest uncertainty remains JBXE. Button told Autosport that it was imperative the team find more sponsor deals to remain part of the championship in 2022.

It has yet to announce a driver pairing for the new season but has lost Ahlin-Kottulinsky, who was handpicked by Button following a private shootout, to champion Rosberg X Racing.

Autosport understands that series chiefs are involved in the future of JBXE to sure up a 10-team grid.

2022 Extreme E line-up

Abt Cupra: Nassar Al-Attiyah, Jutta Kleinschmidt
Acciona Sainz: Carlos Sainz Sr, Laia Sanz
Andretti United: Timmy Hansen, Catie Munnings
Chip Ganassi Racing: Kyle Leduc, Sara Price
Hispano Suiza: TBC
JBXE: TBC
McLaren Racing: Tanner Foust, Emma Gilmour
Rosberg X Racing: Johan Kristoffersson, Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinksy
Veloce Racing: Lance Woolridge, Christine Giampaoli Zonca
X44: Sebastien Loeb, Cristina Gutierrez

shares
comments

Related video

Defending Extreme E champion Molly Taylor splits with Rosberg team
Previous article

Defending Extreme E champion Molly Taylor splits with Rosberg team
Load comments
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Alejandro Agag wins Autosport’s 2021 Pioneering and Innovation Award
Autosport Awards

Alejandro Agag wins Autosport’s 2021 Pioneering and Innovation Award

Defending Extreme E champion Molly Taylor splits with Rosberg team
Extreme E

Defending Extreme E champion Molly Taylor splits with Rosberg team

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect Formula E sign-off Plus
Formula E

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect Formula E sign-off

More
Carlos Sainz
Dakar 2022, Stage 3: Sainz scores first win for electric Audi Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 3: Sainz scores first win for electric Audi

Sainz feels electric Audi Dakar entry has been "penalised" Dakar
Dakar

Sainz feels electric Audi Dakar entry has been "penalised"

Sainz: "Good outcome" to 2021 F1 championship with "nothing dirty" on-track Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Sainz: "Good outcome" to 2021 F1 championship with "nothing dirty" on-track

Latest news

Sainz stays in Extreme E as 2022 grid takes shape
Extreme E Extreme E

Sainz stays in Extreme E as 2022 grid takes shape

Defending Extreme E champion Molly Taylor splits with Rosberg team
Extreme E Extreme E

Defending Extreme E champion Molly Taylor splits with Rosberg team

Abt XE team signs Al-Attiyah to replace departing Ekstrom
Extreme E Extreme E

Abt XE team signs Al-Attiyah to replace departing Ekstrom

Loeb, Gutierrez to remain in XE with Hamilton's X44 team
Extreme E Extreme E

Loeb, Gutierrez to remain in XE with Hamilton's X44 team

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season Plus

How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season

A brand new motorsport series with a disruptive credo will inevitably suffer teething problems. But the electric off-road series put on a spectacular show in its debut season and laid a positive foundation for the future, if manufacturers decide to follow suit

Extreme E
Jan 5, 2022
How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown Plus

How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown

The last hurrah of the 2021 motorsport season boiled down to another Nico Rosberg versus Lewis Hamilton head-to-head. As in 2016, it was the former who won out, his RXR Extreme E team prevailing in a tiebreaker following a tense final round of the all-electric off-road series at Dorset's muddy Bovington military base

Extreme E
Dec 20, 2021
How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter Plus

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

Extreme E has provided thrilling plot lines in its inaugural season, but numerous mechanical failures on the ODYSSEY 21 have detracted from the closely fought battles across various terrains. Sardinia's Island X-Prix set up a championship finale, but also underlined what Spark must do to fix the car for next season

Extreme E
Oct 26, 2021
How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Plus

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Artic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Plus

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Plus

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1 Plus

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

While there are those – including several major car manufacturers – who think Formula E has had its day, FE founder Alejandro Agag is continuing to innovate with the new Extreme E series. MARK GALLAGHER sees one element in which it has Formula 1 beaten

Extreme E
May 26, 2021
The key figure who sells Extreme E's environment dream Plus

The key figure who sells Extreme E's environment dream

Extreme E enjoyed a largely successful start in Saudi Arabia, but questions remain over how the series can achieve its lofty environmental goals. For answers to why and where XE races, an expert voice lends vital credibility

Extreme E
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.