Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox

By:

Ferrari wants answers in the next few days as to why it failed to spot the driveshaft problem that derailed Charles Leclerc's victory hopes in Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix.

Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox

Leclerc had qualified on pole position for the Monte Carlo event, but had faced an anxious wait to find out if he could start from the top spot amid concerns that he could need a replacement gearbox after a qualifying crash.

Final pre-race inspections confirmed that the gearbox was all good, but Leclerc suffered heartbreak during an installation lap when a left rear driveshaft hub broke on his car.

With no time to replace the part, Leclerc was unable to start the race and had to watch the event from the garage.

Ferrari does not believe that the driveshaft failure was related to any issue with the gearbox, but it does not yet have any answers as to why the problem was not spotted before the car left the pits.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said analysis of both car data and the actual parts in Maranello this week should deliver the answer as to whether or not Ferrari could have taken action earlier.

"On our side we need to understand what happened really, and why it happened," said Binotto. "And more than that, if we could have detected it in parc ferme from Saturday afternoon and race morning.

"It's more important really to understand why we didn't detect a problem on the car. The problem was not there when he left the garage, so the problem started to appear in turn six.

"The parts that went on the car were not showing any problem. So we will be looking at the parts in the next days, and looking at the data."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Binotto is adamant that the driveshaft failure was fully independent of the team's decision on the gearbox, and reckons it would have broken anyway even if Ferrari had fitted a replacement.

"It's not gearbox related," he said. "If we would have changed the gearbox, still those parts would still have been on the car because they were not damaged from the accident.

"The failure would still have happened, so it's not a matter of gambling with the gearbox at all."

Read Also:

F1's parc ferme rules allow teams to replace any parts that have been damaged during qualifying.

Ferrari's inspection of the car did not suspect any problems with the driveshaft components so it kept those parts on the car.

Binotto added: "There is a clear regulation saying you can only change parts which were damaged. So the parts we changed were really the ones damaged: the front wing, the front right suspension, and the rear right corner. They were clearly damaged, and we got permission to do it, so that's it."

But while the driveshaft failure was not linked to the gearbox, Binotto has not ruled out the failure being a consequence of Leclerc's qualifying crash.

"Eventually it could be related to the accident," he said. "It's something which we need to analyse and eventually find the final answer. But it was on completely the opposite side, the other corner. But again, maybe not related or maybe yes."

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

