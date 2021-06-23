Tickets Subscribe
Why McLaren's surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved
Extreme E News

Motorsport Images and Extreme E partnership enjoys stunning start

The Motorsport Images and Extreme E partnership has enjoyed an incredible start in 2021, with the photography agency hailed “the best” for the new all-electric off-road series.

After the opening two rounds of the inaugural Extreme E championship, a host of stunning and powerful images have been captured by the Motorsport Images team to present both the awesome action and key message of sustainability the series is conveying.

Extreme E heads to the corners of the world that are most at risk due to climate change and pollution, which means capturing the stunning scenery and the series’ positive impact on these regions is a key element to demonstrate its cause.

With over 3700 high quality published images from the opening two rounds, the Extreme E global launch and a special event at Knockhill where HRH The Duke of Cambridge tested an Extreme E car, Motorsport Images has provided unparalleled insight into the all-new series that has both entertained and informed its fans.

While the tough terrain and challenging locations in Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Greenland present their own tests to the Motorsport Images team, the Extreme E partnership has proven to be an instant success.

“With Motorsport Images we needed the best. It has got to be incredible and it has got to be impactful, because we are telling a story here, this is about entertainment but it is also about a sport for purpose,” said Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E.

“It is really important to get the racing action and the depth and the spectacle but it is also important to understand what we are doing with the mangroves, what we are doing in terms of the glaciers and what we are doing with the ocean plastic. It is the whole picture and that is why it is super important to make sure we get this documented in the right way and also distributed to the world.

Jamie Chadwick, Veloce Racing helps cleaning the beach

Jamie Chadwick, Veloce Racing helps cleaning the beach

Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

“Simply, they are the best. We want to work with the best and it is about quality of work, it is about an agile way of working as we work in extreme environments.

“It is about having people who can work in that manner and not everyone can work like that, a lot of people work on track racing and it is very different.

“The people see the images and then they read, they don’t read and then see the images. So to have the best images is essential. So we are with you guys because it is the best, the best it can be, and we really enjoy working with you.”

Sergio Ripolles, management and communication coordinator at Cupra which competes under the Abt Cupra XE banner, echoed Russell’s sentiments and believes both the teams and brands involved in Extreme E also benefit from the expertise Motorsport Images provides.

“We believe that a picture speaks more than a thousand words, so for us it is very important to have good quality pictures, and with Motorsport Images we have found the right partner to be here in Extreme E,” he said.

“Combining these quality pictures with the opportunity to show these cars’ performance and also the electrification that they provide. I believe for a brand it is very important to have good quality images and a good volume of pictures and in this case Motorsport Images is the right partner for us.”

While success has been instant for Motorsport Images and Extreme E, it has not come without its challenges in the toughest environments imaginable for motorsport photography.

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Jenson Button, JBXE Extreme-E Team

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Jenson Button, JBXE Extreme-E Team

Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

By the very nature of being in some of the harshest conditions and remote areas, both creating the perfect shot and providing it quickly to the organisers, teams and partners remains much a tougher task than at any other motorsport series across the globe.

“It has been really good and it is has been really challenging because of the way we send images, we transmit straight from the cameras back to the office in London and we do that using Wi-Fi or a mobile signal,” explained Sam Bloxham, Motorsport Images Coordinator. “Right here we are by the beach [at the Ocean X-Prix] and there is not so much data [signal].

“So it is 3G and very slow, but everything has been working and everyone is very understanding that these things take a bit longer than if you were in a city.

“The other challenges are getting around on the circuit, getting out to the locations, finding the good locations and then getting the guys in position for the races and where to get the best shots. I think everything has gone really well.”

One of the unique strengths of Motorsport Images is its ability to create stunning panoramic photographs that illustrate the landscape and beauty of the area Extreme E competes at.

“Charley” Lopez, Motorsport Images photographer, is able to capture these images using a special drone equipped with a high quality camera to shoot both the scenery and the action.

Cristina Gutierrez, Sebastien Loeb, X44

Cristina Gutierrez, Sebastien Loeb, X44

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“I like to be in places that have open areas to fly the drone and get some aerial pictures, which is what is needed,” he said. “After the session we have to go back as quickly as possible to the media centre to edit the pictures and send it straight to London.”

Motorsport Images is also supporting Extreme E’s sustainability pledge by limiting the number of photographers who travel to the event in order to cut down on travel emissions, with editing and technical services provided remotely at Motorsport Images’ base in London.

After two action-packed rounds of the 2021 Extreme E series, the team will next head to the Artic X-Prix in Greenland on the 28-29 August to swap the sand and heat for the cold and glacial conditions.

