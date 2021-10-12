Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Extreme E reveals provisional 2022 calendar
Extreme E News

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset

By:

Extreme E will finish its inaugural season in Dorset, UK as the Bovington military base steps in as the final replacement venue for a disrupted 2021 calendar.

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset

The fifth and last event will be referred to as the ‘Jurassic X-Prix’ - for its proximity to the Jurassic Coastline - and is scheduled for the 18-19 December weekend.

This means the maiden campaign will run a week later than the originally conceived Patagonia, Argentina finale that was pencilled in for 11-12 December before COVID-19 travel restrictions brought about its cancellation.

Championship co-founder Alejandro Agag reckons this UK round signals “a poignant shift in our mission” to rare awareness and combat the climate crisis by moving away from the remote locations used in the first three rounds in Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Greenland.

Agag said: “I’m very excited by this race location - our first event on UK soil.

“This move is a poignant shift in our mission to race in remote, far-away places to highlight the effects of climate change, as more increasingly, the issues we talk about are literally happening in our backyards, so it felt like the right time to bring the spotlight home, and help the army reduce its own carbon footprint.

“The world needs to move forward when it comes to the combustion engine and many other practices, and what better way to symbolise that than with a Jurassic-themed X-Prix.

“Unless we push forward with climate and sustainability action, certain species risk becoming extinct, and that is something we simply cannot ignore any longer.”

As per Extreme E’s mantra, it has pledged to host events only in places that have already been damaged by the climate crisis, although the remit of the local environment-benefitting Legacy Project has yet to be announced.

Alejandro Agag, CEO, Extreme E, in the press conference

Alejandro Agag, CEO, Extreme E, in the press conference

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The round at Bovington, famed for its tank museum, has been organised in conjunction with the British Army, the Ministry of Defence and racing governing body Motorsport UK.

The Army and the MoD has recently announced its strategy to mitigate its environmental impact by reducing emissions and scaling up the transition to renewable energy sources, including a switch to electric armoured vehicles.

Major General Simon Hutchings OBE said: “The British Army prides itself on its ability to conduct operations in all environments, adapting and developing its skills as required.

“The opportunity to work alongside Extreme E, who are world leaders in electrification of vehicles and sustainable energy production, is very exciting.

“It will enable us to share innovative ideas which will allow the Army to continue to gain technology advantage globally, whilst also contributing to our climate and sustainability targets.”

The Dorset race will mark a home round for three of the 18 drivers - Jamie Chadwick, Catie Munnings and Oliver Bennett - while Jenson Button, who has stepped back from racing to be replaced by Kevin Hansen, will likely be on-site to oversee his JBXE operation.

Button, the 2009 Formula 1 world champion, added: “I’ve been lucky enough to race on UK soil a number of times throughout my career and those memories will always be incredibly special to me.”

shares
comments

Related video

Extreme E reveals provisional 2022 calendar

Previous article

Extreme E reveals provisional 2022 calendar
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

17 h
2
DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"

17 h
3
Extreme E

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset

26 min
4
Formula 1

Mercedes: Ocon’s fall proved risk of keeping Hamilton out to the end

18 h
5
Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel

16 h
Latest news
Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset
EXTE

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset

26m
Extreme E reveals provisional 2022 calendar
EXTE

Extreme E reveals provisional 2022 calendar

Sep 24, 2021
The future Tavascan will be the face of Cupra's new car for Extreme E
EXTE

The future Tavascan will be the face of Cupra's new car for Extreme E

Sep 17, 2021
Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge
MISC

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge

Sep 16, 2021
Gravel Notes Podcast: Molly Taylor’s rallying journey from Australia to Extreme E
EXTE

Gravel Notes Podcast: Molly Taylor’s rallying journey from Australia to Extreme E

Sep 9, 2021
Latest videos
Motorsport Images: Extreme E photography agency 02:57
Extreme E
Jun 17, 2021

Motorsport Images: Extreme E photography agency

Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag 00:30
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights 04:57
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash 00:48
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start 00:41
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start

More
Matt Kew
Formula E enjoys record-breaking TV viewing figures for 2020-21 season Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

Formula E enjoys record-breaking TV viewing figures for 2020-21 season

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute
Formula E

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Trending Today

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset

Mercedes: Ocon’s fall proved risk of keeping Hamilton out to the end
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Ocon’s fall proved risk of keeping Hamilton out to the end

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

Lawson hits out at "idiot" van der Linde after losing DTM title
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Lawson hits out at "idiot" van der Linde after losing DTM title

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Plus

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Artic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Plus

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Plus

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1 Plus

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

While there are those – including several major car manufacturers – who think Formula E has had its day, FE founder Alejandro Agag is continuing to innovate with the new Extreme E series. MARK GALLAGHER sees one element in which it has Formula 1 beaten

Extreme E
May 26, 2021
The key figure who sells Extreme E's environment dream Plus

The key figure who sells Extreme E's environment dream

Extreme E enjoyed a largely successful start in Saudi Arabia, but questions remain over how the series can achieve its lofty environmental goals. For answers to why and where XE races, an expert voice lends vital credibility

Extreme E
Apr 6, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Plus

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team by team guide Plus

Extreme E: The team by team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Plus

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021

Latest news

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset

Extreme E reveals provisional 2022 calendar
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E reveals provisional 2022 calendar

The future Tavascan will be the face of Cupra's new car for Extreme E
Extreme E Extreme E

The future Tavascan will be the face of Cupra's new car for Extreme E

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge
General General

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.