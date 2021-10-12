Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel Next / Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen
Formula 1 News

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero

Sebastian Vettel has warned that Formula 1's planned green push over the next few years does not go far enough, calling the current hybrid rules "useless".

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

The four-time world champion, who is actively engaged in environmental and sustainability issues, thinks F1's current roadmap for greener engines and sustainable fuels is not as aggressive as it should be.

He thinks there is a danger of it leaving F1 stuck behind where the fast-changing world is moving to, and that could put pressure on the very future of the sport.

Speaking to selected media, including Autosport, in a wide-ranging interview, Vettel said that F1's bosses needed to wake up and realise that much more had to be done than what was being planned right now.

Pushed on whether there was a conflict between his environmental thoughts and being an F1 driver, Vettel said: "Sure, and I think it's valid because Formula 1 is not green.

"I think we live in a time where we have innovations and possibilities to arguably make Formula 1 green as well, and not lose any of the spectacle, of the excitement, of the speed, of the challenge, of the passion.

"If anything, we have so many clever people and engineering power here, we could come up with solutions.

"But the current regulations, I think they're very exciting, the engine is super efficient, but it's useless.

"It's not going to be an engine formula that you will buy on the road in two years when you decide to buy a new car, for example.

"Therefore, you can argue, what is the relevance? I think there are certain things that people are talking about for the future of the sport in terms of regulations, that could shift the change and shift into more relevant changes.

"And I feel if they come, that's a good thing for Formula 1, and it's also a vital thing.

"But if they don't come, I think I'm not so optimistic. If they don't come, I think that Formula 1 will disappear. And probably rightly so.

"We are at the stage where we know we've done mistakes, and we have no time to keep doing mistakes."

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, on the grid

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, on the grid

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

F1 is currently locked in discussions with engine manufacturers about future engine regulations beyond 2025/2026, when it hopes to move to running fully sustainable fuels.

Read Also:

The plan is for F1 to run on a lab-created fuel from bio waste, but Vettel thinks that such a direction is wrong.

Instead, he suggests the sport should be leading the technological charge and fast-tracking synthetic fuels – rather than simply being happy to introduce E10 products that are already available on the petrol forecourt.

"I'm not a specialist exactly on all the fuels, but I will be more of a fan of synthetic fuels rather than biofuels," he said.

"With biofuels, you obviously need to source your carbon from somewhere and I think there might be some problems or some complications there.

"I think it's definitely right that Formula 1 pursues a way to find renewable fuels or a formula for synthetic fuels or usage for synthetic fuels in the future.

"But as it is now, we have an engine in place next year and we're going to have a content of only 10 percent of e-fuels in the car - which from a technology point of view is not a revolution.

"You can already buy that fuel in the pump for several years as a customer around the world. So it's not a novelty.

"I don't think it matches the sort of ambitions that Formula 1 has to be a technological leader. So we react, rather than being proactive and lead the way.

"For synthetic fuels I feel we have the same opportunity. But I am afraid we might react as well, rather than lead the way because the engines will be frozen by '22.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, runs wide

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, runs wide

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

"There is some talk that something might change before, but frozen until at least '25 probably more looking like 2026, so that means another five years of no progress.

"I think that will put our sport under huge pressure, because I feel in those five years there will be a lot of change hopefully applied around the world, and putting things under pressure that haven't applied any change."

Vettel thinks a better route for F1 would be for it to encourage its best engineering brains to create a more sustainable fuel that will help reduce the pollution pumped out by the more than one billion combustion engine-powered cars that will remain on the roads for decades to come.

"I feel that we could use our resources, meaning the intelligence that Formula 1 has, with all the clever people on board, the resources, the facilities, and also the money that Formula 1 has to spend," he said.

"I mean, let's not forget we spent the last nearly 10 years on an engine that is super-efficient, and we've squeezed a lot of power out of it, but it has basically no relevance to the normal person on the road and the next generation of cars, but had huge costs.

"Probably each manufacturer spent more than one billion developing that engine in those years. That money can be found again, or some of that money is around to hopefully push the right causes.

"So that's where I sit and say... I don't know what exactly the best solution is. But I feel we have to start doing it now, rather than discuss for another five years, and in the meantime do five years of nothing."

shares
comments

Related video

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel

Previous article

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel

Next article

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

32 min
2
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

18 h
3
DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"

18 h
4
Formula 1

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen

9 min
5
DTM

Lawson hits out at "idiot" van der Linde after losing DTM title

22 h
Latest news
Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP
F1

Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP

8m
Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen
F1

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen

9m
"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel
F1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

32m
Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel
F1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel

17 h
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
F1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

18 h
Latest videos
Red Bull Racing Honda takes over Manhattan 00:31
Formula 1
17 h

Red Bull Racing Honda takes over Manhattan

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Pirelli doubts Hamilton could have finished without late Turkey F1 pitstop Turkish GP
Formula 1

Pirelli doubts Hamilton could have finished without late Turkey F1 pitstop

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost Turkish GP
Formula 1

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP Turkish GP
Formula 1

Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP

Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar Turkish GP
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Trending Today

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen

Lawson hits out at "idiot" van der Linde after losing DTM title
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Lawson hits out at "idiot" van der Linde after losing DTM title

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
22 h
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

Latest news

Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.