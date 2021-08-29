Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Arctic X-Prix: X44 holds top spot in qualifying, issues hit rivals
Extreme E / Arctic X-Prix News

Arctic X-Prix: X44, Andretti United claim dramatic semi-final wins

By:

X44 and Andretti United snared stylish victories in two dramatic Extreme E semi-finals in Greenland to move into the Arctic X-Prix final alongside Rosberg X Racing and Acciona Sainz.

Arctic X-Prix: X44, Andretti United claim dramatic semi-final wins

Overnight rain and persistent showers during the races teamed with a redesigned Kangerlussuaq course through waypoints two to six pave the way for creative overtaking.

That was apparent in the first semi-final as Sebastien Loeb recovered from last place to take the spoils after passing Stephane Sarrazin through the supposedly single-file lake section.

The X44 car, which topped the qualifying times, was started by Cristina Gutierrez from the left-hand side of the grid and the spare-time orthodontists held the lead off the line.

But Extreme E debutant Gilmour was able to stay with Gutierrez and then pass when her rival had to briefly hit the brakes after a series of crests flicked up the rear axle.

Carlos Sainz Sr tucked into third as the lead cars battled and then pounced on the slowing X44 machine before all three hit the 400kW hyperdrive boost through the flat open plain.

Sainz was able to pull clear with a better run and then defended from Gilmour to seal the lead as the course dived left into the single-track run through the shrubland sector.

But Gilmour ran over the ruts and slowed to give Sainz clear space, and he led by 13s into the driver change over zone and handed over the Acciona Sainz car to team-mate Laia Sanz.

Loeb and Sarrazin jumped aboard their team cars and began to close the 11s deficit to Sanz.

Loeb tried to force a move around the inside of Sarrazin early into his lap but then unexpectedly bullied his way through the standing water on the inside of the lake section to nab second.

The nine-time World Rally champion was then able to eat into Sanz’s lead and pass when he thumbed the hyderdrive boost over the flat riverbed section.

Read Also:

As the two cars ran nose-to-tail into the ‘rock garden’, Sarrazin surprised when he opted for a massively tight line to cut over the roughest section of stones and take a remarkable lead.

However, his maverick move was undone as the front-left suspension failed in tandem with a rear-left puncture on the run to the line as Loeb beat Sanz by just a 0.729s winning margin.

Catie Munnings/Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E

Catie Munnings/Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Catie Munnings then led a brilliant Andretti United effort to take victory in the second semi-final as the championship-leading Rosberg X Racing outfit clocked a 10s penalty.

Abt Cupra driver Jutta Kleinschmidt stormed into the lead off the line but over the early crests she was joined by Johan Kristoffersson and Timmy Hansen in a three-way shootout.

Hansen was the latest braker into the first defined corner, a right-hand kink, to take the lead as Kristoffersson moved into second and Kleinschmidt fell back with a broken driveshaft.

Kristoffersson responded with an early use of hyperdrive to hit first place, but his run was undone when he hit a patch of mud on the run to the lake and understeered wide.

As he used the throttle to rotate the Rosberg X Racing car, the rear clipped a waypoint flag and he earned a 10s reprimand as Hansen powered past with hyperdrive over the riverbed.

They ran close through the ‘rock garden’ but Kristoffersson was able to nip past by diving late on the brakes into the driver swap zone to hand over to Molly Taylor in first place.

Molly Taylor/Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Molly Taylor/Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Taylor ran with a 2s lead over Munnings, in for Hansen, but the latter could reel in the 2016 Australian rally champion, who then went wide to allow Munnings to slip through for the lead.

European rally regular Munnings then pulled clear with her hyperdrive to win by 1.2s at the finish, which became 11.2s with penalties applied for Rosberg X Racing.

Meanwhile, Mattias Ekstrom nursed the Abt Cupra car over the line with the ailing driveshaft but was some 54s adrift at the finish.
The three remaining squads - Chip Ganassi Racing, JBXE and Xite Energy Racing - will face off for the final grid slot in the final in this afternoon’s shootout race.

shares
comments

Related video

Arctic X-Prix: X44 holds top spot in qualifying, issues hit rivals

Previous article

Arctic X-Prix: X44 holds top spot in qualifying, issues hit rivals
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

18 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

19 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

19 h
4
Formula 1

Williams explains "risky but clever" Spa qualifying strategy

28 min
5
MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

18 h
Latest news
Arctic X-Prix: X44, Andretti United claim dramatic semi-final wins
EXTE

Arctic X-Prix: X44, Andretti United claim dramatic semi-final wins

32m
Arctic X-Prix: X44 holds top spot in qualifying, issues hit rivals
EXTE

Arctic X-Prix: X44 holds top spot in qualifying, issues hit rivals

17 h
Rosberg XE drivers explain Arctic X-Prix power issues, rollover
EXTE

Rosberg XE drivers explain Arctic X-Prix power issues, rollover

21 h
Arctic X-Prix: X44 team tops first qualifying as Rosberg car rolls
EXTE

Arctic X-Prix: X44 team tops first qualifying as Rosberg car rolls

22 h
Abt Cupra tops Arctic X-Prix practice in Greenland
EXTE

Abt Cupra tops Arctic X-Prix practice in Greenland

Aug 28, 2021
Latest videos
Motorsport Images: Extreme E photography agency 02:57
Extreme E
Jun 17, 2021

Motorsport Images: Extreme E photography agency

Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag 00:30
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights 04:57
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash 00:48
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start 00:41
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start

More
Matt Kew
Arctic X-Prix: X44 holds top spot in qualifying, issues hit rivals Arctic X-Prix
Extreme E

Arctic X-Prix: X44 holds top spot in qualifying, issues hit rivals

Rosberg XE drivers explain Arctic X-Prix power issues, rollover Arctic X-Prix
Extreme E

Rosberg XE drivers explain Arctic X-Prix power issues, rollover

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Berlin E-Prix II Plus
Formula E

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Trending Today

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Williams explains "risky but clever" Spa qualifying strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains "risky but clever" Spa qualifying strategy

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return

Mercedes holds out hope Belgian GP set-up choice will still pay off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes holds out hope Belgian GP set-up choice will still pay off

Latest news

Arctic X-Prix: X44, Andretti United claim dramatic semi-final wins
Extreme E Extreme E

Arctic X-Prix: X44, Andretti United claim dramatic semi-final wins

Arctic X-Prix: X44 holds top spot in qualifying, issues hit rivals
Extreme E Extreme E

Arctic X-Prix: X44 holds top spot in qualifying, issues hit rivals

Rosberg XE drivers explain Arctic X-Prix power issues, rollover
Extreme E Extreme E

Rosberg XE drivers explain Arctic X-Prix power issues, rollover

Arctic X-Prix: X44 team tops first qualifying as Rosberg car rolls
Extreme E Extreme E

Arctic X-Prix: X44 team tops first qualifying as Rosberg car rolls

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.