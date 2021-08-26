Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022
Extreme E / Arctic X-Prix News

Arctic X-Prix course in Greenland revealed

By:

Extreme E has unveiled its Arctic X-Prix course in Greenland, which sits next to a retreating glacier and will feature the first use of the points-paying super sector format amendment.

Arctic X-Prix course in Greenland revealed

The third round of the inaugural season for the all-electric SUV off-road racing series takes place this weekend close to the town of Kangerlussuaq on the edge of the Russell Glacier.

After the desert dust of Saudi Arabia and the sandy beaches of Senegal, the track layout in Greenland will be typified by rocky terrain, glacial sediment and sand dunes.

The clockwise five-mile lap - with each heat consisting of two tours, one for each of the male and female driver line-up for the nine teams - features notable obstacles including sand and water hazards, plus a ridge drop and a so called ‘rock garden’.

The latter will feature medium-to-large boulders to lower average speeds and follows on from the super sector loop, which will make its calendar debut.

Devised by series co-founder Alejandro Agag in Saudi Arabia, five points will be awarded to the team whose driver sets the fastest time through the designated section over the weekend.

This amendment to the format follows an event in the AlUla desert where all lead-defining battles for position were settled by the exit of the first corner.

Agag said: “The Arctic X-Prix course offers a true spectacle and a brand-new challenge for teams and drivers.

Start of final, Molly Taylor, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing, Cristina Gutierrez, Sebastien Loeb, X44, Jamie Chadwick, Stephane Sarrazin, Veloce Racing, Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Kevin Hansen, JBXE Extreme-E Team

Start of final, Molly Taylor, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing, Cristina Gutierrez, Sebastien Loeb, X44, Jamie Chadwick, Stephane Sarrazin, Veloce Racing, Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Kevin Hansen, JBXE Extreme-E Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“To be racing on an area which was once a glacier up until its suffering at the hands of the climate crisis is very special and I’m sure through the racing and our broadcast product, we will heighten fans’ awareness of what is happening to the planet.

“This course is like nothing the motorsport world has ever seen as we are the first series to ever go racing in this location, which means teams will have to get to grips with the setting pretty quickly.

“I can’t wait to see what prevails this weekend, and who will take the top step on the podium.”

The Arctic X-Prix marks the first-ever major international motorsport event to take place in Greenland.

Further tweaks to the sporting format now mean the finale will consist of a five-car grid, increased from the three in Saudi and the four-way climax in Senegal.

The glacier course consists of a 60-metre total climb, while forecasted rain could lead to the first wet Extreme E race.

Although there are open plains, the configuration is described as “certainly not flat out” due to the lines carved into the surface by water flows and wind.

shares
comments

Related video

Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022

Previous article

Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

33 min
2
Formula 1

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

3 h
3
MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

16 min
4
MotoGP

Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP leap

2 h
5
Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

5 h
Latest news
Arctic X-Prix course in Greenland revealed
EXTE

Arctic X-Prix course in Greenland revealed

1 h
Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022
EXTE

Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022

7 h
Extreme E announces revised race weekend format
EXTE

Extreme E announces revised race weekend format

Aug 20, 2021
Extreme E to host rookie invitational test in Sardinia
EXTE

Extreme E to host rookie invitational test in Sardinia

Aug 19, 2021
Chadwick to miss Arctic Extreme E as Gilmour gets Veloce drive
EXTE

Chadwick to miss Arctic Extreme E as Gilmour gets Veloce drive

Aug 16, 2021
Latest videos
Motorsport Images: Extreme E photography agency 02:57
Extreme E
Jun 17, 2021

Motorsport Images: Extreme E photography agency

Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag 00:30
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights 04:57
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash 00:48
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start 00:41
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start

More
Matt Kew
Mercedes: Vandoorne's Berlin E-Prix qualifying won FE teams' title Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

Mercedes: Vandoorne's Berlin E-Prix qualifying won FE teams' title

Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022
Extreme E

Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Berlin E-Prix II Plus
Formula E

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Trending Today

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP leap
MotoGP MotoGP

Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP leap

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

Veloqx to make Le Mans return with biofuel Hypercar
Le Mans Le Mans

Veloqx to make Le Mans return with biofuel Hypercar

Latest news

Arctic X-Prix course in Greenland revealed
Extreme E Extreme E

Arctic X-Prix course in Greenland revealed

Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022
Extreme E Extreme E

Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022

Extreme E announces revised race weekend format
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E announces revised race weekend format

Extreme E to host rookie invitational test in Sardinia
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E to host rookie invitational test in Sardinia

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.