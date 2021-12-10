Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How teams prepare for the unique challenges of an Extreme E X-Prix
Extreme E News

Agag defends Extreme E visiting wealthy economies in climate push

By:

Extreme E co-founder Alejandro Agag has offered his defence for the championship racing in some of the world’s richest economies during its inaugural 2021 season.

Agag defends Extreme E visiting wealthy economies in climate push

The all-electric SUV off-road racing series exists to draw a greater audience to the climate crisis by engaging viewers with the spectacle of motorsport in remote locations.

But the calendar for its first season has taken some flak for kicking off in the oil rich nation of Saudi Arabia before concluding in Sardinia, Italy and then Dorset, England.

While the final two events were added to the calendar as replacement venues, with travel restrictions forcing the intended Argentina and Brazil rounds to be canned, sceptics have raised the point that these economies are vastly rich enough to help combat climate change without Extreme E.

But Agag has responded by saying the championship exists to more “explain” the issues which are destroying local environments rather than to “help” with widescale, hands-on initiatives.

The Spaniard told Autosport: “Our objective is not really to help where we go, our objective is to explain what's going on.

“The truth is that we were supposed to be in the rainforest right now [Amazon, Brazil] and we're not there - the reason is, of course, the pandemic.

“But at the same time, I have found really huge effects of climate change so close to home. And this was not in our initial idea, our concept was to go super far.”

Agag reckoned the experience of racing in Sardinia had drawn attention to the benefits of retaining at least one round in mainland Europe on future calendars.

Molly Taylor, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Molly Taylor, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

In contrast to the logistical difficulties of Greenland and Senegal, and with the easing of some restrictions, the Sardinia event was well attended by media and special guests.

Agag said he hoped the championship organisers could use such a popular platform to encourage more people to cover the events and as such, fulfil the original mission statement to attract a large audience.

He has also previously defended the decision to open the season in Saudi Arabia, saying it was in line with the absence of sanctions on the country from international governments.

Continuing his reply to sceptics, Agag said: "Everywhere you can find something, some story to tell, and this is our mission.

“So, our mission is not really to help. We're not like a humanitarian organisation.

“Everyone can help privately but we are a motor racing championship that uses motorsport to break the bubble and to and to bring environmental action, a message, to a wider audience, to a motorsport audience.”

The debut Extreme E campaign concludes at the Bovington military base in Dorset next weekend.

shares
comments

Related video

How teams prepare for the unique challenges of an Extreme E X-Prix
Previous article

How teams prepare for the unique challenges of an Extreme E X-Prix
Load comments
More
Matt Kew
Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E
Formula E

Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E

Mortara tops final day of Formula E pre-season testing for Venturi
Formula E

Mortara tops final day of Formula E pre-season testing for Venturi

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two Formula E teams Berlin E-Prix II Plus
Formula E

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two Formula E teams

Latest news

Agag defends Extreme E visiting wealthy economies in climate push
Extreme E Extreme E

Agag defends Extreme E visiting wealthy economies in climate push

How teams prepare for the unique challenges of an Extreme E X-Prix
Extreme E Extreme E

How teams prepare for the unique challenges of an Extreme E X-Prix

Veloce drops Sarrazin for Extreme E finale in Dorset
Extreme E Extreme E

Veloce drops Sarrazin for Extreme E finale in Dorset

FE and Extreme E race director Elkins appointed in same role for DTM
DTM DTM

FE and Extreme E race director Elkins appointed in same role for DTM

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter Plus

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

Extreme E has provided thrilling plot lines in its inaugural season, but numerous mechanical failures on the ODYSSEY 21 have detracted from the closely fought battles across various terrains. Sardinia's Island X-Prix set up a championship finale, but also underlined what Spark must do to fix the car for next season

Extreme E
Oct 26, 2021
How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Plus

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Artic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Plus

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Plus

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1 Plus

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

While there are those – including several major car manufacturers – who think Formula E has had its day, FE founder Alejandro Agag is continuing to innovate with the new Extreme E series. MARK GALLAGHER sees one element in which it has Formula 1 beaten

Extreme E
May 26, 2021
The key figure who sells Extreme E's environment dream Plus

The key figure who sells Extreme E's environment dream

Extreme E enjoyed a largely successful start in Saudi Arabia, but questions remain over how the series can achieve its lofty environmental goals. For answers to why and where XE races, an expert voice lends vital credibility

Extreme E
Apr 6, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Plus

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team by team guide Plus

Extreme E: The team by team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.