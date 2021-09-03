Tickets Subscribe
How Extreme E's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find
Extreme E / Arctic X-Prix News

Abt Cupra had to fight through Arctic X-Prix with 'blunt weapon'

Abt Cupra Extreme E driver Mattias Ekstrom reckons the team had to fight through the Arctic X-Prix with “blunt weapons” when a semi-final run was curtailed by a broken driveshaft.

Esktrom and his new permanent team-mate, 2001 Dakar Rally victor Jutta Kleinschmidt, were the quickest of the nine teams out of the blocks in Greenland when they topped the Friday free practice session by a sound 22.384s cushion.

The experienced duo was also the quickest to complete the mandatory driver change and remarkably qualified second overall despite sustaining a double tyre blowout during the Saturday afternoon section of the two-leg time trial.

Ekstrom was able to recover the team’s Odyssey 21 E-SUV to the driver changeover zone and alongside a Abt Cupra crew member, attempted to jack up the 1650kg all-electric off-roader to swap out the two damaged wheel rims on the rear axle.

Although Kleinschmidt was able to climb aboard the car to prepare for her lap, the German was unable to run when the necessary repairs could not be completed in the pitlane equivalent.

Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Abt Cupra machine was ready, however, to contest the second semi-final on Sunday morning, with Kleinschmidt taking the race start from the far-right side of the three-car grid.

Kleinschmidt launched well to hold the lead on the sprint to the first waypoint, but the car then suffered a failure of the standardised driveshaft on the rear-right side after only six seconds of running.

She was able to complete her lap, on her birthday, to hand over to Abt Pure ETCR driver Ekstrom, who guided the ailing car to the finish.

Ekstrom said: “Unfortunately, we experienced another unfortunate semi-final today because the driveshaft gave up after just a few seconds.

“So, we fought the competition with blunt weapons and had no chance for a spot in the final.

“The race day was then absolutely not what we had hoped for.

“What remains are the impressions from our visit to Greenland and of course lots of data.

“We will analyse everything very carefully and then attack again in Sardinia at the end of October.”

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ahead of the third round of the inaugural Extreme E season in Sardinia, the Island X-Prix, which takes place across 23-24 October, Kleinschmidt added: “It’s my birthday today, but unfortunately we all didn’t get the present we had hoped for.

“The track here in Greenland was extremely demanding for the cars, we saw that in many incidents over the past few days.

“It hit us in the semi-final after just a few metres, it was simply out of our hands.

“On the positive side, we’ve seen that we’re right on track when everything runs smoothly. We want to and will prove that in Sardinia.”

Aug 30, 2021
Aug 30, 2021
Aug 29, 2021
Aug 29, 2021
Autosport Plus
Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Artic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Plus

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Plus

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1 Plus

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

While there are those – including several major car manufacturers – who think Formula E has had its day, FE founder Alejandro Agag is continuing to innovate with the new Extreme E series. MARK GALLAGHER sees one element in which it has Formula 1 beaten

Extreme E
May 26, 2021
The key figure who sells Extreme E's environment dream Plus

The key figure who sells Extreme E's environment dream

Extreme E enjoyed a largely successful start in Saudi Arabia, but questions remain over how the series can achieve its lofty environmental goals. For answers to why and where XE races, an expert voice lends vital credibility

Extreme E
Apr 6, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Plus

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team by team guide Plus

Extreme E: The team by team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Plus

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021

