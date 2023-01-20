Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Cosworth launches sim racing steering wheel
Esports News

Why an Esports champion's DTM prize drive is in peril for 2023

The winner of the 2022 DTM Esports championship was set to earn a full real-world season in the GT4-based DTM Trophy series this year. But following the ITR's dissolution, his prize drive looks to have been rescinded.

Thomas Harrison-Lord
By:
Why an Esports champion's DTM prize drive is in peril for 2023

Kevin Siggy should currently be preparing for a season in the DTM Trophy, the former GT4 support class of Germany’s premier GT3 series. Instead, he’s been focusing on the Le Mans Virtual Series and a calendar filled with sim racing Esports events which will undoubtedly be successful for the Team Redline driver. When it comes to non-iRacing virtual competitions, Siggy is among the very best in the world.

The Slovenian 24-year-old for the most part lets his results do the talking. He previously won the 2019 McLaren Shadow competition and is the reigning Formula Pro Series title holder. Last season, he was also the DTM Esports victor, which carried the prize of a fully funded DTM Trophy seat for 2023 - which was advertised as soon as qualifying for the competition opened in December 2021.

Siggy took on a highly competitive field, including prior champion and DTM Trophy prize-drive winner Moritz Lohner, Team Fordzilla’s Gianmarco Fiduci and RaceRoom expert Florian Hasse. The next step was an in-person shoot-out amongst the top five in the Esports standings, which he duly won, including tests such as driving BMW machinery at the Red Bull Ring followed by media and fitness challenges at the Lausitzring.

But in November, Gerhard Berger dissolved DTM’s parent body, ITR. The ADAC agreed to purchase the rights for the series but the original organisation was shuttered with its portfolio of series at the mercy of the new promoter.

While the DTM will continue in both name and spirit this year, the single-driver DTM Trophy series has been discontinued. The ADAC continuing to promote its two-driver ADAC GT4 Germany series instead, although the BMW M2 Racing Cup and Porsche Carrera Cup Germany continue as undercards.

Siggy was emailed the bad news on 29 December.

“Firstly, I had to chase them and ask myself to find out,” he says.

“I talked to Martin Tomczyk, the 2011 DTM champion who was involved in the shoot-out, but you know it’s nothing to do with him.

“He said he had no idea, it’s people higher up. Specifically, he wasn’t told about my programme, but he did help me find the people I did need to speak to.

Kevin Siggy won the 2022 DTM Esports competition for Team Redline

Kevin Siggy won the 2022 DTM Esports competition for Team Redline

“The email I received explained the ITR and DTM scenario, and the change of ownership. It ended with: ‘The developments lead to the fact that without enrolling the DTM Trophy and without the ITR as a promoter, the programme you’re talking about does not exist anymore, and is stopped entirely. I’m sorry to give you this feedback, but we’d like to thank you for your participation. For the future, we wish you all the best.’

“That’s it.”

Siggy says he's “had no replies since that email on 29th December”.

“A drive in GT4 Germany or BMW M2 would be better than nothing, but they didn’t do anything so far,” he adds.

Losing the prize drive was a tough enough blow, but Siggy says months of preparation have also potentially gone to waste.

“I was told that it will be much easier to do my race licence in Germany, rather than the Netherlands where I’m currently located,” he explains.

“But I would need a residency there for it to be handled easier. Luckily one of my mum’s best friends lived there, so I stayed over and asked for her permission for me to be signed as a resident at her place.

“The next step was the theory test, which DTM funded. But I needed to travel there and also ask racing driver Louis Henkefend for a favour, who was kind enough to translate the exam for me as it was all in German.”

DTM Trophy is no more, but Siggy is hopeful that his prize drive will be honoured either in ADAC GT4 Germany or another of its support categories

DTM Trophy is no more, but Siggy is hopeful that his prize drive will be honoured either in ADAC GT4 Germany or another of its support categories

Photo by: ADAC

Siggy passed it, so it was on to two real-world race weekends in order to achieve a licence before the 2023 DTM Trophy season.

“I got the national licence, which I paid for, and then it was on to three national-level races; two sprints and one endurance, supposedly funded by the DTM,” he says.

“The first weekend was then cancelled. I received a voicemail explaining it was for ‘internal reasons’, but no more.

“But, the second weekend was still promised, so even my mum bought a plane ticket to come and watch me, but then another voicemail and another cancellation.

“I was told it would definitely happen in 2023, in either January, February or March, but then of course, I received the aforementioned email from the DTM once I had chased them.”

Responding to a request for comment, the DTM said: “In consequence of the acquisition of the DTM brand by ADAC, ITR GmbH which was promoting the DTM Trophy so far will no longer promote the series.

“Due to that fact, we are currently reviewing and analysing the situation in detail.”

Should a resolution be found, Siggy has pledged that real world racing would take precedence over any virtual contests.

“I would 100 per cent do anything by ADAC, it’s still a dream,” he says.

“It’s a priority over virtual racing, so if any motorsport clashes with sim racing this year, I will do that instead.”

shares
comments
Cosworth launches sim racing steering wheel
Previous article

Cosworth launches sim racing steering wheel
Thomas Harrison-Lord More
Thomas Harrison-Lord
Cosworth launches sim racing steering wheel
Esports

Cosworth launches sim racing steering wheel

Team Redline and R8G Esports win 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual Le Mans Virtual Series
Video Inside
Esports

Team Redline and R8G Esports win 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Porsche Coanda and R8G take 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual pole positions
Esports

Porsche Coanda and R8G take 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual pole positions

Latest news

Ogier opens up on "eventful" run to Monte Carlo WRC lead
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Ogier opens up on "eventful" run to Monte Carlo WRC lead

Sebastien Ogier described his Monte Carlo Rally lead as “very positive” after an “eventful” Friday at the World Rally Championship opener that included a last-minute gearbox change and hybrid issues.

Tandy: Sportscar racing’s new era needs to ‘live up to the hype’
IMSA IMSA

Tandy: Sportscar racing’s new era needs to ‘live up to the hype’

Nick Tandy says that both IMSA and the World Endurance Championship need to “put on a show that lives up to this hype” in the new era of sportscar racing.

Tanak: M-Sport Puma is comfortable but not “racy” yet
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Tanak: M-Sport Puma is comfortable but not “racy” yet

Ott Tanak says his World Rally Championship M-Sport Ford Puma is lacking outright speed in Monte Carlo, but is confident its potential can be unlocked in time.

Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more

The 2023 Formula 1 season is on the horizon, but how much do you know about it? Find out all you need to know about the calendar, teams, drivers and more.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.