Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Esports Opinion

How Monza highlights Automobilista 2’s strong suit

By:

Historic interpretations of Monza are now available for racing simulator Automobilista 2. The 1971 and 1991 versions are spellbinding additions that add rose-tinted spectacles to the sim racing experience.

How Monza highlights Automobilista 2’s strong suit

Brazilian development team Reiza Studios – also of Stock Car Extreme and Formula Truck 2013 fame – has been working around the clock and through weekends in order to refine, polish and improve its virtual racing platform, Automobilista 2

I know that they’ve been working so many long hours because updates regularly land on a Saturday.

The title was first released in Early Access back in April 2020, before a v1.0 launch just two months later, and since then through a series of free updates and paid DLC (the full season pass currently costs £79.99/€89.99/$99.99) has been evolving ever since.

 

In a bold move, the team moved away from the ISImotor2 game engine that powered the 2016 original and onto the MADNESS engine from Slightly Mad Studios that was previously the basis for titles such as Shift 2 Unleashed, Test Drive Ferrari Legends and Project CARS. 

While some decried that switch, what it now delivers is enhanced visuals, ear-piercing sound, VR and dynamic weather. 

This latest update, along with a new paid-for content set, doesn’t necessarily remedy the main pain points for those holding pitchforks, but it does remind you of just how much fun can be had within AMS2. 

 

The Monza Pack is available now for £7.99/€8.99/$9.99 and it delivers seven total layouts for the cathedral to speed. Among these, there’s the ‘Junior’ short layout and the contemporary set-up which you’ve most likely driven thousands of virtual miles around in other titles already.

However, the big-ticket items are the 1971 and 1991 layouts.

Taking to the track in the 30-year-old layout first, the second Lesmo is quicker than you’re used to, the braking zone for the Variante della Roggia is deeper and the kerbing is of a vintage, non-sausage, variety. 

 

The Variante de Rettifilo is the real star here though. It’s still a fiddly, narrow, chicane but with four corners in total, there’s more of a flow than its current set-up. I much prefer it to the present-day design and paired with the fictional F1-like Formula V12 single-seater, it sounds a lot better too. 

The details go further than the layout too, thanks to Automobilista 2’s time-specific environments. Monza looked resplendent with an autumnal browning of the surrounding trees. My favourite flourish being the retro Lancia Delta and Fiat Uno advertising as you approach Curva Parabolica. 

The free-revving engine is sonorous, the track detail on a par with the Sistine Chapel and the smile on my face broader than someone who has just won the EuroMillions. 

Somehow it grew even larger when taking the Formula Vintage – again, of the fictional variety – for a spin around the now 50-year-old 10km configuration. 

 

For those unfamiliar, the main chicanes are non-existent, and as you exit the current final corner, you then drive parallel to the main start-finish straight in what became the pitlane before you enter the steep, bumpy, banking. 

The steepling inclined curves are still there today, used for the Rally Monza, but here in my virtual world, I’m going full pelt around the rutted concrete in a fragile open-wheeler and my eyes are on stalks. 

Until I pause that is, as I’d forgotten how good AMS2’s photo mode was. Damn, it takes a good picture even on featherweight hardware. 

This is where Automobilista 2 excels. The sights, the sounds, the atmosphere. Tracks from a bygone era, which seem to be a core competence of the Reiza team. Driving to soak up the details, to feel as if you’re in the past, to keep memories alive of since altered tracks like the original Hockenheim or Bus Stop chicaned Spa-Francorchamps.  

 

If you’re heavily into a particular sim racing platform you may be the one posting to Reddit or forums about tyre models and force feedback. I get it. But Automobilista 2 can deliver an unique experience and that’s why it can co-exist.

Crank up the volume, use the cockpit camera, select a retro car and a vintage track. Drive like the hybrid era doesn’t exist.

shares
comments

Related video

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

Previous article

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers

3 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

2 h
3
Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

5 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

6 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

8 h
Latest news
How Monza highlights Automobilista 2’s strong suit
ESPT

How Monza highlights Automobilista 2’s strong suit

2 h
Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
ESPT

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

Sep 30, 2021
Mercedes-AMG Petronas triumph as Huis clinches Formula Pro Series title
ESPT

Mercedes-AMG Petronas triumph as Huis clinches Formula Pro Series title

Sep 29, 2021
F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced
ESPT

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

Sep 27, 2021
Realteam Hydrogen Redline, Porsche win Le Mans Virtual Series Round 1 at Monza
ESPT

Realteam Hydrogen Redline, Porsche win Le Mans Virtual Series Round 1 at Monza

Sep 26, 2021
More
Thomas Harrison-Lord
Realteam Hydrogen Redline, Porsche win Le Mans Virtual Series Round 1 at Monza
Esports

Realteam Hydrogen Redline, Porsche win Le Mans Virtual Series Round 1 at Monza

F1 Mobile Racing’s 2021 season update is out now on iOS and Android
Esports

F1 Mobile Racing’s 2021 season update is out now on iOS and Android

Why the WRC takes esports so seriously
Esports

Why the WRC takes esports so seriously

Trending Today

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019

Latest news

How Monza highlights Automobilista 2’s strong suit
Esports Esports

How Monza highlights Automobilista 2’s strong suit

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Esports Esports

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

Mercedes-AMG Petronas triumph as Huis clinches Formula Pro Series title
Esports Esports

Mercedes-AMG Petronas triumph as Huis clinches Formula Pro Series title

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced
Esports Esports

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.