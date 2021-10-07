Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life

By:

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen says even if he loses the 2021 Formula 1 title battle against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, such an outcome would not “change my life”.

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life

The Dutch driver is currently two points behind Hamilton with seven races of the current campaign remaining, as he contests his first F1 championship fight.

Verstappen’s contest with Hamilton in 2021 has featured several flash points – with their biggest clashes coming in the crashes at Silverstone and Monza – while he has also lost points in unfortunate incidents in Baku and at Budapest.

Despite those lost points, Verstappen says he and Red Bull are “very relaxed, but also very focused” as there is “nothing you can force or you have to stress about because we always want to do the best we can anyway” – speaking in the pre-event press conference for this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix.

When asked how he stays relaxed considering the pressures and expectations on a driver involved in a title fight, Verstappen replied: “I always do my best and I know that the team is also doing the best they can.

“And if that’s going to be first at the end of the year – that’s of course an amazing achievement and that’s what we work for, right?

“But, even if we would finish second, I think we’d still have had a great season.

“And at the end of the day it’s not really going to change my life.

“I mean, I enjoy what I’m doing, and I think that’s also very important. For me, there is not much to worry about really.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen also started that he now has “quite a strong package now with the fresh engine” that was fitted to his car ahead of last month’s Russian Grand Prix.

“[So] we just keep on developing, keep on pushing, keep on trying to have a better balance in the car,” he added.

“Because that is of course never perfect. And yeah, we’ll try to of course have that here [in Turkey].

“But, at this track, there are a lot of unknowns at the moment – just in terms of grip level already [with the Istanbul Park surface being water blasted ahead of the upcoming race to make it rougher to improve grip after the new asphalt laid in 2020 was extremely slippery].

“We first have to deal with that.”

Despite the boost from the fresh Honda engine that he took to second place last time out at Sochi, Verstappen still reckons “the upcoming races will be tough” in the fight with Mercedes.

He continued: “Because I don’t really know where it’s going to be. Are we in front? Are we just behind?

“I think some tracks will probably be a bit better for us, or at least on paper, and probably some will be a bit better for them.

“So, hopefully it will just continue like it has been for the last few races. It’s very close and we can have a good battle.”

Alex Kalinauckas
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus
Formula 1

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Plus
Formula 1

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

Russian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Russian GP Plus
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Verstappen hopes set-up changes will aid fightback in F1 Russian GP Russian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen hopes set-up changes will aid fightback in F1 Russian GP

Horner: Verstappen has "nothing to lose" in 2021 F1 title fight
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen has "nothing to lose" in 2021 F1 title fight

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Russian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
2 h
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive Plus

Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Plus

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

It has been a tricky past few races for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver has mustered just 16 points since the British Grand Prix in July and the team's constructors' championship chances have taken a hit. Yet the Mexican remains optimistic that he has all the tools he needs to turn his performances around

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2021
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Plus

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz Jr was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021

