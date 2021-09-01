Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review Next / Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale
Esports Race report

Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race

By:
, Esports Contributor, Traxion.GG

The fourth round of the inaugural Formula Pro Series was won by Mercedes-AMG Petronas' Bono Huis – but it was far from straightforward.

Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race

There aren’t many championships, no matter the discipline, whereby at the halfway stage of a season it feels as if no one will beat the points leader. In Formula Pro Series’ inaugural outing, Bono Huis appeared to be putting together something resembling an invincible campaign.

Although the Teams’ standings will determine the fate of drivers’ continued presence in rFactor 2’s latest sensation, there could be no denying that the Dutchman was the class of the field. Was four consecutive wins too much to ask for?

Qualifying

The wet weather witnessed in GT Pro’s Sebring-based round last week had decided to stick around as Formula Pro arrived in Indianapolis. This would be the first time we witnessed these cars in such conditions and qualifying was practically over with five minutes to go as the rain intensified.

 

Bono Huis, in his first-ever wet event on rFactor 2, did everything right to secure pole position for himself and Mercedes-AMG Petronas once again but Team Redline wasn’t far behind with Kevin Siggy. Burst Esports, after a strong showing in GT Pro, looked handy in the downpour again locking out the second row, Erhan Jajovski was once again a top-five presence whilst Jeffrey Rietveld was oddly anonymous in sixth. Marko Pejic’s unsure form led to an underwhelming P12.

Race

 

With the entire grid on wet compound tyres for the first time in a race, a great launch from Siggy was key in leading to the unthinkable – a Bono Huis mistake. Braking too late into Turn 1, the polesitter was fortunate to only lose three positions as a trip across the grass gave free positions to Simoncic and the fast-starting Jajovski also. The North Macedonian wasn’t done there as the Burst in second was overtaken through Turn 1 on the third lap.

Redemption Mode was engaged for the championship leader as five minutes came and went. First to fall was Jernej who dropped out of the podium places thanks to another pass through Turn 1. Second to fall was Jajovski who, in pursuit of Siggy for the race lead, dropped it on the outside of Turn 7 and plummeted to 10th position ultimately with a Toman pass rubbing salt into the wounds. The other Varga of Marcell Csincsik would find almost the same fate befalling him just a minute later. A true testament to the tricky conditions.

 

Team Fordzilla to this point was a team in trouble. Relegation threatened. Gianmarco Fiduci was aiming to turn fortunes with an amazing drive up until this point and hopes skyrocketed as the Italian passed Rietveld for fifth who then tangled with Kappet to give him plenty of breathing room. The Estonian would also be caught out by Turn 7 returning to the tarmac down in 14th. All this in the first 15 minutes.

Huis was breathing down Siggy’s neck and his pressure paid off as the Slovenian committed too deep on the defence into Turn 1. After throwing away his pole position advantage, Bono found himself back in business. The midfield madness continued behind meanwhile as all of Fiduci’s work came undone with two mistakes that ejected him from the top 10. He’d be one of the first to take the plunge down pitroad in an effort to reclaim some of what he had lost. The two Varga pilots would follow this idea soon after.

 

With the sun breaking through the clouds, a most bizarre incident would occur between Siggy and Rocket Simsport substitute Ibrahim Khan, who was being lapped at that moment. Both cars met on the apex of Turn 2 and the resultant half-spin would see Simoncic up into second as the possibility of the frontrunners not pitting – something allowed by the rules in wet conditions – increased.

And so it came to be, as the majority of the field concluded that a no-stop strategy would be the fastest and, in doing so, completely stifled the benefits of receiving a fresh set of rubber. Bono Huis would sail his way home with ease to further his clean sweep chances for the season. Simoncic and Siggy completed the podium.

 

“One of the most difficult races I’ve ever done, so to win feels very rewarding,” explained Huis post-race.

“Conditions were super tricky and I made a mistake at the start, missing the first corner and losing three positions. Afterwards, the pace was really good though and I could come back through the field, grabbing the lead again.

“Then it was all about trying to keep the car on the track, I had a lot of near-crashes with backmarkers, but made it to the finish. [I’m] super happy with this win, but we did lose the lead in the Teams’ championship, so we need to be on it in the last two races.”

The titanic tussle continues with Round 5 at Zandvoort, 13th September on Traxion.GG’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

 

Formula Pro Series 2021, Round 4, Indianapolis Road Course, Race Results

  1. Bono Huis – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports – 46 laps
  2. Jernej Simoncic – Burst Esports +7.562s
  3. Kevin Siggy – Team Redline+15.087s
  4. Michi Hoyer – Burst Esports +28.215s
  5. Muhammed Patel – BS+COMPETITION +38.305s
  6. Jeffrey Rietveld – Team Redline +39.059s
  7. Dennis Jordan – Red Bull Racing Esports +39.965s
  8. Jiri Toman – Varga Sim Racing +40.713s
  9. Marcell Csincsik – Varga Sim Racing +41.674s
  10. Risto Kappet – R8G Esports +45.017s
shares
comments
Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

Previous article

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

Next article

Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale

Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

5 h
2
Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

4 h
3
Formula 1

Russell: "Fantastic" de Vries deserves to be in F1

2 h
4
IndyCar

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland

31 min
5
MotoGP

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon

4 h
Latest news
Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale
ESPT

Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale

2 h
Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race
ESPT

Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race

4 h
Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review
ESPT

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

Aug 31, 2021
Assetto Corsa Competizione arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S February 2022
ESPT

Assetto Corsa Competizione arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S February 2022

Aug 27, 2021
WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved
ESPT

WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved

Aug 24, 2021
More
James Kirk
Mercedes-AMG Petronas retains Formula Pro Series lead
Esports

Mercedes-AMG Petronas retains Formula Pro Series lead

Siggy wins Nurburgring ADAC GT Masters Esports feature race
Esports

Siggy wins Nurburgring ADAC GT Masters Esports feature race

Huis wins second Formula Pro Series race
Esports

Huis wins second Formula Pro Series race

Trending Today

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

Russell: "Fantastic" de Vries deserves to be in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: "Fantastic" de Vries deserves to be in F1

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

Race of my life: James Hunt on the 1975 Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Race of my life: James Hunt on the 1975 Dutch GP

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019

Latest news

Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale

Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race
Esports Esports

Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review
Esports Esports

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

Assetto Corsa Competizione arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S February 2022
Esports Esports

Assetto Corsa Competizione arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S February 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.