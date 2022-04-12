Van Gisbergen to miss Bathurst 6 Hour due to COVID-19

The Supercars points leader was set to reunite with Rob Rubis and Shane Smollen as they looked to defend their Bathurst 6 Hour crown.

However the event confirmed today that due to "unplanned circumstances" van Gisbergen won't take part in the race.

Autosport understands the reason is that he's contracted COVID-19.

That means he won't make the trip to Bathurst and will also miss out on making his planned Trans Am debut.

Van Gisbergen's place in the BMW will be taken by fellow Supercars driver Percat, who has an existing relationship with Smollen through Pro-Am Porsche Carrera Cup races.

Percat is no stranger to success at Mount Panorama, having sensationally won the Bathurst 1000 as a rookie with the Holden Racing Team back in 2011.

The Holden Commodore that he and Garth Tander took to victory is now owned by Zak Brown, who also owns part of the Walkinshaw Andretti United squad that Percat currently drives for.

Shane van Gisbergen, Tripe Eight Race Engineering, Holden Commodore ZB Photo by: Edge Photographics

Van Gisbergen’s absence from the Bathurst 6 Hour comes after a hectic period of racing for the New Zealander.

Last weekend he extended his lead in the Supercars Championship after scoring three podiums from four races, held as part of the support line-up at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix event, including two victories.

This success followed a second placed finish behind Toyota driver Harry Bates at the National Capital Rally in Canberra which marked his debut in the Australian Rally Championship.

Pending a recovery from COVID-19, Van Gisbergen is due to resume his pursuit of third Supercars title when the championship heads to Perth from 30 April-1 May.