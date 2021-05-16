Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory in ELMS opener Next / Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard
European Le Mans / Red Bull Ring Race report

WRT, Kubica win dramatic Red Bull Ring ELMS race

By:

Team WRT drivers Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz and Yifei Yi took their second consecutive win in the second round of the European Le Mans Series at the Red Bull Ring.

WRT, Kubica win dramatic Red Bull Ring ELMS race

In a race affected by a heavy rainstorm mid-way through proceedings, the championship leading team managed to keep its head to come out on top after four hours.

Logan Sargeant proved to be the big surprise on Saturday with the sportscar rookie taking pole-position on his debut for Racing Team Turkey as he filled in for the absent Harry Tincknell following a date clash with a Mid-Ohio IMSA sportscar race.

Salih Yoluc started the pole-sitting ORECA-07 Gibson, entered in the LMP2-AM class by virtue of the Turkish racer’s bronze rating, and was quickly overtaken by similarly rated John Falb.

The American clung on to the lead for fifteen minutes while United Autosports duo Nico Jamin and Phil Hanson breathed down his neck but as the lead car hit traffic, both Jamin and Hanson found a way through.

The early running was then made by the United cars before the first stops suddenly brought Nyck de Vries and G-Drive racing to the fore with the Mercedes Formula E star benefitting from a quick stop and proving extremely rapid.

De Vries would speed away from the nearest opposition, now coming from Kubica in the WRT car that had steadily made up ground courtesy of a strong opening stint by Ye.

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Louis Delétraz, Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Louis Delétraz, Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The rhythm race changed completely at the half way point with a heavy shower drenching the Styrian track and bringing out the safety car.

The ensuing melee left only the WRT and G-Drive cars on the lead lap and the final stint battle between G-Drive’s Franco Colapinto and Deletraz was dramatic.

The youngster pushed hard on a drying track to stay ahead of the more experienced Deletraz, taking a lot of risks in the process.

Read Also:

It was not to be for the Argentinean though, as Deletraz capitalised on Colapinto running deep at Turn 3 to pass on the exit and claim a second win in as many rounds.

LMP2-AM and third overall went to G-Drive Racing, with former Formula 1 driver Roberto Mehri proving particularly quick in the changeable conditions and keeping well clear of a charging Logan Sargeant to win together with team-mates John Falb and Rui Andrade.

LMP3 was initially dominated by United Autosports before the rain-induced safety car ended the British team’s challenge.

Victory then seemed to go to Graff Racing until a late penalty for a pitstop infringement handed the win to Cool Racing trio Matt Bell, Niklas Kruetten and Nicholas Maulini, the same team that won the opening round at Barcelona.

The GTE class was dominated by the #80 Iron Lynx Racing Ferrari until the chaotic second half of the race, leaving AF Corse to pick up the pieces.

Francois Perrodo, Alessio Rovera and Emannuel Collard taking victory after fighting back from a drive through penalty early on.

The next race of the European Le Mans Series will take place at Paul Ricard on 6 June.

Results

Cla Driver Car Laps Gap
1 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
China Ye Yifei 		Oreca 07 149  
2 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Aurus 01 149 21.511
3 United States John Falb
Portugal Rui Andrade
Spain Roberto Merhi 		Aurus 01 149 1'32.227
4 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United States Logan Sargeant 		Oreca 07 148 1 Lap
5 France Matthieu Lahaye
France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France François Heriau 		Oreca 07 148 1 Lap
6 France Paul Lafargue
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Patrick Pilet 		Oreca 07 148 1 Lap
7 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		Oreca 07 148 1 Lap
8 Mexico Diego Menchaca
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
United Kingdom Richard Bradley 		Oreca 07 148 1 Lap
9 France Tristan Gommendy
Austria Rene Binder
Mexico Memo Rojas 		Oreca 07 148 1 Lap
10 Switzerland Alexandre Coigny
France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga 		Oreca 07 147 2 Laps
11 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		Oreca 07 146 3 Laps
12 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Ben Hayley
United States Ricky Taylor 		Oreca 07 146 3 Laps
13 France Vincent Capillaire
France Maxime Robin
Arnold Robin		 Oreca 07 145 4 Laps
14 France Julien Canal
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Australia James Allen 		Oreca 07 145 4 Laps
15 Italy Francesco Dracone
Italy Sergio Campana 		Oreca 07 145 4 Laps
16 Nicolas Maulini
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Niklas Kruetten		 Ligier JS P320 143 6 Laps
17 Italy Andrea Dromedari
Turkey Cem Bolukbasi
Joey Alders		 Ligier JS P320 143 6 Laps
18 France Eric Trouillet
Sebastien Page
Switzerland David Droux 		Ligier JS P320 143 6 Laps
19 Germany Martin Hippe
Ugo De
France Julien Falchero 		Ligier JS P320 142 7 Laps
20 Julius Adomavičius
Italy Alessandro Bracalente
Italy Mattia Pasini 		Ligier JS P320 142 7 Laps
21 United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Robert Wheldon
Edouard Cauhaupe		 Ligier JS P320 142 7 Laps
22 Cresp Christophe
France Fabien Lavergne
Adrien Chila		 Ligier JS P320 142 7 Laps
23 Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Nico Jamin
Venezuela Manuel Maldonado 		Oreca 07 142 7 Laps
24 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 142 7 Laps
25 Germany Laurents Hörr
Alain Berg		 Duqueine M30 - D08 141 8 Laps
26 United Kingdom Duncan Cameron
Ireland Matthew Griffin
South Africa David Perel 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 141 8 Laps
27 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Rino Mastronardi
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 141 8 Laps
28 James McGuire
Duncan Tappy
Andrew Bentley		 Ligier JS P320 141 8 Laps
29 United Kingdom Nick Adcock
United States Austin McCusker
Netherlands Max Koebolt 		Ligier JS P320 141 8 Laps
30 United Kingdom Tony Wells
United Kingdom Colin Noble Jr. 		Ligier JS P320 141 8 Laps
31 Germany Michael Fassbender
Germany Felipe Fernández Laser
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 141 8 Laps
32 United Kingdom Jody Fannin
Italy Andrea Fontana
United States Rodrigo Sales 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 140 9 Laps
33 Germany Christian Ried
United States Cooper MacNeil
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 140 9 Laps
34 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Paolo Ruberti 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 140 9 Laps
35 United Kingdom John Hartshorne
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam
Ollie Hancock 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR 139 10 Laps
36 Switzerland Matthias Kaiser
Finland Rory Penttinen 		Ligier JS P320 120 29 Laps
  Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Italy Manuela Gostner 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 140 9 Laps
  David Hauser
Gary Hauser
Tom Cloet 		Duqueine M30 - D08 93 56 Laps
  Mike Benham
United Kingdom Alex Kapadia
Malthe Jakobsen		 Ligier JS P320 38 111 Laps
  Alessandro Bressan
Greece Andreas Laskaratos
Italy Damiano Fioravanti 		Ligier JS P320 1 148 Laps
  United States Rob Hodes
Canada Garett Grist
Charles Crews		 Ligier JS P320 1 148 Laps
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory in ELMS opener

Previous article

Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory in ELMS opener

Next article

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard
Load comments

About this article

Series European Le Mans
Event Red Bull Ring
Drivers Robert Kubica , Louis Deletraz
Teams Team WRT
Author Nelson Valkenburg

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

57min
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
Latest news
Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard
ELMS

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard

May 19, 2021
WRT, Kubica win dramatic Red Bull Ring ELMS race
ELMS

WRT, Kubica win dramatic Red Bull Ring ELMS race

May 16, 2021
Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory in ELMS opener
ELMS

Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory in ELMS opener

Apr 19, 2021
Ricky Taylor to make ELMS debut with DragonSpeed
ELMS

Ricky Taylor to make ELMS debut with DragonSpeed

Mar 25, 2021
Pietro Fittipaldi makes prototype return in ELMS with G-Drive
ELMS

Pietro Fittipaldi makes prototype return in ELMS with G-Drive

Mar 5, 2021
Robert Kubica More
Robert Kubica
Kubica gets first F1 practice outing of 2021 at Barcelona Spanish GP
Formula 1

Kubica gets first F1 practice outing of 2021 at Barcelona

Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory in ELMS opener Barcelona
European Le Mans

Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory in ELMS opener

How Kubica found the answer to his own incredible F1 challenge Plus
Formula 1

How Kubica found the answer to his own incredible F1 challenge

Team WRT More
Team WRT
WRT Audi fastest in Spa 24 Hours opening qualifying session
GT

WRT Audi fastest in Spa 24 Hours opening qualifying session

Mortara returns to Audi fold with WRT for Spa 24 Hours
GT

Mortara returns to Audi fold with WRT for Spa 24 Hours

Newey explains "coincidence" behind late DTM call-up with WRT
DTM

Newey explains "coincidence" behind late DTM call-up with WRT

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Latest news

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard

WRT, Kubica win dramatic Red Bull Ring ELMS race
European Le Mans European Le Mans

WRT, Kubica win dramatic Red Bull Ring ELMS race

Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory in ELMS opener
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory in ELMS opener

Ricky Taylor to make ELMS debut with DragonSpeed
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Ricky Taylor to make ELMS debut with DragonSpeed

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.