Spa ELMS: Team WRT takes LMP2 title with home win
Team WRT survived a scrappy start to win the fifth round of the European Le Mans Series at home track Spa-Francorchamps and seal LMP2 title with one round to go.
The Spa circuit often provides chaos at the start and so it proved once again with championship contenders G-Drive Racing and United Autosports among the cars in trouble at the first corner, the former retiring after contact while Phil Hanson in the United Autosport’s ORECA went a lap down after a puncture.
This was the ideal scenario for Team WRT and Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye and Louis Deletraz kept their nose clean to win ahead of the Duqueine and Panis efforts and duly seal the LMP2 title with a round to spare.
LMP2 Pro-Am was won by the COOL Racing team, coming home in fourth overall after starting from pole, just ahead of the #32 United Autosports car that had to be rebuilt overnight around a new monocoque following a heavy crash for Nico Jamin during qualifying, giving the sleep-deprived mechanics something to cheer for.
In LMP3, DKR Engineering started the race from pole but the Luxembourg-flagged team lost the lead in the first corner chaos and had to battle hard to regain the lead.
Once Laurents Horr and team-mate Mathieu de Barbuat got out in front the DKR Duqueine proved uncatchable, finishing almost a minute ahead of the nearest competition.
The team’s third victory in a row ensured it closed the gap to championship leaders COOL Racing. The Swiss team was in damage limitation mode after having started 13th following a difficult qualifying on Saturday, but recovered strongly and to secure second, just ahead of the lead United Autosport Ligier in third.
AF Corse ensured the battle for the GTE title will go down to the wire at Portimao as Francois Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard and Alessio Rovera convincingly won their second race of the season ahead of points leader Iron Lynx Ferrari.
The second Iron Lynx car sealed a Ferrari 1-2-3 by beating the Proton Competition Porsche to the line at the finish.
ELMS Spa-Francorchamps 4 Hours - race results
|Cla
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Gap
|1
| Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
Ye Yifei
|Oreca 07
|99
|2
| Tristan Gommendy
Rene Binder
Memo Rojas
|Oreca 07
|99
|5.318
|3
| Julien Canal
Will Stevens
James Allen
|Oreca 07
|99
|19.544
|4
| Alexandre Coigny
Nicolas Lapierre
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|99
|23.198
|5
| Job Van Uitert
Nico Jamin
Manuel Maldonado
|Oreca 07
|99
|26.236
|6
| Paul Lafargue
Paul-Loup Chatin
Patrick Pilet
|Oreca 07
|99
|1'07.468
|7
| John Falb
Rui Andrade
Gustavo Menezes
|Aurus 01
|99
|1'24.134
|8
| Philip Hanson
Jonathan Aberdein
Tom Gamble
|Oreca 07
|99
|1'33.014
|9
| Francesco Dracone
Sergio Campana
Markus Pommer
|Oreca 07
|98
|1 Lap
|10
| Matthieu Lahaye
Jean Baptiste Lahaye
|Oreca 07
|98
|1 Lap
|11
| Laurents Hörr
Mathieu de
|Duqueine M30 - D08
|96
|3 Laps
|12
| Nicolas Maulini
Matthew Bell
Niklas Krütten
|Ligier JS P320
|96
|3 Laps
|13
| Wayne Boyd
Robert Wheldon
Edouard Cauhaupe
|Ligier JS P320
|96
|3 Laps
|14
| Eric Trouillet
Sebastien Page
David Droux
|Ligier JS P320
|95
|4 Laps
|15
| Rob Hodes
Garett Grist
Charles Crews
|Ligier JS P320
|95
|4 Laps
|16
| Bressan Alessandro
Andreas Laskaratos
Damiano Fioravanti
|Ligier JS P320
|95
|4 Laps
|17
| Matthias Kaiser
Rory Penttinen
|Ligier JS P320
|94
|5 Laps
|18
| Jim McGuire
Duncan Tappy
Andrew Bentley
|Ligier JS P320
|94
|5 Laps
|19
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|93
|6 Laps
|20
| Matteo Cressoni
Rino Mastronardi
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|93
|6 Laps
|21
| Nick Adcock
Austin McCusker
Max Koebolt
|Ligier JS P320
|93
|6 Laps
|22
| Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|93
|6 Laps
|23
| Michael Fassbender
Felipe Fernández Laser
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|93
|6 Laps
|24
| Claudio Schiavoni
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Paolo Ruberti
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|93
|6 Laps
|25
| Jody Fannin
Andrea Fontana
Rodrigo Sales
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|92
|7 Laps
|26
| Christian Ried
Cooper MacNeil
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|92
|7 Laps
|27
| John Hartshorne
Ross Gunn
Ollie Hancock
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|91
|8 Laps
|28
| Tony Wells
Colin Noble Jr.
|Ligier JS P320
|91
|8 Laps
|29
| Andrea Dromedari
Jacopo Baratto
Joey Alders
|Ligier JS P320
|90
|9 Laps
|Cresp Christophe
Fabien Lavergne
Adrien Chila
|Ligier JS P320
|91
|8 Laps
| Mattia Pasini
Mateusz Kaprzyk
Nicolas Pino
|Ligier JS P320
|78
|21 Laps
| Martin Hippe
Ugo De
Aidan Read
|Ligier JS P320
|47
|52 Laps
| Diego Menchaca
Ferdinand Habsburg
Richard Bradley
|Oreca 07
|19
|80 Laps
|Mike Benham
Alex Kapadia
Malthe Jakobsen
|Ligier JS P320
|19
|80 Laps
| Duncan Cameron
Matthew Griffin
David Perel
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|18
|81 Laps
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Harry Tincknell
|Oreca 07
|13
|86 Laps
| Roman Rusinov
Franco Colapinto
Nyck de Vries
|Aurus 01
|1
|98 Laps