What could have been: How a missed prototype chance led to a works GT career
European Le Mans Race report

Spa ELMS: Team WRT takes LMP2 title with home win

By:

Team WRT survived a scrappy start to win the fifth round of the European Le Mans Series at home track Spa-Francorchamps and seal LMP2 title with one round to go.

Spa ELMS: Team WRT takes LMP2 title with home win

The Spa circuit often provides chaos at the start and so it proved once again with championship contenders G-Drive Racing and United Autosports among the cars in trouble at the first corner, the former retiring after contact while Phil Hanson in the United Autosport’s ORECA went a lap down after a puncture.

This was the ideal scenario for Team WRT and Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye and Louis Deletraz kept their nose clean to win ahead of the Duqueine and Panis efforts and duly seal the LMP2 title with a round to spare.

LMP2 Pro-Am was won by the COOL Racing team, coming home in fourth overall after starting from pole, just ahead of the #32 United Autosports car that had to be rebuilt overnight around a new monocoque following a heavy crash for Nico Jamin during qualifying, giving the sleep-deprived mechanics something to cheer for.

In LMP3, DKR Engineering started the race from pole but the Luxembourg-flagged team lost the lead in the first corner chaos and had to battle hard to regain the lead.

Once Laurents Horr and team-mate Mathieu de Barbuat got out in front the DKR Duqueine proved uncatchable, finishing almost a minute ahead of the nearest competition.

The team’s third victory in a row ensured it closed the gap to championship leaders COOL Racing. The Swiss team was in damage limitation mode after having started 13th following a difficult qualifying on Saturday, but recovered strongly and to secure second, just ahead of the lead United Autosport Ligier in third.

AF Corse ensured the battle for the GTE title will go down to the wire at Portimao as Francois Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard and Alessio Rovera convincingly won their second race of the season ahead of points leader Iron Lynx Ferrari.

The second Iron Lynx car sealed a Ferrari 1-2-3 by beating the Proton Competition Porsche to the line at the finish.

ELMS Spa-Francorchamps 4 Hours - race results

Cla Driver Car Laps Gap
1 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
China Ye Yifei 		Oreca 07 99  
2 France Tristan Gommendy
Austria Rene Binder
Mexico Memo Rojas 		Oreca 07 99 5.318
3 France Julien Canal
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Australia James Allen 		Oreca 07 99 19.544
4 Switzerland Alexandre Coigny
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 99 23.198
5 Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Nico Jamin
Venezuela Manuel Maldonado 		Oreca 07 99 26.236
6 France Paul Lafargue
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Patrick Pilet 		Oreca 07 99 1'07.468
7 United States John Falb
Portugal Rui Andrade
United States Gustavo Menezes 		Aurus 01 99 1'24.134
8 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		Oreca 07 99 1'33.014
9 Italy Francesco Dracone
Italy Sergio Campana
Germany Markus Pommer 		Oreca 07 98 1 Lap
10 France Matthieu Lahaye
France Jean Baptiste Lahaye 		Oreca 07 98 1 Lap
11 Germany Laurents Hörr
Mathieu de 		Duqueine M30 - D08 96 3 Laps
12 Nicolas Maulini
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Niklas Krütten 		Ligier JS P320 96 3 Laps
13 United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Robert Wheldon
Edouard Cauhaupe 		Ligier JS P320 96 3 Laps
14 France Eric Trouillet
Sebastien Page
Switzerland David Droux 		Ligier JS P320 95 4 Laps
15 United States Rob Hodes
Canada Garett Grist
Charles Crews 		Ligier JS P320 95 4 Laps
16 Italy Bressan Alessandro
Greece Andreas Laskaratos
Italy Damiano Fioravanti 		Ligier JS P320 95 4 Laps
17 Switzerland Matthias Kaiser
Finland Rory Penttinen 		Ligier JS P320 94 5 Laps
18 United States Jim McGuire
Duncan Tappy
Andrew Bentley 		Ligier JS P320 94 5 Laps
19 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 93 6 Laps
20 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Rino Mastronardi
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 93 6 Laps
21 United Kingdom Nick Adcock
United States Austin McCusker
Netherlands Max Koebolt 		Ligier JS P320 93 6 Laps
22 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 93 6 Laps
23 Germany Michael Fassbender
Germany Felipe Fernández Laser
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 93 6 Laps
24 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Paolo Ruberti 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 93 6 Laps
25 United Kingdom Jody Fannin
Italy Andrea Fontana
United States Rodrigo Sales 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 92 7 Laps
26 Germany Christian Ried
United States Cooper MacNeil
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 92 7 Laps
27 United Kingdom John Hartshorne
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
United Kingdom Ollie Hancock 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR 91 8 Laps
28 United Kingdom Tony Wells
United Kingdom Colin Noble Jr. 		Ligier JS P320 91 8 Laps
29 Italy Andrea Dromedari
Jacopo Baratto
Joey Alders 		Ligier JS P320 90 9 Laps
  Cresp Christophe
France Fabien Lavergne
Adrien Chila 		Ligier JS P320 91 8 Laps
  Italy Mattia Pasini
Mateusz Kaprzyk
Nicolas Pino 		Ligier JS P320 78 21 Laps
  Germany Martin Hippe
Ugo De
Australia Aidan Read 		Ligier JS P320 47 52 Laps
  Mexico Diego Menchaca
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
United Kingdom Richard Bradley 		Oreca 07 19 80 Laps
  Mike Benham
United Kingdom Alex Kapadia
Malthe Jakobsen 		Ligier JS P320 19 80 Laps
  United Kingdom Duncan Cameron
Ireland Matthew Griffin
South Africa David Perel 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 18 81 Laps
  Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Oreca 07 13 86 Laps
  Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Aurus 01 1 98 Laps
What could have been: How a missed prototype chance led to a works GT career

What could have been: How a missed prototype chance led to a works GT career
Spa ELMS: Team WRT takes LMP2 title with home win
ELMS

Spa ELMS: Team WRT takes LMP2 title with home win

1 h
What could have been: How a missed prototype chance led to a works GT career
GT

What could have been: How a missed prototype chance led to a works GT career

Sep 11, 2021

Sep 11, 2021
Monza ELMS: Panis Racing beats United Autosports for maiden win
ELMS

Monza ELMS: Panis Racing beats United Autosports for maiden win

Jul 11, 2021

Jul 11, 2021
Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024
WEC

Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024

Jul 8, 2021

Jul 8, 2021
Paul Ricard ELMS: G-Drive ends WRT and Kubica's unbeaten run
ELMS

Paul Ricard ELMS: G-Drive ends WRT and Kubica's unbeaten run

Jun 6, 2021

Jun 6, 2021
Nelson Valkenburg
Monza ELMS: Panis Racing beats United Autosports for maiden win
European Le Mans

Monza ELMS: Panis Racing beats United Autosports for maiden win

Paul Ricard ELMS: G-Drive ends WRT and Kubica's unbeaten run
European Le Mans

Paul Ricard ELMS: G-Drive ends WRT and Kubica's unbeaten run

How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams
WEC

How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams

Team WRT
Kubica hopes Le Mans debut will be "different" to previous 24h races
Le Mans

Kubica hopes Le Mans debut will be "different" to previous 24h races

WRT Audi "not disappointed" despite dramatic late Spa 24 defeat
GT

WRT Audi "not disappointed" despite dramatic late Spa 24 defeat

WRT has "regrets" about losing maiden WEC win at Monza
WEC

WRT has "regrets" about losing maiden WEC win at Monza

FIA: Verstappen's Monza penalty can't be compared to Hamilton's Silverstone one
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen's Monza penalty can't be compared to Hamilton's Silverstone one

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta converts pole to victory as Palou extends title lead
IndyCar IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta converts pole to victory as Palou extends title lead

Wolff: F1 cannot 'freestyle' format changes with 'confused' ideas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot 'freestyle' format changes with 'confused' ideas

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

Vandoorne "under consideration" for McLaren SP IndyCar drive as Arrow renews
IndyCar IndyCar

Vandoorne "under consideration" for McLaren SP IndyCar drive as Arrow renews

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog
Formula 1 Formula 1

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to 13th career win in Race 3 at Croft
BTCC BTCC

Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to 13th career win in Race 3 at Croft

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo for back-to-back wins
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo for back-to-back wins

Latest news

Spa ELMS: Team WRT takes LMP2 title with home win
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Spa ELMS: Team WRT takes LMP2 title with home win

What could have been: How a missed prototype chance led to a works GT career
GT GT

What could have been: How a missed prototype chance led to a works GT career

Monza ELMS: Panis Racing beats United Autosports for maiden win
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Monza ELMS: Panis Racing beats United Autosports for maiden win

Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024
WEC WEC

Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024

