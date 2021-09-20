Spa ELMS: Team WRT takes LMP2 title with home win

The Spa circuit often provides chaos at the start and so it proved once again with championship contenders G-Drive Racing and United Autosports among the cars in trouble at the first corner, the former retiring after contact while Phil Hanson in the United Autosport’s ORECA went a lap down after a puncture.

This was the ideal scenario for Team WRT and Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye and Louis Deletraz kept their nose clean to win ahead of the Duqueine and Panis efforts and duly seal the LMP2 title with a round to spare.

LMP2 Pro-Am was won by the COOL Racing team, coming home in fourth overall after starting from pole, just ahead of the #32 United Autosports car that had to be rebuilt overnight around a new monocoque following a heavy crash for Nico Jamin during qualifying, giving the sleep-deprived mechanics something to cheer for.

In LMP3, DKR Engineering started the race from pole but the Luxembourg-flagged team lost the lead in the first corner chaos and had to battle hard to regain the lead.

Once Laurents Horr and team-mate Mathieu de Barbuat got out in front the DKR Duqueine proved uncatchable, finishing almost a minute ahead of the nearest competition.

The team’s third victory in a row ensured it closed the gap to championship leaders COOL Racing. The Swiss team was in damage limitation mode after having started 13th following a difficult qualifying on Saturday, but recovered strongly and to secure second, just ahead of the lead United Autosport Ligier in third.

AF Corse ensured the battle for the GTE title will go down to the wire at Portimao as Francois Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard and Alessio Rovera convincingly won their second race of the season ahead of points leader Iron Lynx Ferrari.

The second Iron Lynx car sealed a Ferrari 1-2-3 by beating the Proton Competition Porsche to the line at the finish.

ELMS Spa-Francorchamps 4 Hours - race results