Portimao ELMS: United Autosports wins tactical battle after red flag
Phil Hanson, Tom Gamble and Jonathan Aberdein won a tactical race for United Autosports in the European Le Mans Series season finale at Portimao.
With three out of four titles yet to be decided and invitations to the Le Mans 24 Hhours grid on the line, few were in doubt that the four hours of Portimao would prove critical to the teams contesting for the remaining honours and prizes.
After Cool Racing’s Charles Milesi converted his pole position into the lead and built a substantial gap over the chasing United Autosports, G-Drive Racing and Team WRT squads, the race was interrupted halfway through the first stint when Memo Rojas lost his left rear wheel while coming onto the main straight and spun his Duqueine Engineering ORECA wildly across the track.
Andreas Laskaratos got caught up in the incident and, while trying to avoid Rojas and several other cars, hit the pitwall square on. This destroyed his 1 Aim Villorba Corse car and forced a red flag for a 30-minute track clear-up.
As the race progressed after the restart, United Autosports went off sequence with its pitstops, vaulting both British cars to first and second for the time being. Initially the G-Drive Racing Aurus squad were set to be its biggest rival until Franco Colapinto picked up a drivethrough penalty for track limits infringements.
This left the Russian-flagged team out of contention for the win and brought Team WRT into the fight. The team, who had already won the ELMS title, followed a more conventional tyre strategy and led mid-race before falling back again as United’s strategy ensured Gamble jumped Louis Deletraz during the stops.
Deletraz tried to hunt down Gamble but the gap opened up to almost 20 seconds with the British driver conversing his tyre life to stretch out his stint to secure victory together with Aberdein and Hanson, United’s first ELMS win of the year.
Third would go to the Algarve Pro Racing car of Sophia Florsch, Richard Bradley and Ferdinand Habsburg after fighting back from a puncture.
#37 Cool Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Alexandre Coigny, Nicolas Lapierre, Charles Milesi
Photo by: ELMS
LMP2 Pro-Am went to the dominant COOL Racing team of Milesi, Nicolas Lapierre and Alexandre Coigny, seeing off championship leaders G-Drive Racing but couldn’t do enough to take the title away from John Falb and Rui Andrade.
In LMP3 Team DKR’s Matthieu de Barbuat and Laurents Horr proved to be the class of the field but only after it fought off the #2 United Autosports Ligier.
A drivethrough penalty for the United team gave the championship contenders even more breathing room as they fought with COOL Racing for the ELMS title and the Le Mans entry that comes with it.
COOL’s race went from bad to worse as the team tried to fight back from a lowly grid position before a slow stop effectively ended the title-aspirations for the championship leaders.
As United Autosports dropped back, Inter Europol Competition moved into second with the Polish team showing great pace to keep the DKR Duqueine in sight. It was not enough however to unseat Horr and De Barbuat from the lead as the team sealed the title in with their fourth consecutive win.
Third went to United Autosports, finishing an uncharacteristic tough year without a race win.
Iron Lynx’s Rino Mastronardi, Miguel Molina and Matteo Cressoni dominated the final GTE race of the season, seeing off a spirited start from the Proton Competition Porsche to not only win their third race of the season but seal the title as well.
Second would go to the #93 Proton Competition Porsche of Felipe Laser, Michael Fassbender and Richard Lietz while Iron Lynx’s ‘Les Iron Dames’ Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy and Michelle Gatting came in third.
ELMS - Portimao 4 Hours race results
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|22
| Philip Hanson
Jonathan Aberdein
Tom Gamble
|Oreca 07
|130
|4:00'00.433
|2
|41
| Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
Ye Yifei
|Oreca 07
|130
|4:00'22.181
|21.748
|3
|24
| Sophia Flörsch
Ferdinand Habsburg
Richard Bradley
|Oreca 07
|130
|4:00'23.111
|22.678
|4
|65
| Julien Canal
Will Stevens
James Allen
|Oreca 07
|130
|4:00'37.047
|36.614
|5
|26
| Roman Rusinov
Franco Colapinto
Nyck de Vries
|Aurus 01
|130
|4:00'39.763
|39.330
|6
|37
| Alexandre Coigny
Nicolas Lapierre
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|130
|4:01'21.507
|1'21.074
|7
|28
| Paul Lafargue
Paul-Loup Chatin
Patrick Pilet
|Oreca 07
|129
|4:00'12.002
|1 Lap
|8
|25
| John Falb
Rui Andrade
Gustavo Menezes
|Aurus 01
|129
|4:00'14.037
|1 Lap
|9
|35
| Francesco Dracone
Sergio Campana
Markus Pommer
|Oreca 07
|128
|4:00'27.699
|2 Laps
|10
|32
| Job Van Uitert
Nico Jamin
Manuel Maldonado
|Oreca 07
|128
|4:00'47.043
|2 Laps
|11
|29
| Matthieu Lahaye
Jean Baptiste Lahaye
Gianluca Giraudi
|Oreca 07
|128
|4:00'57.744
|2 Laps
|12
|39
| Vincent Capillaire
Maxime Robin
Arnold Robin
|Oreca 07
|127
|4:00'08.097
|3 Laps
|13
|4
| Laurents Hörr
Mathieu de
|Duqueine M30 - D08
|123
|4:00'30.960
|7 Laps
|14
|13
| Martin Hippe
Ugo De
Adam Eteki
|Ligier JS P320
|123
|4:00'43.949
|7 Laps
|15
|2
| Wayne Boyd
Robert Wheldon
Edouard Cauhaupe
|Ligier JS P320
|123
|4:01'13.035
|7 Laps
|16
|9
| Matthias Kaiser
Rory Penttinen
|Ligier JS P320
|123
|4:01'23.171
|7 Laps
|17
|42
| Fabien Michal
Lucas Legeret
|Ligier JS P320
|122
|4:01'03.678
|8 Laps
|18
|8
| Eric Trouillet
Sébastien Page
David Droux
|Ligier JS P320
|122
|4:01'06.509
|8 Laps
|19
|11
| Mattia Drudi
Antoine Doquin
Finn Gehrsitz
|Ligier JS P320
|122
|4:01'16.295
|8 Laps
|20
|14
| Mateusz Kaprzyk
Nicolas Pino
Patryk Krupinski
|Ligier JS P320
|122
|4:01'16.784
|8 Laps
|21
|19
| Nicolas Maulini
Matthew Bell
Niklas Krütten
|Ligier JS P320
|122
|4:01'45.608
|8 Laps
|22
|3
| Jim McGuire
Duncan Tappy
Andrew Bentley
|Ligier JS P320
|121
|4:00'12.054
|9 Laps
|23
|20
| Rob Hodes
Alex Fontana
|Ligier JS P320
|121
|4:00'20.071
|9 Laps
|24
|6
| Nick Adcock
Austin McCusker
Max Koebolt
|Ligier JS P320
|121
|4:00'26.703
|9 Laps
|25
|80
| Matteo Cressoni
Rino Mastronardi
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|121
|4:01'05.378
|9 Laps
|26
|93
| Michael Fassbender
Felipe Fernández Laser
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|121
|4:01'22.362
|9 Laps
|27
|83
| Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|120
|4:00'03.689
|10 Laps
|28
|55
| Duncan Cameron
Matthew Griffin
David Perel
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|120
|4:00'05.441
|10 Laps
|29
|77
| Christian Ried
Cooper MacNeil
Gianmaria Bruni
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|120
|4:00'10.761
|10 Laps
|30
|66
| Rodrigo Sales
Jody Fannin
Thong Wei
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|120
|4:00'35.318
|10 Laps
|31
|95
| John Hartshorne
Ross Gunn
Ollie Hancock
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|120
|4:00'42.269
|10 Laps
|32
|12
| Gary Hauser
Tom Cloet
Guilherme Oliveira
|Duqueine M30 - D08
|120
|4:00'43.453
|10 Laps
|33
|60
| Claudio Schiavoni
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Paolo Ruberti
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|120
|4:01'23.293
|10 Laps
|34
|61
|Franck Dezoteux
Pierre Ragues
Côme Ledogar
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|120
|4:01'24.596
|10 Laps
|35
|88
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|120
|4:01'27.604
|10 Laps
|36
|7
| Tony Wells
Colin Noble Jr.
|Ligier JS P320
|109
|4:00'51.377
|21 Laps
|15
|Mike Benham
Alex Kapadia
Malthe Jakobsen
|Ligier JS P320
|100
|3:58'55.433
|30 Laps
|5
|Cresp Christophe
Fabien Lavergne
Adrien Chila
|Ligier JS P320
|98
|3:18'29.217
|32 Laps
|30
| Tristan Gommendy
Rene Binder
Memo Rojas
|Oreca 07
|17
|27'28.772
|113 Laps
|18
| Bressan Alessandro
Andreas Laskaratos
Damiano Fioravanti
|Ligier JS P320
|15
|25'31.195
|115 Laps
